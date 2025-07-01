From Stellar Blade to Devil May Cry – discover the joys of spectacle fighters

Some games fill a gap you didn’t even know existed – and sometimes, that’s how whole new genres are born. Slashers – or more charitably, “spectacle fighters” – are all about, well, spectacle. Think big swords, lightning-fast slashes, dodging so quickly you leave an afterimage, and parrying attacks that should by all rights be unblockable. If your mind’s already conjuring up a few titles, you’re in the right place.

Let’s take a look at some of the best spectacle fighters out there – and leave realism at the door.

Devilishly stylish

There’s a brand-new spectacle fighter making waves on PC right now – but before we get to that, we need to talk about the game that defined the genre: Devil May Cry.

While DMC has evolved significantly over the years, its core identity remains intact. Dante still leads the charge, bringing his devil-may-care swagger and surprising emotional depth to a story rooted in demon-slaying bloodlines and gothic melodrama. It’s a legacy that’s spanned over two decades.

But the real star here is the combat. Fast-paced, melee-heavy action with a unique focus on switching weapons mid-combo, aerial juggling, and stylish improvisation – it’s designed to make you feel unstoppable. Played from a third-person perspective (sometimes with fixed camera angles), it laid the blueprint for what spectacle fighters could be.

When DMC5 landed in 2019, it pushed things even further, adding new combat styles, a bigger weapon arsenal, and two extra playable characters, each with their own distinct flair.

But Devil May Cry is just the beginning. There’s plenty more where that came from.

Bewitched

Another heavy-hitter in the genre is the Bayonetta series – not just because it was created by the same mastermind behind DMC, but because it’s an absurdly good spectacle fighter in its own right.

The eponymous heroine is a centuries-old witch caught in a cosmic conflict between the forces of Light and Darkness. The stakes may be serious, but Bayonetta never misses a chance to be theatrical – a true diva in every sense, and a worthy rival to Dante in the style stakes.

The action is just as relentless, too. While Bayonetta isn’t quite as melee-focused as her demon-slaying counterpart, her four guns (two of which are the heels of her stilettos) and demon-summoning hair magic make her a formidable force.

Rules of nature

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is a slightly different beast – but still a spectacle fighter through and through.

There’s still plenty of spectacle involved, especially once the protagonist, Raiden gets new weapons, or when Quick Time Event sequences kick in. But where MGRR creates its own niche, is in the precision it demands.

While most games in the genre require good reflexes and input accuracy, Revengeance dials things up with Blade Mode, which lets you slice apart pretty much any object you care to think of. It’s great while exploring, but it’s also valuable in combat.

Beyond the action, it’s also worth playing for the memes alone, many of which you’re likely to recognise.

Even cuts

The games above are all certified classics – but there’s a newcomer in town. Originally released on PS5 in 2024, Stellar Blade has finally made its way to PC with glowing reviews and impressive player numbers.

Set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, Stellar Blade stars EVE, a member of an expedition force intended to reclaim the Earth from monstrous Naytiba. As you’d expect, things don’t go quite to plan.

It’s a deeply stylish slasher that rewards aggression and precision in equal measure. There’s some ranged combat, but the core loop revolves around reading enemy patterns, parrying at the last second, and chaining together flashy melee combos. If you’ve ever wanted to block every attack just to spite your enemies, this is your game.

It’s not quite Dark Souls or Sekiro, but it sits comfortably alongside them in terms of satisfying challenge and high-impact spectacle. And while it features some degree of ranged combat, it’s the visually satisfying, well-executed dance of combos, parries and dodges in melee, where the game truly shines.

Other renowned slashers

Of course, the genre stretches far beyond this shortlist. In fact, two venerable series are getting their revivals – one of which is Onimusha Way of the Sword – the first proper entry the classic series has received in 22 years. It puts the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto in the leading role of a demon slayer. Similarly, Ninja Gaiden got not one, but two new games – NG4, a proper slasher, and Ragebound.

Other notable examples include the fantasy post-apocalyptic Darksiders games, the incredible mixed-genre Nier Automata, and Hi-Fi Rush, with its cartoonish aesthetic and rhythmic

gameplay.

Be cool

Spectacle fighters are in a league of their own, offering some of the most fast-paced, skill-based, and visually jaw-dropping games around. They reward mastery, creativity, and timing – and they make you feel incredibly cool while doing it.Ready to start your slasher journey? Head over to the G2A.COM marketplace to pick up a few genre staples and hidden gems – and give your gamepad the workout it deserves.