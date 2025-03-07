The iPhone 17 Pro Max could be thicker – here’s why that’s a good thing

Stuff

This new iPhone could be extra thick to allow for a bigger battery – and who doesn't want that?

Apple’s upcoming releases are always ones to watch. 2025’s iPhone 17 will be no different, and it’s at the top of my list of the best upcoming phones. Particularly, I’m eyeing up the iPhone 17 Pro Max. A new rumour suggests that the top-tier device could be extra thick, but I actually think that’s a good thing.

The rumour mill suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s is apparently bulking up, hitting 8.725mm thick. According to tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming iPhone’s newfound girth is all in the name of a bigger battery. It’s a stark contrast to the much anticipated iPhone 17 Air, which should be the thinnest iPhone ever, coming in at a frankly ridiculous 5.5mm.

For the past few years, Apple’s latest devices have gotten hungrier for power with every release. But the iPhone 17 Pro Max, might do the opposite. If Apple plonks its custom-built modem in there from the iPhone 16e (or more likely a “Pro” version), the device will see huge battery savings. Couple that with a bigger battery inside the device, and this new handset would be a champ. In fact, I reckon it would be the longest-lasting smartphone available.

Or if Apple decides to hold off on adding its own modem for another year, we’ll still see a significant battery boost. Unfortunately, Ice Universe didn’t provide any additional details on how much larger a battery the device will feature. So, it’s unclear how much of a boost we’re looking at.

If Apple debuts the iPhone 17 Pro Max with this new big battery, it’ll be the 2025 smartphone to watch. Roll on September, when we get to see just how much extra juice the new handset has to offer.

