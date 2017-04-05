Languages
<span>Stuff UK</span>
<span>Stuff France</span>
<span>Stuff India</span>
<span>Stuff Malaysia</span>
<span>Stuff Mexico</span>
<span>Stuff Middle East</span>
<span>Stuff Netherlands</span>
<span>Stuff Singapore</span>
<span class="i19ndropdownplus new-window" data-url="http://www.stuff.co.za">STUFF South Africa</span>
Subscribe to the magazine
Login
or
Register
Follow us
Stuff on Facebook
Stuff on Twitter
Stuff on Google
Stuff on YouTube
Menu
Search form
Search
Hot Stuff
News
Latest News
See all news
Motorola Moto X (2017): Everything we know so far
HTC 11: Everything we know so far
The HTC Vive just got £100 cheaper - and a lot better
The Stuff Hot Five
The best mobile phone deals - April 2017
Reviews
Latest Reviews
See all reviews
Motorola Moto G5 Plus review
Fitbit Alta HR review
Agents of Mayhem hands-on review
Honor 8 Pro hands-on review
Yooka-Laylee review
TOP 10s
Top 10 of Everything
See all categories
Smartphones
TVs
Games
Laptops
Tablets
Features
Latest Features
See all features
The best Sony PlayStation VR and PS4 Pro Bundle deals - April 2017
The 30 most anticipated games of 2017
Which Sonos should you buy?
Your favourite iOS apps and games are about to disappear. Here’s why – and...
The best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals
Deals
WIN
Newsletter
Feedback
Trending
>> Samsung Galaxy S8
>> Nintendo Switch
>> iPhone 7 review
>> Smartphones
>> Deals
Type
- Any -
Reviews
Articles
Awards
Label (field_label)
- Any -
News
Features
Win
Review
05 April 2017
/
17:20BST
Motorola Moto G5 Plus review
Can the Moto G5 go big but stay budget?
Gaming
05 April 2017
/
15:30BST
This battery case will give your Switch a 12-hour boost
Stand up straight and go for hours
Review
05 April 2017
/
13:19BST
Fitbit Alta HR review
It's got a new heart-rate sensor, but is the Alta HR still a tracker's delight?
Audio
05 April 2017
/
12:47BST
Onkyo’s clever new amplifier rocks 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos
High is the new behind, apparently
Hands-On
05 April 2017
/
12:36BST
Agents of Mayhem hands-on review
Meet the over-the-top open-world romp that's like a story-focussed Saints Row
Tablets & computers
05 April 2017
/
11:55BST
Apple remembers the Mac Pro, promises a new one
More cores, but can it figure out the puzzle of its own existence?
Features
05 April 2017
/
11:49BST
The best Sony PlayStation VR and PS4 Pro Bundle deals - April 2017
Want the best deals on the PlayStation VR and 4K PS4? OK, here you go
Smartphones
05 April 2017
/
11:30BST
The Honor 8 Pro has twin camera smarts for considerably less cash
Bigger, better and blu-er than your average phab
Hands-On
05 April 2017
/
11:30BST
Honor 8 Pro hands-on review
High-end flash for half the usual cash
Load more
Stay on top of tech with Stuff in your inbox every week
Thank you for registering for our Newsletter
We will send you relevant emails and updates.
Login
or
Register
Footer - Left links
About Stuff /
/ Contact /
/ Legal
Privacy Policy /
/ Advertise
Sponsored/Promoted Content
Cookie Policy /
/ Editorial Complaint?
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
G Plus
YouTube
Newsletter
Subscribe to the magazine
Subscribe now