Some day in the electrified future, smartphones will become self-winding. Or solar powered. Or fuelled by sugar. Until then, the best tool for cordless current in 2022 is a wireless charger.

See, while most flagships still require a dose of mains power to brim their batteries on a daily basis, boosting your blower doesn’t mean you need to plug it in.

From zapping mats to MagSafe stands, the top charging docks deliver smartphone sustenance without a wire in sight. So whatever device you have to refill, add one of these power pads to your desk for drop and flow convenience.

Buying tips Stand in A lie-flat pad is fine if you leave your phone alone as it recharges. Can’t be without your blower? Opt for an upstanding dock, which makes continued scrolling a cinch. Some stands can even support your mobile in either orientation. Double down If you’re blessed with several devices, choose a charger with adequate capacity. Many offer space for a pair of smartphones, while some feature dedicated docks for specific accessories, such as an Apple Watch or AirPods. Watts up Wattage determines charging speed. 5W is typically the minimum, while most Qi pads pump juice at 10W. Want a brisker boost? The fastest docks deliver power at a speedy 15W – though third-party MagSafe mounts are normally capped at 7.5W. Lock on A MagSafe stand can defy gravity, gluing your iPhone 12 in place using the power of attraction. Not equipped with an Apple handset? Some docks ship with stick-on circles that allow you to similarly magnetise the back of your handset.

The best wireless charger pads & mats

The designer dock: Native Union Drop (from £45) Non-slip silicone doesn’t scream premium style, but it turns out textured tread can be elegant. Drop your Qi-compatible smartphone on this grippy disc for refined recharging with zero slippage. Topped by textured fabric, its weighty aluminium base keeps things firmly in place, while foreign object detection prevents shorts circuits. Shipped in four hues to suit your decor (two neutral, two pastel), there’s also an XL version for a double dose of 10W wireless power – while the Watch Edition adds a dedicated dock for your clock.

The magic mat: Nomad Base Station Pro (£220) Cats on mats don’t require careful alignment. With Nomad’s nifty Base Station, neither will your devices: drop up to three compatible gadgets anywhere on the clever leather top and its FreePower algorithm will automatically locate them. Despite its slim aluminium chassis, the Pro packs an array of 18 coils beneath the surface. When your devices are detected, it sends 7.5W energy to the correct parts of the pad. Future firmware updates mean efficiency should improve, too. So your smartphone will always sit on the sweet spot, just like Mr Tibbles.

The rainbow base: Razer Charging Pad Chroma (€70) A fully-charged phone isn’t fundamental for pro Fortnite performances, but it will mean you’re ready to Tweet every Victory Royale. And for energising glow to fit with your gaming rig, Razer’s the way to go. Besides 10W power and a soft-touch rubber top, the rainbow recharger ships with a technicolour ring of 10 RGB LEDs around its rim. Configured through Chroma Studio, these can shine dynamically in sync with the rest of your desktop setup.

The best magnetic wireless charging mounts

The portable pedestal: Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand (£65) • Buy the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation stand here from Zagg Want true wireless charging without a mains connection? Mophie’s prop-up powerbank promises exactly that. Flip out the built-in stand and stick your iPhone 12 to the front for 7.5W MagSafe energy wherever you go. The 10,000mAh backup battery pack also plays nice with Qi-compatible devices, while an adhesive Snap Adapter can convert them into magnetic mobiles. USB-C Power Delivery serves up 20W wired power, plus a tripod mount on the base makes it easy to boost your blower while broadcasting to your Insta fans.

The triple top-up: Belkin Boost Charge Pro (£140) Styled like a desktop satellite receiver, Belkin’s combo booster can’t tune in to signals from space. What it can do is pump electrons to an array of Apple devices at the same time. Suspended at either end of its stainless steel stem, the bigger disc does for your iPhone 12, while the smaller circle shoots juice to a Watch. Add an AirPods case to the base of the sci-fi stand to complete the trio. And because it’s approved for use with MagSafe cases, you’ll get the fastest 15W charging speeds.

The hovering holder: Anker PowerWave Magnetic (£40) Holding your phone while you FaceTime is a one-way ticket to wrist-ache. For power and perfect positioning without a painful paw, attach your iPhone 12 to this magnetic stand. Snapped in place, the angle of your Apple can be tilted to frame your face. And once you’re off the call, you can rotate the handset to horizontal – ideal for cinematic procrastination. ‘Buds need a boost? Drop your AirPods case on the base for simultaneous charging ahead of the next chinwag.

The best wireless charger stands for smartphones

The bamboo booster: Ikea Nordmärke (£13) • Buy the Nordmärke wireless charging stand here from Ikea Electricity doesn’t grow on trees, but wood does make a great base for your blower. Stick your smartphone on this natty Scandi stand for more sustainable juice. The rounded bottom block is hewn from renewable bamboo, while the fabric back panel can support your phone in portrait or landscape – with the help of a silicone grip strip. It works with all Qi-compatible devices, dishing out 5W energy. Whether that’s green will depend on your supplier.

The simple plinth: Logitech Powered Stand (£55) • Buy the Powered Stand here from Logitech Like a watering can, Logitech’s Powered Stand has a descriptive denomination. And like a watering can, it packs the potential to give life. Rather than adding aqua to your anthuriums, though, it can zap all sorts of smartphones with up to 10W wireless power. There’s no spout, but the portrait podium’s supportive design will keep your device standing tall. And provided it’s 3mm or thinner, there’s no need to remove your phone from its pot.

The changeable charger: Moshi Lounge Q (£70) It’s nice to take the weight off after a long day of social scrolling. Luckily, Moshi’s laid-back Lounge Q lets your handset recline while it recharges. Curved rails mean the upholstered boosting backrest can be easily repositioned to suit all shapes and sizes. Delivering up to 15W wireless power, the adjustable accessory also supports sideways smartphones – in case standing seems too much like hard work.