Amazon Prime Day 2021: best wearable deals

There's a huge selection of wearables to choose from, including fitness trackers, smart watches and some which feel like having a doctor on the wrist.
Thanks to Prime Day, you can snap up all manner of bargains from the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Huawei and Garmin.
So whether you're on a fitness kick or just want to get your emails on your wrist, or maybe both, there's a watch for you.
Apple Watch S6 (save £50)
The Apple Watch S6 is one of the best all-rounders on the market. It's stylish, it's fitness-focused and it's as smart at they come. Packed with sensors, the Apple Watch S6 performs ECG scans and blood oxygen tests to measure SpO2. There’s a new heart rate sensor too adding to its medical prowess.
It's one of the best-looking smartwatches too, with a ton of customisable straps and colour options.
Was: £379 | Now £329 | Saving: 56%
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro
Love the outdoors? This one's for you with a rugged design and a 1.3in screen for all your sporting needs, throw in offline maps and a seriously chunky battery which will last 2-weeks on smart mode. It's a great option for marathon and triathalon veterans and will even measure heart rate when under water.
Was: £498.99 | Now: £479.00
Huawei Watch GT 2 (save £130)
With up to two weeks of battery life, this sports watch will outlast even the most hardcore runner. It might be a bit lacking in the looks department, but thanks to NFC, GPS and a real-time heart rate sensor, this is a more than capable device that will keep delivering long after its prettier rivals have given up.
Was: £279.99 | Now £149.99 | Saving: 46%
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (save £100)
A slimmer smartwatch that would look just at home in the gym as it would in the office, it'll match the Apple Watch S6 in terms of features.
It'll last 2 days before needing a charge and there's 39 workout tracking modes. The gloriously bright AMOLED display gives enough real-estate to read big chunks of text and make use of its smart credentials.
Was: £269 | Now £169
Fitbit Versa 2 (save £87)
We crowned this the Goldilocks of fitness trackers for it's not too big or small or gaudy, it hits the sweet spot in the middle.
Since it's so light and comfrotable, made up of a mixture of aluminium and plastic, it's one of the only tickers we don't mind taking to the land of nod.
The lack of GPS is a bind, but the Versa 2 keeps things simple and uncluttered which provides enough smarts and fitness tracking, in a well-built, fully waterproof package.
Was: £199 | Now £113 | Saving: 43%
Best of the rest...
The Withings ScanWatch
The most stylish smartwatch which comes with hidden smarts like ECG, heart rate and spO2 sensor, AFib detection and smart notifications.
Was: £249.99 | Now £199.95 | Saving: 20%
The TicWatch 3 Pro
This is a formiddable package from TicWatch features Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 and will last for three days before conking out.
Was: £289.99 | Now £195.36 | Saving: 33%
The Garmin Forerunner 45
Great for runners who love music, terrible for swimmer. It's an excellent entry-level or seasoned runner's companion with GPS, sleep, stress, VO2 max and a series of training programmes.
Was: £159.99 | Now £103 | Saving: 36%