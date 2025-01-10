Best watches for men in 2025 for every style and budget

A wristwatch is more than just a tool to tell the time; it’s an extension of your personality, a nod to tradition, and often a lifelong investment. Whether you’re dressing for the office, heading to an adventure, or making a statement at a formal event, one of the best watches can elevate any outfit.

This guide brings you the very best watches for men, featuring iconic models from the most renowned watchmakers. These timepieces represent the pinnacle of design, innovation, and heritage, catering to every taste – from classic dress watches to rugged sports pieces and everything in between.

We’ve curated selections from legendary Swiss giants like Rolex, Omega, and IWC, alongside slightly more cult favourites such as Seiko, Grand Seiko, and Christopher Ward. Each watch is chosen for its enduring popularity, exceptional quality, and distinct character.

So, whether you’re a seasoned collector or exploring your first serious timepiece, this guide provides insights into some of the most sought-after models in the horological world.

Best everyday tool watch

1. Rolex Submariner

Stuff Verdict The Rolex Submariner is an iconic diver’s watch, celebrated for its durability and timeless design. Pros Timeless design

Tank-like build and very reliable

A solid investment Cons Difficult to buy at retail

Not the most exciting choice

Rolex Submariner specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 12.3 mm Movement 3235 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 70-hours Weight 159 g

The Rolex Submariner (126610LN) is a modern evolution of one of the most iconic dive watches in history. Its 41mm Oystersteel case combines strength and corrosion resistance with a polished and brushed finish, giving it a modern yet timeless look. The unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, in deep black ceramic, is virtually scratchproof and features a 60-minute scale for precise dive timing.

The black dial is all about legibility, with Chromalight luminescent hour markers and hands that provide excellent clarity even in low-light conditions.

Inside beats the Rolex Calibre 3235 automatic movement, offering a robust 70-hour power reserve, a Parachrom hairspring for magnetic resistance, and COSC-certified accuracy.

With a water resistance of up to 300m, the Submariner is built for underwater adventures, but this watch is equally a style icon for everyday wear.

Best chronograph

2. Omega Speedmaster Professional “Moonwatch”

Stuff Verdict The Omega Speedmaster Professional, known as the “Moonwatch,” was made famous by its role in space exploration and its enduring design. Pros Legendary design

Links to NASA and space exploration are very cool Cons Water resistance isn’t great

Case is on the thick side

Omega Speedmaster Professional “Moonwatch” specs Case size 42 mm Thickness 13.2 mm Movement 3861 (manual‑winding) Water resistance 50 metres / 165 feet Power reserve 50 hours Weight 140 g

The Omega Speedmaster Professional, famously known as the “Moonwatch,” is one of the most iconic timepieces in horological history. Its 42mm stainless steel case houses the hand-wound Calibre 3861, offering Master Chronometer-certified accuracy.

The black dial features a classic chronograph layout with three sub-dials, a tachymeter bezel, and luminous hands and markers for legibility in any condition.

This watch’s legacy is cemented by its role in NASA’s Apollo missions, making it the first watch worn on the moon. With its historical significance, technical excellence, and timeless design, the Speedmaster is a must-have for watch enthusiasts.

Best retro chronograph

3. TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glass Box’

Stuff Verdict The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glass Box’ is a vintage-inspired chrono that pays homage to the brand’s heritage designs. Pros Excellent proportions

A number of designs to suit everyone

Reasonably priced Cons The 12 o’clock date window will annoy some

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glass Box’ specs Case size 39 mm Thickness 13.9 mm Movement TH20-00 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 80 hours Weight 89 g

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glass Box’ is a contemporary nod to the original Carrera designs of the 1960s. Its standout feature is the domed sapphire crystal, creating a “glass box” effect that evokes vintage acrylic crystals while offering modern durability and clarity. This unique design enhances the watch’s classic aesthetic and readability.

The 39mm stainless steel case is perfectly proportioned for versatility, combining timeless elegance with everyday practicality. Available in several colour variations and dial layouts, including reverse-panda designs, the watch balances sporty and refined elements.

Powered by the in-house Heuer 02 movement, it delivers an impressive 80-hour power reserve and smooth chronograph functionality, thanks to its column wheel and vertical clutch.

