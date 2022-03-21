Amazon Prime Day 2022: everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day has become so massive that Amazon has given up squeezing all of its deals into 24 hours. Like the last couple of years, there will surely be a couple of days worth of deals coming your way this Summer.

We know from past experience there’ll be no shortage of deals for you to spend your hard-earned cash on. The only problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the ones that really matter. We’ll be doing the work for you once the sale is live – check back with us throughout each day to find the best handpicked tech deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Great question. The Prime Day 2022 date is still very much unknown, however, it usually takes place in June. Going by previous dates, the most likely time would be Monday 20 June to Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

Last year it took place from June 21-22 as well, with the sales event taking place during July in 2015-2019. In 2020, the date was delayed until October because of the global situation at that time.

Bookmark this page and keep reading for everything you need to know about Prime Day 2022. And follow us on Twitter for the best lightning deals too.

Not a Prime member yet? Get it now with a thirty-day trial. Thank us later.

What is Amazon Prime Day? Prime Day is Amazon’s take on the pocket-emptier that is Black Friday, an annual event each year stuffed with exclusive discounts on every kind of product it sells with one small proviso – you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage. Don’t let that put you off, though, because Prime is a rather good deal regardless of Prime Day. To begin with, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service (you’ll find our own lovingly curated, and constantly updated, list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Video here), but also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon’s humongous online marketplace. Amazon has upped the ante when it comes to Prime recruitment in the days leading up to the big sale, so you can bag a 30-day free trial for Prime if you’ve never used it before. After the trial it’ll set you back £79 for the year, or £7.99 a month, but you can cancel the trial at any time, of course. The best deals are known as Spotlight deals, which will usually be available in a limited quantity, with Lightning Deals sitting alongside them, which will last for just six hours. With both of these, you’ll want to be quick if you like what you see.

Apple AirPods Pro headphones (£189.97) It’s not that often that Apple hardware goes on sale, but you can currently save a whopping 24 percent (or £59.03) on the AirPods Pro true wireless headphones. With Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive EQ that tailors the sound to your ear shape, these are some of the most versatile earbuds around. Read our full review here. Samsung 43AU7110 43in 4K TV (£399) Save £100 (20 percent) on this compact 4K smart TV from Samsung’s 2021 range. It comes with HDR10+ support and Bluetooth. LG 43UP75006LF 43in 4K TV (£369) Another newly released 43in model with 4K and HDR, this LG TV is currently on sale at a £71 (or 16 percent) discount. Hisense 32A5600FTUK 32in HD TV (£199) Don’t need 4K? Looking for a tidy telly for a small space? You can pick up this Hisense model right now for £50 less than the regular price.