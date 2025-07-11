I think these Amazon Fire TV Stick deals are the best value you can get in the Prime Day sale

Fancy spending less than $20/£23 for your new streaming stick? Because you could snap the latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote up today for that if you’re happy with Full HD streaming.

How? It’s all thanks to Fire TV Stick deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale this week.

There are plenty more savings as well – even on 4K sticks. For example, you can snap up a Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 during the sale. Check out all the Fire TV Stick deals here for both US and UK savings:

Fire TV Stick US deals

Fire TV Stick UK deals

All the Fire TV devices here can be used with Alexa via the voice remote. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and packs a punch with a quad-core, 1.7GHz processor. If you want the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick, though, you want the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The new stick – which still supports Dolby Vision and Atmos – is the most powerful one to date, and is now available. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while Wi-Fi 6E support will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6E router.