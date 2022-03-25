OnePlus 10 / Pro

We knew last year that OnePlus would be skipping the 9T and moving straight to the OnePlus 10 – or rather, the OnePlus 10 Pro: it now seems increasingly likely that OnePlus will only release a Pro variant of its new handset, with no standard edition.

Rather than keep its new smartphones under wraps, OnePlus has already revealed the full design and specs for the Pro model. True to leaked renders, the powerhouse packs a wraparound camera housing which harbours triple 48MP, 50MP and 8MP sensors with Hasselblad optics.

Beneath its natty matte shell lives Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon, a huge 5000mAh battery (with support for rapid 80W wired charging) plus top-end LDDR5 RAM. Up front, buyers will find a 6.7in 120Hz AMOLED display.

There’s no concrete release date yet – but OnePlus did confirm at flagship industry event Mobile World Congress that the OnePlus 10 Pro “will launch in North America, India, and Europe by the end of March 2022”.

Huawei P60 Pro

Launched last year, the Huawei P50 Pro was a bit of an odd one. A photography powerhouse, it benefited from a quartet of capable cameras with plenty of megapixels between them – including a periscope lens which offered a stellar 200x digital zoom. Trouble was, ongoing trade restrictions meant the flagship took an age to make it out of China.

Will its successor fair any better? Only time will tell. The Huawei P60 Pro and Pro Plus are expected to arrive in the middle of 2022. Based on the evolution of previous Pro mobiles, the P60 Pro will probably pack some properly powerful camera kit, plus a sizeable full-screen experience.

But little is known about firm specs for the P60 Pro, let alone when – or if – it will ever make it to Blighty (or beyond).

Oppo Find foldable

After much speculation, Oppo unveiled its first foldable – the Find N – in December 2021. Its spec sheet didn’t disappoint: a 5.49in cover display complements a 7.1in LTPO screen inside the folding phone. A Snapdragon 888 chip runs the show, while a 50MP Sony sensor is supported by 16MP ultra-wide and 13MP telephoto cameras.

Early impressions suggest it’s a competent hinged handset that could give Samsung something to think about. The only problem? It doesn’t look likely to launch outside of China any time soon. Could that happen in 2022? Only time will tell.

In the absence of a global release for the Find N, talk has instead turned to the possibility of a second Find foldable – this time a flip-style handset to rival Samsung’s Z Flip 3. Some sources suggest this could break cover in the third quarter of 2022, but details on pricing – and that all-important availability – are scarce.

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony’s found its stride with the flagship Xperia 1 line. A pretty niche line of devices (with price tags to match), it’s become known for two things: outstanding camera hardware and even more astonishing display tech.

Little wonder that the next instalment is hotly anticipated by photo fans and those who like to ogle their blower. We gave the Sony Xperia 1 III a full five stars in our review last year, rating it one of the top no-compromise options for those who need the ultimate specs for shooting and streaming.

Sony hasn’t stuck to a single month for the release of previous iterations, but they all launched in the first half of the year (even if they then took several more months to actually become available to buy). So we’d hope to see the new Xperia 1 flagship in the next few months, complete with enhanced photography skills, a delicious display and an asking price that puts it firmly in the premium smartphone category. It’s also likely to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon inside.

Google Pixel 7

Google’s Pixel 6 saw the search giant return to making genuine flagships, after its predecessor’s mid-tier detour. We don’t have any concrete info about its successor, but the Pixel 7 is likely to continue that trend. That means it should offer top-tier smartphone features, yet still undercut rivals from Apple and Samsung by a meaningful margin.

We know that it’s likely to arrive in September or October, which is when Google’s phones have traditionally broken cover. It’s also widely expected to ship with the second generation of Google’s Tensor chip, which got its first outing with the Pixel 6.

Beyond that, it’s pretty much all to play for. We’d be surprised to see a major design overhaul (given that the Pixel 6 was a step-change from the Pixel 5 before it). But with some internet murmurings already mooting whether Google might merge the standard and Pro models to offer just a single version of the Pixel 7, anything is possible.

Motorola Frontier

Render source: EV Leaks

Motorola’s recent mobiles have offered high-end specs for mid-range money. Its next handset looks set to take that a step further: early leaks show the Frontier – rumoured to be arriving this summer – equipped with a huge camera housing, home to what’s alleged to be a whopping 194MP main sensor. Those same sources indicate that it’ll be flanked by 50MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto cameras.

Other specs are no less impressive, if the rumours turn out to be true. They point towards a 6.7in OLED panel up front, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip inside, as well as 125W fast charging and support for 5G connectivity.

Latest intel indicates that a July launch is possible, but there’s no word yet on pricing. Motorola’s recent devices have tended towards the mid-range, but if the cost hike from the Edge 20 Pro to the new Edge 30 Pro is anything to go by, the Frontier could have a price tag to match its massive megapixel count.

