How to watch Wimbledon live streams, wherever you are

Get the cream and strawberries out of the fridge, because it’s almost time for Wimbledon to take to the court. This year’s tournament will take place from 3 July to 16 July, with play starting from 11am GMT every morning, or 10.30am GMT on day one. Here’s how to use your favourite streaming service to watch the tennis.

The likes of Andy Murray, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will all be attempting to take home the title. But if you can’t rub shoulders with celeb A listers in the stands, here’s how to watch all the Wimbledon action wherever you are.

How can I watch?

Play

How to watch Wimbledon in the US

In the US, ESPN has been the home of Wimbledon since 2012. That means that if your cable subscription already includes ESPN, then you can watch Wimbledon at no additional cost. You can also sign up to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month.

If you don’t have cable, ESPN is available through YouTube TV, which is currently available for $64.99 a month for three months, then $72.99 after. ESPN is also available through Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

To watch Wimbledon through the BBC in the US, you’ll need to have access to BBC iPlayer. iPlayer is only available to UK viewers, but the easiest way to get around that is by using a VPN to change your location to the UK.

ExpressVPN is our pick for the most trusted and reliable VPN service out there for accessing BBC iPlayer. From $8.60/£6.70 a month, users can access the BBC archive of drama, documentaries, and every single Wimbledon game. An ExpressVPN account also grants access to 11 channels across the BBC.

How to watch Wimbledon in the UK

As is tradition, every single Wimbledon game will be aired on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. You can also search for multi-court action through BBC iPlayer, the red button, the BBC Sport website and app.

How to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2023

Using a VPN is pretty easy to do. To watch content outside of your own country, simply follow these steps:

1. Choose and download a VPN – check out our list of the best VPNs around

2. Pick a server location – VPN apps enable you to choose where you want to watch shows from. So you’ll need to change your locations to the UK to watch BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to BBC iPlayer – now you can watch Wimbledon without issue.