Best retro diver

4. Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight

Stuff Verdict The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight is a modern diver’s watch with vintage charm, known for its sleek design and robust performance. Pros Fantastic sizing

Stunning retro design

Excellent value for money Cons The faux rivets will annoy some

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight specs Case size 39 mm Thickness 11.9 mm Movement MT5402 (automatic) Water resistance 200 metres / 660 feet Power reserve 70 hours Weight 103 g

The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight has become a benchmark for modern dive watches with a vintage aesthetic. Inspired by Tudor’s 1958 diver, it carries a modest 39mm case size that appeals to a broad audience, especially those with smaller wrists or a preference for understated watches.

The watch houses Tudor’s in-house MT5402 movement, boasting a 70-hour power reserve and COSC certification for precision. Its retro charm is enhanced by details like gilt accents on the bezel and dial and a domed sapphire crystal that evokes old-school plexiglass.

Available in multiple variations, including a navy blue version, it pairs durability with versatility. The 200m water resistance makes it a perfect companion for adventures, while the slim case and stylish looks suit formal occasions equally well. Priced competitively in the luxury watch market, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight delivers exceptional quality and heritage without the hefty price tag of its competitors.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or diving into luxury watches for the first time, this model stands out as a reliable, stylish, and historically significant piece of horology.

Best luxury sports watch

5. Girard-Perregaux Laureato

Stuff Verdict The Girard-Perregaux Laureato combines sporty aesthetics with refined craftsmanship, featuring an integrated bracelet and distinctive bezel. Pros Slender case, avilable in two sizes

Great selection of dial colours and case materials Cons You might get tired explaining why this isn’t a Royal Oak or Nautilus homage

Girard-Perregaux Laureato specs Case size 42 mm Thickness 10.68 mm Movement GP01800 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 54 hours Weight 146 g

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato is a luxury sports watch with a distinctive integrated bracelet design and octagonal bezel, a hallmark of the collection since its debut in 1975.

The Laureato 42mm model features a stainless steel case with a refined blend of brushed and polished finishes. Its textured “Clous de Paris” dial offers a sophisticated touch, with applied indices and baton-style hands for a clean aesthetic.

Inside, the in-house GP01800 automatic movement provides a 54-hour power reserve and can be admired through the sapphire case back. Combining sportiness and elegance, the Laureato is a versatile timepiece perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

Best sports watch

6. IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40

Stuff Verdict The IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 is a blend of precision engineering and sporty design, featuring a textured black dial and robust movement. Pros Great, bold design with genuine history

Seriously good bracelet Cons On the expensive side

A smaller size option would be nice

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 specs Case size 40 mm Thickness 10.7 mm Movement 32111 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 120 hours Weight TBC

The IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 is a modern revival of the iconic Gérald Genta-designed Ingenieur SL from the 1970s, bringing classic design into the contemporary era. This timepiece blends the unmistakable aesthetic of integrated sports watches with IWC’s renowned engineering precision.

Housed in a 40mm stainless steel case, the Ingenieur Automatic 40 features a robust yet wearable size that suits modern tastes. Its integrated bracelet design, with a seamless transition from case to strap, enhances both comfort and style. The textured dial, available in striking colours such as black, silver, and aqua blue, is adorned with applied indices and baton-style hands, offering exceptional legibility and sophistication.

Powering the watch is IWC’s in-house Calibre 32111 automatic movement, delivering a remarkable 120-hour power reserve. The sapphire crystal case back reveals the movement’s meticulous finishing, adding a touch of mechanical allure. The case offers 100m of water resistance, making it suitable for both daily wear and light sports activities.

Best modern chronograph

7. Zenith Chronomaster Sport El Primero

Stuff Verdict The Zenith El Primero Chronomaster is celebrated for its high-frequency chronograph movement, offering precision and a distinctive tri-colour dial. Pros Legendary movement

Beautiful, legible chronograph dial Cons You might get tired explaining why it looks so similar to a Rolex Daytona

Zenith Chronomaster Sport El Primero specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 13.6 mm Movement El Primero 3600 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 60 hours Weight 148 g

The Zenith El Primero Chronomaster is a high-performance chronograph with an extremely rich legacy. Its 41mm case houses the legendary El Primero movement, one of the first automatic chronograph calibres, operating at a impressivly high frequency of 36,000 vibrations per hour.

The tri-colour sub-dials – in grey, blue, and silver – are an iconic design feature, complemented by a tachymeter scale and open case back.