Google Pixel Fold

Render source: MacRumours

What about the elusive Pixel Fold? Depending on who you ask, you’ll hear a whole range of answers. Some thought the Pixel 6 would be bendable. Others predicted a separate Pixel Fold device would launch by the end of 2021. Now, the latest info indicates that Google won’t launch the Fold at all – at least, not in its current form.

Does that mean we won’t see a folding Pixel phone in 2022? Not necessarily. More likely, it means that Google has canned its first attempt at a foldable, in order to focus on a fresh handset for release later in the year. That would certainly fit with industry intel that claims Google won’t launch a foldable in the first half of 2022.

What will the spec sheet of Google’s foldable have in store? That’s even less certain – although if it follows the mould set by the Pixel 6, you can expect a neat, premium design with a vanilla Android interface that’s optimised for a folding setup.

Nokia 10/X60

Rumours about a Nokia 9 PureView replacement have been circulating roughly since that device launched at MWC back in 2019. Despite the long wait, there’s still little certainty about if, when or how the multi-lens mobile might be succeeded.

Nokia 9.3, 10, X50, X60…various names have been suggested for the elusive device. One thing that’s clear is that the new handset would be a flagship to set a fresh bar for Nokia, likely to pack all kinds of clever camera tech.

Some sources suggest its delay is due to difficulties sourcing a suitable processor. Whether Nokia has now solved that possible problem isn’t clear. Nor is how much the long-awaited device might cost. Smartphone pricing has escalated significantly since its predecessor launched at £549 / $699. As you can tell, this isn’t one to bet on – but we’re still hoping to see a new Nokia 10 in 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 6

A beefcake of a blower, the Asus ROG Phone 5 (and its 5s Pro follow-up) was our favourite gaming phone of 2021. With impeccable performance, a gorgeous display and no shortage of gaming-focused features, it ticked all the boxes for playing on the go.

Firm word about the ROG Phone 6 is thin on the ground, but there’s every reason to suspect that Asus is working on a follow-up. And like every ROG upgrade before it, you can be it’ll deliver faster performance, slicker tricks and an even more delicious screen.

Assuming Asus is indeed developing a ROG Phone 6, when can you expect to see it? Apart from the ROG Phone 5, all other ROG Phones have launched in autumn. We’d tentatively expect the ROG Phone 6 to continue that trend, so keep your eyes peeled around August 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4

An early and eager advocate for foldable phones, Samsung shows no sign of staying flat in 2022. Having launched the hugely expensive Z Fold 3 and funkier, marginally more affordable Z Flip 3 in 2021, there’s every chance we’ll see successors to both devices arrive this year.

There’s little concrete intel circulating about the specs or design of either smartphone, but we’d hope to see Samsung focus its efforts on reducing the visible crease that currently plagues the centre of its foldable devices. Improved cameras would also be nice, as would somewhere to stash the S Pen on the Z Fold 4. What we’d like most? A lower price tag, at least for the Flip.

If we do see two new folding Z phones from Samsung, we’d hazard a guess that autumn 2022 would be the most likely launch window, given that previous Galaxy Fold devices have launched in August or September.

Apple iPhone 14

Like clockwork, Apple is expected to unwrap a fresh batch of iPhones in 2022. And like both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 before it, the iPhone 14 family is likely to include a standard, a Mini, a Pro and a Pro Max model.

Traditionally, Apple only gives its flagship iPhones a major upgrade every other year. That trend was continued with the iPhone 13, which retained broadly identical dimensions and designs from the iPhone 12, while also tweaking the camera hardware and performance.

So we’d expect significant shooting and performance upgrades with the iPhone 14. But could we also see a substantial design overhaul? Besides a shift to flat-panel aluminium edges for the iPhone 12, Apple hasn’t strayed too far from the design language established with the iPhone X. At the very least, we’d hope for the long-overdue removal of the selfie camera notch – while some early leaks indicate that Apple might also flatten the rear camera bump.

When will the iPhone 14 (and its siblings) break cover? Apart from 2020, when its schedule was disrupted by the global pandemic, Apple routinely launches its latest flagships in September – which is exactly when we’d expect to see the iPhone 14.

Google Pixel 6a

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets launched in October 2021, with top-notch internals, revamped designs and improved camera hardware which signalled a return for the Pixel family to flagship status.

As with the previous three Pixel generations, it’s widely believed that a mid-range version will launch in 2022. Early leaks indicate that the cheaper Pixel 6a will still ship with Google’s own Tensor processor, plus a design similar to its premium siblings – including the distinctive rear camera bar.

The savings seem likely to come courtesy of impressive shooting skills, with some sources suggesting that the Pixel 6a will have camera kit equivalent to what was found on the Pixel 3.

Judging from the release dates of previous Pixel ‘a’ devices, we’d expect to see the Pixel 6a break cover in August 2022. As for pricing, a tag around the £350 / $450 mark would fit the established trend.