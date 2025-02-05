Best watch winders in 2025 to keep your watches ready

Getting one of the best watch winders is an essential investment for any automatic watch enthusiast. If you own one or more self-winding timepieces, you already know they rely on your wrist’s movement to stay ticking. But what happens when your favourite watch spends more time in its display case than on your wrist? That’s where a watch winder comes in.

The right winder not only keeps your watch wound and ready to wear at a moment’s notice, but, arguable, also helps maintain the accuracy of its timekeeping by stopping the delicate lubricants from drying out. From sleek single-watch designs for minimalist collectors to robust multi-watch options for serious aficionados, there’s a wide range of models to suit different collections and budgets.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know to choose the best watch winder. We’ll cover essential features like rotation settings, build quality, noise level, and design aesthetics. Whether you’re looking for a stylish addition to your dresser or a secure vault for multiple timepieces, we’ve done the legwork to help you make an informed decision. Let’s keep those watches wound, accurate, and ready to grace your wrist whenever you’re in the mood for a change.

Why you can trust Stuff: Our team of experts rigorously test each product and provide honest, unbiased reviews to help you make informed decisions. For more details, read how we test and rate products.

Quick list: What’s the best watch winder?

The best watch winders you can buy today:

Best watch winder overall

1. Wolf Watch Cub Double Watch Winder

Stuff Verdict The Wolf Watch Cub Double Watch Winder is a luxurious and well-crafted option that protects your timepieces while accommodating two watches – a stylish essential for any collector. Pros Front cover adds protection from damage and dust

Luxurious design

Two cushion to accommodate for different wrist sizes Cons LEDs on the front are slightly annoying

Faux leather design won’t be for everyone

The Wolf Cub Double Watch Winder is the kind of thoughtful, well-made accessory that’s worth every penny for automatic watch owners. It looks sharp, crafted from high-quality vegan leather, and feels like it’s built to last. With space for two watches, it’s perfect for anyone juggling a small collection.

What we love most is the attention to detail. The patented lock-in cuff holds watches securely without stressing the bracelet, and the winding system is precise, delivering 900 turns per day with bi-directional rotation and smart pre-programmed sleep phases to protect the movement.

It’s also versatile – you can power it with either AC or AA batteries, which is super handy depending on where you’re keeping it. Add in Wolf’s dedication to sustainability and 190 years of craftsmanship, and you’re getting a watch winder that doesn’t just do the job – it does it beautifully and responsibly.

Best single watch winder

2. Barrington Automatic Single Watch Winder

Stuff Verdict The Barrington Automatic Single Watch Winder offers a compact, high-quality design with vibrant colour options and space for one watch, making it a chic addition to any space. Pros Modern design with plenty of colour options

Customisable rotation options

Ability to chain multiple winders together Cons It’s quiet, but not completely silent

No protection for your watch

The Barrington Single Watch Winder in Shadow Black is compact, stylish, and packed with all the features you’d expect from a high-end winder. It’s a dream for those with one cherished automatic watch — or for anyone building a sleek collection, thanks to its clever ‘Jump’ feature that lets you connect multiple winders using a single power source.

What we really appreciate is the whisper-quiet Japanese motor. While not completely silent, it’s discreet enough to blend seamlessly into your space without distraction. The customisable settings are a huge plus, allowing you to choose between clockwise, counter-clockwise, or alternating rotations with multiple turns-per-day (TPD) options to suit any watch type.

It’s also versatile when it comes to power — use AC mains or pop in two AA batteries for flexible placement. Whether you’re keeping things minimal or expanding your collection, this Barrington winder is a smart, sophisticated choice.

Best watch winder for travel

3. Wolf Rocket Watch Winder

Stuff Verdict The Wolf Rocket Watch Winder is a sleek, durable, and travel-friendly choice – perfect for keeping your watch powered on the go. Pros Super compact size

Battery is recharged via USB-C

Very well built Cons On the heavy side

The Wolf Rocket Watch Winder is a game-changer for watch enthusiasts who love to travel or just appreciate smart design. At roughly 9cm in diameter and 16cm long, it’s compact enough to slip into a carry-on or sit discreetly on your nightstand. In fact, it’s about the size of a three-watch roll — but here, the extra space is filled with clever electronics.