With a 60-hour power reserve and stunning finishing, this really is one of the best modern chronographs available today.

Best square watch

8. Cartier Santos De Cartier Medium

Stuff Verdict The Cartier Santos is a classic timepiece with a rich history, known for its square case and elegant design. Pros A truly unique design

Compact, understated size Cons Polished bezel is easy to scratch

Cartier Santos De Cartier specs Case size 35 mm Thickness 8.82 mm Movement 1847 MC (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 40 hours Weight 102 g

The Cartier Santos is a timeless icon with a fascinating history as one of the first wristwatches created for aviation. Its square case, measuring 35 mm, features the signature exposed screws and a polished bezel.

The automatic Calibre 1847 MC powers this elegant timepiece, offering a 40-hour power reserve.

The silvered opaline dial, Roman numerals, and blued steel hands create a harmonious blend of classic and modern design elements, plus there are multiple dial options and sizes for all different wrists. The watch comes with Cartier’s QuickSwitch system, allowing effortless strap changes.

Best dress watch

9. Longines Master Collection

Stuff Verdict The Longines Master Collection combines elegance with technical sophistication, featuring refined designs and automatic movements. Pros Affordable watch from a very historic brand

Beautiful dial textures Cons A slimmer case would be nice

L893 looks a tad industrial

Longines Master Collection specs Case size 38.5 mm Thickness 10.2 mm Movement L893 (automatic) Water resistance 30 metres / 100 feet Power reserve 72 hours Weight 70.2 g

The Longines Master Collection epitomises classic elegance and sophistication. Its 38.5mm stainless steel case features a clean, timeless design, perfect for formal occasions. The Salmon dial showcases black steel hands, engraved arabic numerals, and a small seconds at 6 o’clock.

Powered by the Longines Calibre L893, an automatic movement with a 72-hour power reserve, it delivers precision and reliability. The sapphire crystal on both the front and case back allows for a clear view of the movement.

If you’re looking for something that elegant and refined from a historic brand, you really can’t go wrong with the Longines Master Collection.

Best Japanese watch

10. Grand Seiko Snowflake (SBGA211)

Stuff Verdict The Grand Seiko Snowflake is renowned for its exquisite dial texture reminiscent of freshly fallen snow, showcasing the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship. Pros Precise movement

Unique dial texture and breathtaking craftsmanship Cons The power reserve indicator will annoy some

Bracelet would be better at this price

Grand Seiko Snowflake (SBGA211) specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 12.5 mm Movement 9R65 Spring Drive Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 72 hours Weight 100 g

It’s not an understatement to say the Grand Seiko Snowflake (SBGA211) is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Its 41mm titanium case is lightweight and exceptionally comfortable, while the Spring Drive movement inside blends mechanical precision with quartz-level accuracy.

The dial is the star of the show, with a textured surface inspired by freshly fallen snow. Subtle blue accents on the second hand and the power reserve indicator add depth to its minimalist aesthetic.

With a 72-hour power reserve and 100m water resistance, the Snowflake is both practical and luxurious. It’s a perfect choice for those who appreciate subtle elegance and unparalleled finishing.

Best field watch

11. Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm

Stuff Verdict The Hamilton Khaki Field Murph is a rugged field watch inspired by the watch featured in the film Interstellar, offering reliability and a classic design. Pros Links to Interstellar (an excellent film)

Two size options for different wrists Cons Very difficult to fault at this price

Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm specs Case size 38 mm Thickness 11.1 mm Movement H-10 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 80 hours Weight Unknown

The Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm is a compact yet faithful adaptation of the iconic “Murph” watch, made famous by its role in the film Interstellar. This 38mm version caters to those who prefer a more understated size without compromising on the awesome design and cinematic legacy.

The stainless steel case is simple and rugged, complemented by a classic black dial with vintage-inspired beige Super-LumiNova hands and markers. The lack of a date window keeps the dial symmetrical and true to its original design.

Its slim 11mm thickness ensures its comfortable to wear all day, and inside beats the H-10 automatic movement, boasting an impressive 80-hour power reserve.

Paired with a black leather strap, the 38mm Murph balances field-watch ruggedness with more refined looks. This really is one of the best affordable watches around.

