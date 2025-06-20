I tested dozens of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, and these are ones I’d actually spend money on

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a shiny piece of hardware, our best handheld gaming console, and arguably Nintendo’s most premium console ever made. While it comes built in with many great features out of the box, from its incredible noise-cancelling mic to its magnetic Joy-Con that can act as single controllers and mice, there’s still plenty more you’ll want to buy to enhance the experience.

Of course, if you owned a Switch previously, you’ll be pleased to know that many of your old accessories will still be compatible, albeit with some limitations, but some things need to be upgraded, such as the new microSD Express cards, while old controllers can’t be used to turn on your console.

Whether you’re after extra controllers for different play styles or occasions, need extra juice when taking it on the go and also want to make sure it’s well protected, we’ve put together some of the best accessories you’ll want to get your hands on along to go with your new Nintendo investment.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Given that the Pro Controller for the original Switch has proven popular for even those who don’t own Nintendo’s console, there wasn’t much that needed to change with this new version. The design is almost the same but sports a sleeker matte finish that complements the new, more premium-feeling console, though it does feel a bit more slippery without textured grips.

The d-pad, however, feels like an improvement, a test of Tetris in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, showing I was no longer mis-dropping blocks like before.

There are, however, more additions, such as the C-button for GameChat and a much-requested headphone jack for you to plug in a headset. But the standout feature (and likely why this is more expensive than its predecessor) is two programmable back buttons on the rear grips called GL and GR, which you can even map the capture button to so that you can finally take screenshots while still fully in control of gameplay.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

The console already has a built-in mic to take advantage of the new GameChat feature, but if you also want to be seen by your friends, then you’ll want to get an official camera.

While you can also plug in any USB-C webcam as well, this camera has both 1080p resolution and a wide lens to ensure it can capture you or anyone else in your living room and zoom in accordingly while ensuring you still appear visible on your friends’ Game Chat feeds as if you were streaming directly to them.

The camera also comes with a stand that is easy to adjust, at a height you can place behind the Switch 2 dock, or you can also use it when playing in handheld or tabletop mode.

SanDisk MicroSD Express Card

While the Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage, the larger size of Switch 2 games means you’ll definitely need to expand your storage, and your old microSDs will not be good enough.

MicroSD Express has much faster read speeds and enables games to load much faster than previously. However, the only cards you’re likely to find only offer an additional 256GB, with larger sizes either scarce or running extortionate prices.

You might get confused by the labelling over whether or not you have the right card. Fortunately, you’ll be glad to know that Nintendo is selling an officially licensed express card and isn’t charging extra for it.

GameCube Controller – Nintendo Classics

GameCube games are finally available to Switch Online members with the expansion pack tier, and the best way to enjoy them is with a GameCube controller – indeed, the analogue shoulder buttons make it essential for F-Zero GX.

While it’s been possible to use OG wired GameCube controllers and an adaptor for dedicated Super Smash Bros. players, this new wireless controller, available exclusively on My Nintendo Store, has a nicer matte finish as well as additional buttons like the Home, Capture and C-Button.

Just bear in mind that it’s not going to be ideal as your only other controller since it’s missing several inputs that a modern controller has.

Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro Gaming Headset

While this is a professional studio-quality open-back gaming headset for PC, a console adaptor means you can still plug it into either your Switch 2’s audio jack or a Switch 2 pro controller so that you can enjoy incredible sound and comfortable pads for extended gaming sessions, whether at home or on the go.

It’s admittedly quite pricey for what it is, and annoyingly, its microphone isn’t detachable, which might make it less appealing to take on the train, but you’ll at least also be able to make use of it during GameChat sessions, as the noise-cancelling tech is in the Switch 2 hardware itself.

Belkin Portable Power Bank with Integrated Cable

Switch 2’s battery life is unfortunately not great, so you want to ensure you have a power bank if you’re planning to take it on a long-haul trip. This power bank from Belkin is about the size of an iPhone (albeit thicker) and has a rechargeable 20,000 mAh battery, which can recharge your console twice.

It also comes with an integrated cable in case you forget to bring a cable, just enough to plug into the device’s USB-C port on top when playing in tabletop mode. Of course, it also has an additional USB-C and USB 2.0 port if you need to charge your phone or another device.

SnakeByte System Organiser S2

This is a bargain because only for a quid more than the official carry case, you actually get not just a carry case for your Switch 2 but also for its other components, including the dock, cables, and even room for other accessories like a controller and power bank.

The Switch 2 case itself is moulded nicely for the triggers, buttons and sticks and contains space for 10 game cards and comes with a wrist strap if you want to carry it hands-free. This can then fit on the top part of the system organiser, while an an attachable and adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy and comfortable to take your whole console with you whether it’s for a house party or you’re heading home for the holidays.

Belkin Gaming Nintendo Switch 2 Charger Case

If you’re taking your Switch 2 places, then a protective case is essential, but this dedicated case also comes with a power bank that fits snugly inside the case with a cable that can neatly plug into the console while stored, ensuring that once you’re seated and have time to relax you’ll find your Switch 2 has plenty of juice.

That does however make for a bulkier case though it does have a handle so that you can carry it in your hand instead of putting it in your bag, while it also has room to store 12 game cards, additional cables or Joy-Con wrist straps, and even a hidden space you can fit an AirTag.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller

If you’re after a budget controller, PowerA has a range of wired Switch 2 controllers, each sporting some Nintendo-themed designs. On the whole, it’s not that different from the company’s Switch 1 range, apart from of course the addition of a C-button and headphone jack to take advantage of GameChat functionality.

Its lower cost does mean it skimps on a few other features, such as HD rumble, gyro controls and NFC support for Amiibo, but it does have programmable back buttons. The caveat is that these are not the same as the GL and GR buttons on the official Switch 2 pro controller. For that reason, you won’t be able to use these back buttons to take a screenshot.

SnakeByte Twin Charge S2

While you can still use Switch 1 Joy-Cons, if you do plan to buy more Switch 2 Joy-Cons you’ll also want new charging docks for them since they have new designs. For this Twin Charge, you just need to put each Joy-Con down on its side much like when using them as a mouse and an LED light on the front will let you know when it is charging or fully charged.

There’s also a Quad Charge available if you plan on buying more of Joy-Con 2s, perhaps when more colours and designs are available in future.