The best upcoming TV shows for the rest of 2023

2023 is primed to be an exciting year for TV. Our emotions have already been put through the wringer by The Last of Us and we’ve witnessed the end of Happy Valley, and we’re only partly through the year.

With networks and streaming services competing for your hard earned subscription fee, there’s no shortage of TV shows to gorge on this year. There are crime capers in White House Plumbers, bounty hunting with The Mandalorian and the return of Ted Lasso to look forward to. So, from Netflix binges to weekly viewing, here are some of the TV shows we can’t wait to tune into this year.

Additional copy by Esat Dedezade

Star Trek: Picard — Season 3 (Prime Video)

With the fate of the galaxy at stake, Picard and his team face their biggest challenges yet as they delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe in this final chapter in the series. Reconciling his Starfleet past while being thrust back into the action after retirement, Patrick Stewart is joined by familiar faces including LeVar Burton, for one final adventure through the fast, endless adventures of deep space.

Release date: 17 Feb 2023

White House Plumbers (HBO)

Watergate was one of the biggest scandals in political history. So much so that any public controversy will likely forever be referenced as ‘Something or other-gate’. But while there’s been countless references to Nixon in TV and film, less is known about how the former President’s own political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally bungled the entire thing. White House Plumbers documents this true story in a comedy-drama caper, with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux playing the titular slapstick spies.

Release date: March 2023

The Mandalorian — Season 3 (Disney+)

The latest season of the highly-anticipated Star Wars series sees critically acclaimed Pedro Pascal on a new mission, as he travels through the galaxy with his young charge — the ever-adorable Baby Yoda (aka, Grogu). With danger lurking at every turn and old enemies returning, the duo must rely on their quick reflexes and trust in one another to survive the perils of their journey.

Release date: 1 March 2023

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Daisy Jones & The Six is captivating journey through the rise and fall of a fictional legendary rock band in the 70s. With captivating performances and soul-stirring moments, this series explores the power of music, the intensity of fame, and the complexities of relationships. Told through a series of interviews and flashbacks, the series artfully portrays all the highs and lows you’d expect a group of talented musicians to face as they navigate the rocky road to success. A must-see for fans of rock-and-roll, and for anyone who’s ever felt the power of a great song.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Ted Lasso — Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The eagerly anticipated third season of Apple TV’s hit comedy show Ted Lasso sees the lovable coach and his team return in their struggle with navigating the choppy waters of the world of English football. As tensions rise and rivalries heat up, Lasso’s unconventional tactics and contagious optimism are, no doubt, going to be called upon once again. There’s no official release date as of yet, but spring 2023 has been hinted at, so colour us — much like Lasso himself — cautiously optimistic.

Release date: 15 March

Succession — Season 4 (HBO, HBO Max, Now TV, Sky Atlantic)

Easily one of the most talked about TV shows of recent years, the Logan family return for a fourth series. Following the fictitious media family as they tear themselves apart in the name of power and Capitalism, Succession revels in its own scandalous plotlines, creative swearing and sordid scenes that will stick in your mind for both the right and wrong reasons.

Release date: 27 March 2023

Love and Death (HBO Max, ITVX)

There are certain stars that when you see their name on the credits, you know you’re in for something of a masterpiece. Philip Seymour Hoffman was one, Tilda Swinton is another. Jesse Plemons falls into that category, who will soon star alongside WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen in Love and Death. Set in a quiet, Texas suburb rocked by an axe murder in the 1980s, Love and Death is written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, best known for Homeland.

Release date: Spring 2023

M. Son of the Century (Now TV, Sky)

There’s no shortage of wartime epics out there from the American and British perspective. Band of Brothers, Catch-22, The Man in the High Castle, The Pacific, we could go on. The eight-part M. Son of the Century, though, will show Italy’s wartime role in a TV drama format. Based on the novel by Antonio Scurati, directed by BAFTA-winner Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement, Cyrano) and written by Stefano Bises (Gomorrah), M. Son of the Century charts the rise of fascism in Italy, and with it Mussolini’s grasp on power.

Release date: TBA, 2023

Mr and Mrs Smith (Prime Video)

Harking back to the origin story of Brangenlina, Mr and Mrs Smith (the forthcoming TV series) is based on the same storyline as Pitt and Jolie’s 2005 spy caper. But this time, Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) and Maya Erskine, star of the hilariously absurd PEN15, star as the titular couple. Throw the I May Destroy You writer and actress Michaela Coel into the mix, and we have a very exciting show to look forward to.

Release date: TBA, 2023

Bodies (Netflix)

Stephen Graham. This Is England actor. National treasure. Master of the gritty drama and now, star of the crime epic Bodies. Based on the 2015 graphic novel of the same name, Bodies follows four detectives in four different eras who all find themselves investigating a murder committed under very similar circumstances. The catch is that, whether in the 1890s, 1940s, 2010s or a post-apocalyptic 2050, the victim is always the same person.

Release date: TBA, 2023