Best GMT watch

12. Rolex GMT-Master II

Stuff Verdict The Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLRO, affectionately known as the “Pepsi,” is an iconic travel watch that combines timeless design with modern innovation. Pros Timeless design and iconic colourway

A solid investment Cons Very difficult to buy at retail

Can feel large on smaller wrists

Rolex GMT-Master II specs Case size 40 mm Thickness 12 mm Movement 3285 (GMT automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 70 hours Weight 124 g

The Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLRO, affectionately known as the “Pepsi,” is an iconic travel watch that combines timeless design with modern innovation. Its 40mm Oystersteel case ensures durability, while the bidirectional red-and-blue Cerachrom bezel, representing day and night, is both scratch-resistant and vibrant. Designed for globetrotters, the GMT function features a fourth hand that tracks a second time zone against the 24-hour bezel.

The black lacquered dial is simple yet striking, with Chromalight luminescent markers and hands for optimal readability in low light. Powered by the Rolex Calibre 3285 movement, the GMT-Master II offers a robust 70-hour power reserve, a Parachrom hairspring for resistance to shocks and magnetism, and COSC-certified precision.

Paired with the elegant Jubilee bracelet, it blends comfort with a touch of sophistication. Functional, stylish, and steeped in heritage, the 126710BLRO is a must-have for collectors and frequent travellers.

Best affordable retro watch

13. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

Stuff Verdict The Tissot PRX is a modern reissue of the brand’s 1978 classic, offering a stylish design with modern build quality and heaps of vintage appeal. Pros Excellent value for money

Great design with plenty of options Cons Lume could be better

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 specs Case size 40 mm Thickness 10.93 mm Movement Powermatic 80 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 80 hours Weight 138 g

The Tissot PRX is a modern reissue of the brand’s 1978 classic, offering a stylish design with modern build quality and heaps of vintage appeal. Its 40mm stainless steel case features sharp, clean lines, delivering a seamless, sporty look, while its polished bezel, brushed case, integrated bracelet, and angular design, capture the essence of 1970s sports watches.

The PRX is powered by either a reliable quartz movement or Tissot’s Powermatic 80 movement, both ensuring accuracy and low maintenance.

The dial features a sunburst finish, with bold, legible markers and a date function at 3 o’clock. Available in a variety of colours, including vibrant blue, black, and silver, the PRX suits a range of tastes.

Best cheap watch

14. Seiko 5 Sports

Stuff Verdict The Seiko 5 Sports series offers affordable, reliable, and stylish options, making it a favourite among watch enthusiasts. Pros Rugged design with hundreds of style options

Super legible

Affordable, entry-level price Cons No screw down crown

Seiko 5 Sports specs Case size 42.5 mm Thickness 13.4 mm Movement 4R36 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 41 hours Weight 170 g

The Seiko 5 Sports series is beloved for its affordability, durability, and versatility. With a 42.5mm case, this automatic watch is powered by Seiko’s reliable Calibre 4R36, offering a day-date function and a 41-hour power reserve.

The rotating bezel, bold hour markers, and luminescent hands make it ideal for active lifestyles. Its robust build, 100m water resistance, and sporty look make it a go-to choice for those seeking a value-packed timepiece.

Available in a range of colours and designs, from vintage-inspired models to contemporary styles, the Seiko 5 Sports is highly customisable and lots of fun.

Best customisable watch

15. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

Stuff Verdict Originally created for polo players in 1931, its unique reversible case protects the dial while revealing a blank side that can be customised. Pros Space for customisation

Unique design and engineering Cons Case shape won’t suit all wrists

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso specs Case size 24.4 mm Thickness 7.56 mm Movement 822 (manual-winding) Water resistance 30 metres / 100 feet Power reserve 42 hours Weight Unknown

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface is a masterpiece of Art Deco design and innovative functionality. Originally created for polo players in 1931, its unique reversible case protects the dial while revealing a blank side that can be customised.

This modern Reverso features a 40.1 x 24.4 mm stainless steel case, housing a hand-wound movement with a 42-hour power reserve. The white opaline dial, steel dauphines hands, and polished rhodium-plated appliques are the epitome of timeless sophistication.

Whether worn as a dress watch or more casually as a symbol of individuality, the Reverso combines heritage, elegance, and engineering in a truly distinctive package.