What sets the Rocket apart is Wolf’s patented technology that counts precise rotations (900 turns per day, with pre-programmed pause and sleep phases) rather than estimating them. It’s impressively quiet too, perfect for hotel stays or bedroom use. We also love the 12 o’clock stop position, so your watch is always presented correctly.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with USB-C charging, it’s as modern and travel-friendly as it gets.

Read more: Wolf Rocket Watch Winder review

Best watch winder for large collections

4. Rapport Formula Six Watch Winder

Stuff Verdict The Rapport Formula Six Watch Winder is the ultimate solution for serious collectors, featuring a spacious design that winds up to six watches with ease. Pros Front door adds protection from dust

Space for larger collections Cons Overkill for some

Lock isn’t exactly theif proof

The Rapport Formula Six Watch Winder is a luxurious home for your collection, designed to wind and display up to six automatic watches.

With a sleek lockable front, glass door, and interior lighting, it beautifully showcases your timepieces while keeping them in perfect condition.

The soft velvet-lined interior and patented leather cushions protect each watch, accommodating all strap sizes. A touch-screen LCD makes setting rotation preferences simple and intuitive.

It’s aavailable in Carbon Fibre or Black finishes with hand-applied lacquer and chrome fittings, it’s as stylish as it is functional. For serious collectors, this is a premium investment worth making.

Best cheap watch winder

5. Kalawen Automatic Watch Winder

Stuff Verdict The Kalawen Automatic Watch Winder delivers budget-friendly winding with an attractive, no-nonsense design. Pros Very affordable price

Lots of colour options Cons Not as luxurious as other models on this list

Not fully silent

The Kalawen Single Watch Winder is an affordable, no-fuss option for those who need a functional winder without the luxury price tag. It’s made from high-quality PU leather with a sleek acrylic glass window to protect your watch from drops and dust.

It’s equipped with a quiet Japanese motor for smooth operation and a memory foam pillow to securely fit a wide range of wrist sizes.

We really like that the Kalawen Single Watch Winder is powered via a Type-C connection, making it perfect for both home use and travel. While it’s not as luxurious as other options, the Kalawen winder offers great value for its price.

What to consider when buying a watch winder

When buying a watch winder, the first thing you’ll want to consider is the number of watches you want to wind. Single winders are ideal for small collections (and spaces), while larger models can accommodate extensive collections.

Look for adjustable rotation settings — both directions (clockwise, counter-clockwise, or alternating) and turns per day (TPD) — to match your watch’s specific requirements and avoid over-winding.

The build quality matters too. Premium winders often come with quiet, durable motors and padded watch holders to prevent scratches. Cheap winders may offer limited lifespan and inconsistent operation.

If space is a concern, opt for a compact winder that fits neatly on a shelf or dresser. Travellers may prefer portable models with battery power options.

Finally, aesthetics count. Choose a design that complements your style and fits your décor. Whether sleek and minimalist or luxurious and handcrafted, a watch winder should be as elegant as the timepieces it houses.

Does a watch winder damage your watch?

A watch winder doesn’t inherently damage a watch, but improper use or low-quality winders can cause problems. For automatic watches, a winder keeps the movement running by gently rotating the watch, simulating wrist motion. This prevents the oils inside the movement from settling or thickening, which is beneficial for watches not worn regularly.

However, constant winding can cause unnecessary wear. Automatic watches are designed to wind only when needed, and excessive movement may stress the gears and other internal components over time. This is especially true if the winder is set to an inappropriate number of turns per day (TPD) or rotates in the wrong direction for your specific watch model.

The quality of the winder also matters. Cheap winders can have inconsistent rotation speeds or insufficient padding, which may scratch or mishandle the watch. Choosing a well-made winder with adjustable settings and cushioned holders is essential.

In short, when used correctly and sparingly, a watch winder won’t harm your watch. But for watches worn daily, a winder is unnecessary.

Liked this? These are the best affordable watches for wallet-friendly style