Best smartwatch 2023: Apple, Samsung, Google and more

If you’re reading this, it means you’re looking for the best smartwatch in 2023. Maybe your old Apple Watch is due for an upgrade. Or perhaps your Android Wear timepiece met an untimely end when your cat thoughtfully batted it off the table. Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up some of the best smartwatches to help make your buying decision that little bit easier.

What’s the best smartwatch to buy today?

Before we jump into the full list of the best smartwatches in 2023, here’s a quick look at our three top picks:

Best Apple Watch: Apple Watch SE

It might not be the most expensive Apple Watch around (that honour goes to its Series 8 and Ultra siblings), but that’s precisely why we reckon the updated Watch SE is the best choice for most people — especially as it has the same processor and similar features for less cash.

Best smartwatch for Android users: Google Pixel Watch

With its ultra-minimal design and pure, fuss-free aesthetic, the Pixel Watch is a solid option for Android diehards who want a wrist-hugging companion worthy of, say, their Pixel 7 Pro.

Best budget smartwatch: TicWatch Pro 3

It might be a few years old, but the speedy specs, reliable performance, and safe design of the TicWatch Pro 3 make it one of the best smartwatches in 2023 — especially if you’re on a tighter budget.

Our pick of all the best smartwatches

Apple Watch SE (2022)

The Apple Watch SE (aka the Apple Watch SE 2 or 2022 model) might not be the most premium Apple Watch available, but it’s still our top recommendation for most people. Cheaper than its Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra siblings, it manages to serve up some of the same key features, for less.

These include the same processor, Apple’s vast menu of health and fitness features, and even newer features like Car Crash Detection. Compromises for the price include the lack of an always-on display, bloody oxygen tracking, and ECG smarts. But if you’re not fussed about those and want an up-to date Apple Watch for a more palatable price, this is the one for you.

Stuff Says… Score: 5/5 Watch SE lays down the gauntlet for its more expensive siblings, offering most of the same experience for a chunk of cash less. Good Stuff Superb performance, latest-gen chip All the core Apple Watch experience Better value than Series 8 Bad Stuff Larger bezels than Series 8 Longer battery life next time please Limited choice of finishes

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The regular Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a superb smartwatch in its own right, and definitely worth considering. If you’ve got deeper pockets though, then the Watch5 Pro offers a few more premium features that might be enough to sway your vote.

Packed with some of the most advanced wearable health and fitness sensors currently available, the Watch5 Pro has a bioimpedance sensor for measuring things like your body fat percentage, along with a thermometer. And, of course, the usual heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking sensors are all present and accounted for too. Battery life is impressive as well, letting you squeeze up to three days between charges, depending on use.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 The toughest, longest-lasting Galaxy Watch yet – but the largely similar software means it’s difficult to justify over the regular Watch5. Good Stuff Tough construction Consistent two day battery life Software as slick as ever Bad Stuff A big price jump from the Watch5 Additional fitness features a bit niche Metal or leather strap would have justified the price more than rubber

Google Pixel Watch

Google’s Pixel Watch should be a top contender for Android purists who crave a device directly from the Big G itself. With its standout minimalist styling and easy-to-use interface, the Pixel Watch is a pleasure to wear and use. Slick software and comprehensive FitBit-powered health tracking are welcome features too.

It’s not perfect — battery life could be better and the slightly thick bezels might detract from its visual appeal somewhat, but if you’re after an Android-friendly timepiece with a fuss-free design, this is definitely one of the best smartwatches in 2023.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 A stunning looking smartwatch with stellar fitness tracking, albeit one with a few flaws. The Pixel Watch is a confident first start for Google’s wearable effort, but falls short of more established rivals. Good Stuff Minimal styling stands out from other smartwatches WearOS is user-friendly and shows promise FitBit health tracking is accurate and extensive Bad Stuff Only one size, which can look small on many wrists Battery barely scrapes a day with always-on screen Display bezel is very chunky

Apple Watch Series 8

If you’ve got an Apple Watch newer than, say, the Series 4 (and it’s in fine working order), then there may not be enough in the Series 8 to tempt you. Plus, the value proposition of the Apple Watch SE is hard to ignore. Having said that, there’s plenty to love about the Series 8, and it’s definitely worthy of your shortlist.