Best British watch

16. Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière

Stuff Verdict The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière is a versatile dive watch with buckets of lume that punches well above its price tag. Pros So much lume

Quintessentially Christopher Ward design Cons Not the outright bargain Christopher Ward watches used to be

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 10.85 mm Movement Sellita SW300-1 COSC (automatic) Water resistance 300 metre / 1000 feet Power reserve 56 hours Weight 105 g

The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière is a versatile dive watch that punches well above its price tag. Its 41mm Grade 2 titanium case is water-resistant to an impressive 300 metres, making it a serious tool watch.

Powered by the Sellita SW300-1 automatic movement, it provides a 56-hour power reserve. The ceramic unidirectional bezel, bold indices, and Trident-shaped seconds hand make it instantly recognisable.

This amazing tool watch ever comes alive after dark, though, thanks to a 3D dial that delivers twice the luminosity of any previous Trident.

Best minimal watch

17. Nomos Glashütte Tangente

Stuff Verdict The Nomos Tangente is known for its minimalist Bauhaus-inspired design, offering a clean and timeless appearance. Pros Beautiful simplicity

Stunning movement

It’s a lovely thing Cons Long lug-to-lug won’t suit all wrists

Nomos Glashütte Tangente specs Case size 35 mm Thickness 6.5 mm Movement Alpha (manual-winding) Water resistance 30 metres / 100 feet Power reserve 43 hours Weight 52 g

The Nomos Tangente embodies Bauhaus-inspired minimalism, offering a clean and timeless design. Its 35mm stainless steel case is ultra-slim and paired with a simple dial featuring Arabic numerals, a small seconds sub-dial, and slender steel hands.

Powered by the manual-wind Alpha calibre, it provides a 43-hour power reserve and showcases Nomos’ in-house craftsmanship. A sapphire crystal back is optional, allowing a view of the beautifully finished movement.

Best bold watch

18. Hublot Big Bang

Stuff Verdict The Hublot Big Bang series is recognized for its bold design and innovative use of materials, making a strong statement on the wrist. Pros Big, bold design

It’s probably worn by your favourite footballer or athelete Cons Some would argue it’s overpriced

Bold design isn’t for everyone

Hublot Big Bang specs Case size 42 mm Thickness 15 mm Movement HUB1280 UNICO (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 72 hours Weight Unknown

The Hublot Big Bang is a bold and innovative statement watch that redefined the concept of luxury sports timepieces. Its 44mm case often combines unconventional materials like ceramic, titanium, saphire crystal, and rubber, reflecting Hublot’s “Art of Fusion” philosophy.

The watch’s industrial aesthetic is highlighted by exposed screws and oversized hands. The Big Bang comes in a range of colours and materials, making it a favourite for those who appreciate big, bold designs.

This Big Bang is powered by the in-house HUB1280 Unico movement, complete with 72 hour power reserve, complete with 72 hour power reserve.

Best big watch

19. Panerai Luminor Marina

Stuff Verdict The Panerai Luminor Marina is distinguished by its robust case and signature crown guard, embodying a blend of Italian design and Swiss craftsmanship. Pros Large case has plenty of Italian flair

Unmistakably Panerai Cons Undoubtably too large for some wrists

Panerai Luminor Marina specs Case size 44mm Thickness 15.65mm Movement P.9010 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 3 days Weight Unknown

The Panerai Luminor Marina is a rugged tool watch with a very distinctive design. Its 44mm stainless steel case features the iconic crown guard mechanism, ensuring water resistance to 300m.

The sandwich dial, with cut-out numerals and luminescent material, offers unparalleled readability, even in low light.

Inside, the in-house P.9010 automatic movement delivers a three day power reserve. The Luminor’s robust build and Italian styling make it a favourite among adventurers and watch enthusiasts alike. Whether on a leather strap, bracelet or rubber band, it’s a versatile companion for both land and sea.

Best retro pilots watch

20. Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph

Stuff Verdict The Breitling Navitimer is a legendary pilot’s watch, featuring a distinctive slide rule bezel and chronograph functions. Pros Glorious retro design

Great links to aviation Cons Only 30 metres of water resistance

Breitling Navitimer B01 specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 13.6 mm Movement Breitling 01 (automatic) Water resistance 30 metres / 100 feet Power reserve 70 hrs Weight 91 g

The Breitling Navitimer is an iconic pilot’s watch celebrated for its functionality and distinctive design. Originally launched in 1952, the modern Navitimer retains its aviation roots with a circular slide rule bezel, enabling pilots to perform crucial calculations in-flight.

