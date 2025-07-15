Sky’s new 5Gbps broadband packages are the fastest you can get in the UK, but there’s a catch

There are plenty of broadband options to choose from, catering for all budgets. But if you’re anything like me, you’ll want the fastest you can get. Well, Sky’s newest package is the fastest in town.

In fact, it’s the fastest broadband package you can get in the UK with speeds up to 5Gbps. Yes, 5Gbps – which is probably more than most know what to do with. But there’s one major catch that means me (and many others) miss out on these speeds.

The new Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ and Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+ packages are the fastest broadband speeds from any major UK provider. They’re warp speed compared to the plodding pace of most home connections. And they’re powered by Sky’s new Gigafast+ hub. It’s a sleek little Wi-Fi 7 router that promises to handle everything from 4K streaming to endless video calls.

Wi-Fi 7 means lower latency, less congestion and faster-than-you-can-blink connections across your home. There are even two 10Gbps Ethernet ports for those who think Wi-Fi is for amateurs. Sky’s also throwing in its Wi-Fi Max service for free, which includes whole-home coverage guarantees, security tools, parental controls and even a bit of mobile data backup.

But here’s the catch: all this glorious speed is only available to homes on the CityFibre network. Which currently covers around 11% of UK households. So unless you’re in one of the lucky few areas, you can forget about riding the 5Gbps train. I, unfortunately, do miss out. Sky’s Openreach-based full fibre offerings are still around, but they top out well below these new figures.

If you do happen to be blessed with CityFibre in your street, you can grab Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ from £70 a month or Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+ from £80 a month. Both come with Wi-Fi Max included (normally worth at least £4 extra), and are available online, over the phone, or in Sky stores.