Naturally, there’s the same updated accelerometer, complete with crash detection. Heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen sensors are all present and accounted for, as is a refined design and temperature sensor to help detect ovulation. With the latest dual-core S8 processor, it’s a slick operator too.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 With only a sprinkling of enhancements, it’s only worth upgrading if you have a Series 4 or older – and the 2022 Watch SE lays down serious competition. It’s still a great smartwatch though. Good Stuff Still an excellent smartwatch Features like crash detection show innovation Comfortable and flexible Bad Stuff The new Watch SE is much better value Needs even longer battery life While US pricing is same as Series 7, UK pricing is higher

Huawei Watch 3 Pro Huawei’s Watch 3 Pro is comfortably one of the most handsome wearables around — at least, if you’re after a traditional circular watch aesthetic. Available in a few variants including one with a leather strap or an attractive all-metal affair, it’s perfect if you want a smartwatch that doesn’t scream “tech”. It’s also a superb fitness tracker with a very solid, if not very enviable battery life. Lasting around eight days with heavy use, it somehow manages to match the longevity of far more basic fitness trackers, and positively embarrasses the competition from the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung. If you can get past the lack of third-party support and contactless payments, this is a superb choice that won’t let you down. Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 Easily one of the best-looking wearables around, with the materials and build quality you’d expect from a traditional watchmaker, but the Watch GT 3 Pro falls short on the software front. It excels at standalone fitness tracking, which might be enough for some; for everyone else, rival watches are still the better buy overall. Good Stuff Gorgeous, with exceptional build quality Bright, high-res screen Stellar battery life Bad Stuff Third-party app support either lacking or convoluted Voice assistant and contactless payments missing Setup is a hassle TicWatch Pro 3 It might be a couple of years old, but that doesn’t mean that the TicWatch isn’t a viable contender. In fact, it’s made our list because its specs remain competitive even today, thanks to having one of the most powerful smartwatch chipsets around — Qualcomm’s Wear 4100 CPU. In fact, there are even rumours of an upcoming Wear OS 3 update, making it even more appealing — especially at its current price. Despite being one of the cheapest picks on our list, performance is buttery smooth, with a bright, sharp screen to match. It’s got all the main features you’d want too, including heart rate, sleep and fitness tracking, GPS, and even a noise level monitor. Though there’s no ECG. If you can get past its sensible (but not groundbreaking) looks, then it makes for a real bargain. Stuff Says… Score: 5/5 The complete Android smartwatch package, and a blazing fast one at that. Good Stuff Superb screen Powerful performance Three-day battery Bad Stuff No ECG Apple Watch Ultra Apple fans with premium budgets take note — the Apple Watch Ultra is easily one of the best smartwatches in 2023, and you’d hope so, given that it’s also one of the most expensive options by a considerable mile. Your extra cash nets you a bigger battery, more controls, a beefed-up rugged design, and specialist features tailored to outdoor pursuits. It’s more than a tentative step into Garmin territory, though its battery life will still force you back on charge faster than top-end Garmin models. Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 By far the best adventure-ready Apple Watch yet and a really great all-rounder, though battery life pales compared to rivals. Good Stuff Excellent screen Bigger battery life than other Apple Watches Better durability Bad Stuff Lacks some navigation skills Carries a hefty premium Needs longer battery life to compete with the best Huawei Watch Buds The Huawei Watch Buds might not be the best smartwatch in 2023, but it’s easily one of the most unique options. Hidden within and revealed at the press of a button, you’ll find two honest-to-goodness wireless earbuds, which are charged by the watch once placed back beneath the hinging screen. The buds themselves provide only average audio and ANC, and you could get a better/equal overall smartwatch for less money. But there’s no denying the innovation on offer here, and sometimes it’s fun to root for something that’s different from the crowd. Stuff Says… Score: 3/5 A first-of-its-kind hybrid gadget that’s very convenient to use, but also an expensive one that makes compromises over buying your smartwatch and earbuds separately. Good Stuff Unique 2-in-1 concept A capable fitness watch Three day battery life Bad Stuff Average audio and ANC Software experience not the slickest Pricey and proprietary Read more: The best cheap smartphones offer some incredible bargains