The 41mm stainless steel case houses the in-house Breitling Calibre 01, a chronometer-certified movement with a 70-hour power reserve. The black dial features three white sub-dials for chronograph functions and a date window, all highly legible thanks to bold hands and indices.

Its vintage-inspired design, coupled with technical precision, makes the Navitimer a must-have for aviation fans.

Best Swatch watch

21. MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – Full Moon

Stuff Verdict A bold look, Snoopy, a moonphase complication and a genuine link to Omega legend. What more could you want? Pros Fun all-white design

Close tie to Omega history Cons Hard to find (for now)

Could be too loud for some

MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – Full Moon specs Case size 42 mm Thickness 13.75 mm Movement Quartz chronograph with Moonphase indicator Water resistance 30 metres / 100 feet Power reserve N/A Weight 29 g

Would a beat watch list be complete without a Swatch? Our favourite MoonSwatch is the Mission to The Moonphase – Full Moon. And yes, this is mostly because it’s got Snoopy on the dial. As well as being a lovable cartoon dog, Snoopy has ties to the NASA space programme, since the Silver Snoopy Award is given to astronauts who demonstrate an outstanding performance that leads to mission success. The Snoopy Award has also been recognised numerous times by special-edition Omega Speedmasters, so it’s fitting that the little guy gets to appear on a MoonSwatch too.

Setting it apart from other MoonSwatches is the moonphase complication, which features a lume-filled moon and stars that glow blue at night, along with the message, “I can’t sleep without a nightlight!”, from the Peanuts comic in which Snoopy stars.

We also like how the watch reminds us of the equally new (and equally scarce) white-dial Omega Speedmaster, while the all-white case and bezel opens up endless options for pairing the MoonSwatch with all manner of different straps, depending on your mood and outfit.

Although not strictly a limited-edition piece, this MoonSwatch is only available in a handful of Swatch stores at the time of writing – just eight in the UK, in fact, with five of those being in London. This could well change, and we hope it does because everyone deserves the right to pick up their own Snoopy Moonphase at retail price.

How to chose the best watch

Choosing the perfect watch is a personal journey, and there’s much to consider before settling on the ideal timepiece. Watches are more than just functional accessories – they are expressions of style, practicality, and personality. To make the right choice, you need to think about how the watch fits into your lifestyle, wardrobe, and daily routines.

Style is a major factor. Whether you’re looking for a sleek dress watch for formal occasions, a sporty chronograph for casual weekends, or a rugged tool watch for outdoor adventures, your choice should reflect your personal taste. Think about the aesthetic details: do you prefer minimalism or intricate designs? Leather straps or metal bracelets? These decisions will shape the overall look and feel of the watch.

Intended use is equally important. A dive watch with high water resistance is great for underwater excursions, while a GMT watch might be better for frequent travellers. Meanwhile, if you’re planning to wear the watch daily, durability and versatility should be priorities.

Comfort and wearability is another key consideration. The watch should fit well on your wrist, neither too large nor too small, and feel comfortable during extended wear. Choosing a reputable brand with a track record of reliability ensures your watch will serve you well for years to come.

Finally (and perhaps most importantly) consider your budget. Watches come in a range of prices, from affordable entry-level pieces to high-end luxury models. Define your budget early, but remember that quality and longevity often justify a higher price tag.

Automatic, Manual-winding and quartz: what’s the difference?

The differences between automatic, manual-winding, and quartz watches lie in how they are powered and maintained.

Automatic watches are mechanical timepieces that wind themselves using the motion of your wrist. Inside, a rotor moves as you wear the watch, storing energy in the mainspring. They combine precision engineering with convenience, making them popular among enthusiasts who value craftsmanship without the need for daily winding.

Manual-winding watches, also mechanical, require you to wind the crown by hand to power the mainspring. They offer a traditional, tactile experience and are often chosen by those who appreciate the intimate connection with their timepiece.

Quartz watches, on the other hand, use a battery to power a quartz crystal oscillator, offering unmatched accuracy and low maintenance. They’re lightweight, affordable, and ideal for those seeking reliability without the upkeep associated with mechanical watches (apart from the need to replace a battery every few years).

