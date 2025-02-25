Apple iPhone 17 preview: specs, release date, and everything we know

Apple’s upcoming releases are always ones to watch. 2025’s iPhone 17 will be no different, and it’s at the top of my list of the best upcoming phones.

The 2025 iPhones are expected to launch in September as per usual, likely alongside new Apple Watch and AirPods models. And seeing how several features once slated for the iPhone 16 never reached final production, the rumour mill is swirling about whether they’ll make an appearance here.

We’re still months away from the iPhone 17 launch, but leaks have already given us a good idea of what’s in store for the next generation. Expect new designs across the line-up, a new Air model, and a raft of upgrades. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 line-up.

The iPhone 16 line-up was introduced on September 9 2024. You could pre-order both phones on Friday September 13 and they were then fully available on Friday September 20. Even though the 2024 launch was held on a Monday instead of Apple’s preferred Tuesday, the brand stuck to its usual pattern of a pre-order on the next Friday and availability the following Friday.

So looking at the calendar, that means we can expect the iPhone 17 to be revealed on Monday 8 or Tuesday 9 of September 2025, with pre-orders starting on Friday 12 and general availability on September 19.

Apple tries to avoid year-on-year price increases for its phone range, instead waiting several generations before demanding a little extra cash. While UK customers saw considerable price hikes for the iPhone 14 generation, US shoppers have largely paid the same for several years now. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the exception, costing an additional $100/£100 while the other models stayed the same.

In the US, iPhone 16 prices start at $799 and the iPhone 16 Plus costs $899. The The iPhone 16 Pro begins at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199. In the UK, it’s £799 upwards for the iPhone 16 and £899 for the iPhone 16 Plus variant. The iPhone 16 Pro prices start at £999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at £1,199.

Until Apple makes the iPhone 17 generation official, it’s tough to say whether these prices will hold firm for another year.

iPhone 17 name: time for the “Air”

Suggesting the 2025 iPhone will be called anything but iPhone 17 seems churlish. We’re still a few years off the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, when Apple may mark the occasion with a different name. Apple launched the iPhone X after a decade and skipped iPhone 9. Could we get an iPhone XX after 20 years?

This time around, Apple is shaking things up by allegedly preparing to introduce the iPhone 17 Air. It’s set to be a sleek variant that channels the spirit of the MacBook Air and iPad Air – slim, light, and designed to straddle the gap between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models. Meanwhile, the Plus variant looks to have been been axed entirely.

iPhone 17 design: what will all the models look like?

Image credit: Majin Bu

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with an ultra-thin chassis, with early whispers suggesting a thickness of around 6mm, down from the iPhone 16 Pro’s more substantial 8.25mm. This reduction in bulk isn’t just for aesthetics. Apple appears to be re-engineering the internal layout to accommodate a new battery technology and more efficient cooling via a vapour chamber heatsink. We’ve seen CAD renders shared by leakers such as Majin Bu and Jon Prosser.

On the Pro side, design changes are even more radical. Leaks suggest that Apple is returning to aluminium for the Pro models. It would be a rapid departure from the titanium that has been on offer since iPhone 15 Pro. This change would save weight and enhance durability. The new design is rumoured to look more like the Google Pixel 9 – incorporating a broader, rectangular camera bar that stretches across the back. This horizontal layout has been seen in several CAD renders and echoed by prominent leakers such as Majin Bu and Jon Prosser.

iPhone 17 Lineup CAD pic.twitter.com/xednTkpJnq — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 23, 2025

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to keep a more traditional design, closely resembling iPhone 16. We may see an increase in screen size from 6.1-inches to about 6.3-inches.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is set to fill a sweet spot with an approximate 6.6-inch display. For the Pro models, the sizes will likely stick to 6.3-inches for the Pro and 6.9-inches for the Pro Max. The new rectangular camera module will feature rounded corners to soften its appearance.

Some leaks hint that the rear camera might even be repositioned more centrally for a striking visual symmetry, but I think this seems unlikely. Apple needs to keep a stack of at least two vertical lenses for now to capture spatial video. With current spatial video relying on vertically aligned lenses to mimic the human eye’s separation, any change to a horizontal layout raises questions. There are software methods to do this, so a change to the camera layout isn’t entirely impossible.

iPhone 17 hardware: what features will the next iPhone offer?

There are a number of new features and hardware changes we expect on the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up. Here are the most significant:

Display

Since its introduction, the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate has been exclusive to the Pro models. However, the iPhone 17 line-up is set to break that trend by extending LTPO OLED panels to every model, according to reliable display analyst Ross Young. This means smoother scrolling and even potential always-on display functionality for all devices, not just the posh ones.

Some rumours even hint at a new, anti-reflective, scratch-resistant front glass that could put the current Ceramic Shield to shame. This could be similar to the screen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Cameras

According to analyst Jeff Pu, all iPhone 17 models are expected to pack a 24-megapixel selfie camera with a six-element lens. This would be significant upgrade that should deliver crisper selfies and improved low-light performance.

The Pro Max model, in particular, is rumoured to step up its game by incorporating 48-megapixel sensors across all three rear cameras, including the ultrawide, and telephoto snappers. There’s even chatter about the introduction of a mechanical aperture on the Pro models, enabling users to adjust the amount of light that hits the sensor. Even the iPhone 17 Air is set to carry a single-lens 48MP rear camera.

Processor

No surprises here – the iPhone 17 series will, naturally, be the most powerful iPhones to date. The Pro models are expected to run on the A19 Pro chip. The standard iPhone 17 and the Air variant would come with the regular A19.

Built on the recently debuted 3nm process, these chips promise not only a performance boost but also improved power efficiency. Apple’s alleged integration of a vapour chamber across the entire range would ensure that even under the heaviest loads, the device remains cool and responsive. RAM is getting a lift too, with 12GB reserved for the Pro models, while 8GB should suffice for the others.

Battery life and charging

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 17 models could support up to 35W wired charging – a modest but welcome increase from previous iterations. This will be via the new USB-C charging port that arrived a few years ago. MagSafe wireless charging is set to remain on board.

Connectivity

The iPhone 17 Air may be the first device to sport Apple’s in-house 5G modem chip – the C1. It debuted on iPhone 16e, and isn’t quite as powerful as the old modems.

For this reason, the remaining models are likely to stick with Qualcomm’s chips for the time being. This will likely be until the C2 modem arrives, perhaps in 2026. Although, all devices will benefit from a new Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip supporting Wi-Fi 7.

What I’d like to see from the next iPhone

There are a few features that I’d like to see on iPhone 17, but that aren’t currently rumoured to appear. These are as follows:

10x periscope lens

Before the iPhone 16 arrived, we heard rumours of a 10x periscope telephoto lens for even further zoom shots. iPhone 16 arrived with a 5x telephoto lens. It’s a good improvement, but could be better. Samsung has been doing 10x zoom for years, and it would be nice to see it arrive on the next iPhone.

Fix Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence‘s rollout hasn’t been smooth. We’re almost six months after the iPhone 16 launch, and all the advertised features still haven’t arrived. This is all via software updates. Before iPhone 17 comes out, Apple needs to get its act together and complete the Apple Intelligence rollout.