I’m getting this Baseus magnetic Qi2 power bank at almost half off to extend my iPhone’s battery

Regularly reaching the limit of your iPhone’s “all-day” battery life? Adding a backup pack to the back is a no-brainer – especially when it feeds your phone in situ. But there are plenty of battery packs to pick from, so which do you go for? For a second cell that brims the tank, try this Baseus PicoGo attachment. You can pick it up for even less thanks to this deal for Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can score the Baseus PicoGo AM31 10000mAh MagSafe Qi2 power bank for 32% off on Amazon US – which brings the price from $70 to $48. There’s also a coupon that bags you an extra 20% off at checkout, available only for a limited time. Over on Amazon UK, the same power bank is an almost identical 29% off, down from £50 to £36. All of the colours are at this reduced price, so you can match it up to your iPhone. I’m going to be ordering one of these to make my iPhone’s battery last even longer.

Slim at 12.7mm, the 10000mAh capacity on this Baseus battery can recharge an iPhone 16 roughly 1.7 times. You can slap it on the back of any recent iPhone – from the iPhone 13 onwards – with MagSafe. The 27W wireless charging output is almost double the speed of Apple’s own 15W power bank, though that’s now been discontinued. There are handy LEDs on the rear that will let you know how much battery is left in the bank. You juice it back up again via a USB-C port on the side, which compliments the USB-C port on my iPhone 15 Pro Max perfectly.

If you’d rather same some extra money, the 5000mAh Baseus Picogo AM41 is a cheaper option. It does have half the battery capacity, but you’ll find it on Amazon US at $40 with 43% off and on Amazon UK at £21 with 29% off. Elsewhere, Anker’s similar 321 MagSafe power bank is also reduced. On Amazon UK, you’ll find discount of 27% – down to £19. US shoppers miss out on this one, unfortunately.