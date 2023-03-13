On the hunt for one of the best fitness trackers? Whether you want to track your runs in preparation for a marathon, or simply want an easy way to keep on top of general stats like daily steps, calories burned, and sleep data, there’s a fitness tracker out there that’s right for you.

There are, in fact, far too many, and sifting through them all can take up quite a bit of time. Luckily though, we’ve done all the hard work for you, by rounding up some of the best fitness trackers for all budgets.

Sit back, relax, and visualise all those sweet, sweet calories you’re about to burn…

Our pick of the best fitness trackers to buy today

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is comfortably one of the best fitness trackers in 2023, combining a sleek and stylish design, along with a host of advanced health-tracking capabilities. The latter include stress management, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

With its built-in GPS smarts, it can track outdoor activities with precision too, making it an excellent tool for runners, cyclists, and hikers. Its battery life is also impressive, lasting up to a reasonable seven days on a single charge. Another benefit is its compatibility with both iOS and Android devices, which allows for seamless integration with a wide range of fitness apps.

While it lacks some features found in more expensive fitness trackers (such as music storage), it makes up for it with a more affordable price point, and generously-sized screen. Overall, the Fitbit Charge 5 offers excellent value for money for those who are looking for a reliable and accurate fitness tracker.

Read more: Fitbit Charge 5 review

Polar Ignite 3

Polar’s Ignite 3 is a high-end multi-sport watch that offers advanced features for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. With a slick, minimalist, watch-like design, it’s one of the better-looking offerings on our list, and will particularly appeal to those looking for a fitness tracker in a watch form factor, (rather than a proper smartwatch with all the more complex bells and whistles).

It provides accurate health and fitness tracking capabilities, including sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and GPS tracking, all of which are crammed into a delightfully thin and lightweight body that weighs in at a mere 35g. Advanced features include personalised training plans and real-time coaching, which can help users reach their fitness goals more efficiently.

If you can live without the smartwatch features like mobile payments and music storage (and okayish five-day battery life), then this is a great investment for those looking for a very capable, comfortable fitness watch with accurate tracking and coaching features taking the spotlight.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is an affordable fitness tracker that’s ideal for those on a tight budget. Despite its price, it still serves up commendable health and fitness tracking features. We’re big fans of its minimalistic design and even bigger fans of its impressively long battery life — it can last up to a whopping 14 days on a single charge.

Affordability and longevity aside, it provides accurate tracking of daily activities, including sleep and steps taken. Naturally, at this price, it lacks advanced features found in more expensive fitness trackers, such as GPS tracking and personalised coaching, but considering the RRP, we’ll let that slide.

Overall, the Mi Band 7 provides excellent value for money for those looking for a basic fitness tracker and is one of the best ways to kickstart your fitness journey.

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 is at the higher end of the company’s lineup, both in terms of features, and budget. Its premium, metal design aside, there are a couple of features that propel it beyond most standard fitness trackers.

The first of these is a built-in EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor, which, in essence, measures how much you’re perspiring. This data is then treated with Fitbit’s specially designed algorithms, to determine your stress levels. Not only can it warn you when you’re getting too stressed, but it can also suggest and take you through various breathing activities to help calm things down.

Other notable features include a temperature sensor, along with an ECG sensor for keeping tabs on your heart’s rhythm and electrical activity, in addition to all the regular health and activity tracking you’d expect. If you can get past the lack of GPS and are happy with around six days of battery life per charge, then this could be the ideal stress-relieving choice for you.

Garmin Vivosmart 5

If you’re after Garmin’s excellent fitness tracking app’s features but don’t want to spring for one of its pricey watches, then something like the Vivosmart 5 could be the ideal solution. It’s pretty smart, as far as fitness tracking bands go, thanks to a pared-back design and textured rubber shell.

Feature-wise, it ticks most boxes, including the usual fitness and sleep-tracking skills, along with a pulse oximeter, stress tracker, and Garmin’s body battery energy monitor. The addition of smartphone notifications and music controls also lends it some smarter functionality, without entering full smartwatch territory.

Battery life is decent, if not great, with around 7 days of use per charge on offer. If you’re set on using Garmin’s well-established app, then this could be one of the best entry points before potentially upgrading to something more fully-featured in future.

Withings ScanWatch

Withings’ ScanWatch is a rather unique offering that blurs the lines between fitness trackers, smartwatches, and regular timepieces. Thanks to the combination of a regular analogue face and a built-in miniature display, it offers all the charm of a traditional watch, with advanced features including an ECG sensor, oxygen saturation detection, and sleep apnea detection. This unique combination makes it one of the best fitness trackers in 2023.

With sleep tracking, 24/7 activity tracking, heart rate tracking and more all included as well, it’s the perfect watch for fitness fans who want a more traditional aesthetic on their wrist. And, thanks to the lack of a large display, it can last up to 30 days on a single charge too, embarrassing the rest of our picks on this list in the longevity department.

Read more: Withings ScanWatch Horizon can take an ECG at the bottom of the sea

Huawei Band 7

The Huawei Band 7 is one of the cheapest fitness bands available from a known manufacturer, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at it. With a smart, elongated appearance and large display, it looks far fancier than its price tag would suggest.

Its 1.47-inch AMOLED display is a beauty to behold, while its incredibly light 16g weight makes for a device that you’ll barely feel. Features include blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking, in addition to sleep tracking, 96 workout modes, and the ability to view notifications and weather updates.

Huawei reckons you can squeeze up to 14 days of use per charge in typical use cases, or 10 days if you’re really pushing it. Both estimates are impressive, and at this price, we can’t even complain about the lack of built-in GPS.

