I wore a pair of Loop earplugs to the F1 – now I wouldn’t attend a race or festival without them

I’ve been to a few Formula 1 races over the years, and one thing never changes: they’re loud. Gloriously, thrillingly loud – but also the kind of loud that makes your ears ring for hours afterwards. This year at the Miami Grand Prix, I tried something new: the McLaren F1 Team x Loop Switch 2 earplugs. Honestly? I don’t think I’ll ever go back to a race (or a festival, or any loud environment) without them.

Now, I’ve used earplugs before. The cheap foam ones they hand out at concerts. They’re fine for cutting noise, but they also cut out everything else – conversations, atmosphere, the good stuff. They feel like stuffing insulation into your head. The Loops Switch 2 are different.

First off, they look good, more like a pair of the best wireless earbuds than earplugs. McLaren’s papaya orange accents give them a clean, minimal, jewellery-like look, but they’re available in a range of other aesthetically pleasing colourways, some more muted and some brighter. They’re not chunky or clinical. No one stared at me, wondering if I was trying to sleep through the Grand Prix. In fact, a couple of people asked where I got them.

But here’s the real magic: I could still hear everything I wanted to – the roar of the engines, the commentary, even people chatting beside me – without any of the painfully sharp, high-decibel chaos that usually builds up during the day. When you’re standing trackside and the cars scream past at 190mph, it’s thrilling. But those loud sounds do get exhausting fast (for me, anyway). With the Loop Switch 2 in, the edge was taken off just enough that I could enjoy the spectacle without my ears begging for mercy.

I started the day in Experience mode, which brings the volume down a notch (23dB reduction), but still lets a lot of the environment through. It was perfect for watching the action without feeling disconnected. When we moved closer to the grid for the pre-race build-up (and while watching the loud Porsche Cup support race), I clicked the dial into Quiet mode (26 dB reduction) – the max protection setting. It really helped.

Later in the day, when we were queuing for food or just hanging out, Engage mode came into its own. This mode (20dB reduction) softens the background noise while keeping voices crystal clear. I didn’t have to shout to be heard, and I didn’t feel like I had pillows over my ears. Being able to switch modes on the fly like that, with just a twist of the dial.

The fit was surprisingly comfortable, too. You get four different tip sizes in the box, and once I’d found the right ones, they stayed in all day without any irritation or need to adjust them. That’s more than I can say for the cheap foam ones I used to wear for half an hour before binning them.

And that’s another point: these aren’t throwaways. They’re built to last. Washable, reusable, and they come with a neat little case that clips onto your bag or belt. No more fishing around in your pocket for a crumpled pair of foam plugs wrapped in a napkin.

If you’re into racing, or you’ve ever left a gig or festival with your ears ringing like an old landline, I honestly think Loop’s Switch 2 earplugs are worth it.

The Loop Switch 2 earplugs are priced at $64.95 in the US and £59.95 in the UK

