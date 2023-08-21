Amazon UK Prime Day 2024: what you need to know about Prime Day next year
Your wallet's already thanking you for the Amazon UK Prime Day savings
Amazon Prime Day is done and dusted for 2023, though Amazon UK’s Big Deals Days are coming in October and naturally there’s Black Friday to look forward to as well.
Prime Day is Amazon’s attempt at a summer recreation of the pocket-emptier that is Black Friday, an annual event where Amazon chucks out stacks of deals with exclusive discounts on every kind of product it sells. There is one small proviso – you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.
It’s not unusual to see better deals on Prime Day than Black Friday and there are always some tasty offers about. However, there’s a lot of other, not-so-good deals. So we’re always on hand to curate the top deals, enabling you to safely ignore the other rubbish. Getting to the good stuff sadly means sifting through naff deals.
Despite the name Prime Day, Amazon UK now holds a two-day event. 2023’s 48-hour event kicked off on 11 July at 00.01 and ran through to 23.59 on 12 July offering products at up to 50% off.
In the US? Check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day US
To access any deals during Prime Day, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30-day trial. You can cancel easily before the end of the 30 days. Prime is a rather good deal regardless of Prime Day. After the 30-day free trial, it’ll set you back £95 for the year, or £8.99 a month.
Oh, and one more thing… It’s not just Amazon that you should take a look at. Other retailers are quick to get involved in the Prime Day hubbub and try to crash the party with their own deals! Top examples last time included Dell, so we keep an eye out on anti-Prime Day deals for you!
Example Amazon UK Prime Day deals from 2023
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £249, now £239
- Apple Watch SE: was £259, now £249
- Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker: was £169.99, now £119
- Shark HZ500UK stick vacuum cleaner: was £249.99, now £198
- Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch: was £179.99, now £157
- Sony SRS-XB13 speaker: was £55, now £35
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine: was £100, now £59
- Ninja dual-zone digital air fryer: was £220, now £169, save 23%
- Tefal Easy Fry Precision digital air fryer/grill: was £140, now £79, save 44%
- Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush: was £220, now £130. save 41%
- Philips 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver: was £320, now £133, save 58%
- BaByliss Smooth Pro 235 hair straighteners: was £80, now £59.99, save 26%
More top Amazon Prime Day UK deals
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are on the way: here’s where we’ll have all the best deals
Another savings event from the retail giant, exclusively for Prime members
Amazon to hold second Prime shopping sale this October
More savings on the way later this year.
Vlog on with this Sony ZV-1F camera deal
Healthy discounts on other Sony cameras too
Save 15% off Sony WF-1000XM4 with this Amazon deal
A great discount for some excellent earbuds
Braun’s Series 9 Pro electric shaver is discounted by 40%
Get neatly trimmed stubbble for less
Save over £100 on Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell at Amazon UK
Ding dong! This is a deal worth ringing for
Level up your mobile gaming with 20% off Backbone controllers
Bargains for gamers on the go
The excellent Honor Magic 5 Pro is £150 off in this Amazon UK deal
Plenty of money off Honor’s mid-range mobiles too
Fitbit Versa 3 has 40% off right now in huge deal
Save over £85 on one of our favourite fitness watches
Save 32% on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro
A brilliant price for the Pro wireless earbuds, saving you over £50.
Score up to 28% off on Nokia’s T20 tablet
If you’re in the market for a new Android tablet, Nokia has a top deal on the T20
Google Pixel 7a gets discounted for the first time
Google’s affordable smartphone gets even more affordable
Google Pixel 7 series prices slashed in top Amazon deal
Prices dropped by almost £200 on Google’s latest flagships.
Save £150 on Logitech G920 racing wheel and pedals
Race at 130MPH without leaving your home
Save on Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi smartphones with this deal
Poco, Xiaomi and Redmi devices all seeing big price cuts
Samsung’s foldable phones get price cuts
Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 get huge price cuts
Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch 40% discount extended beyond Prime Day
These true wireless in-ears have never been cheaper
The best Amazon device deals for Prime Day 2023
From smart home tech to the best e-readers out there, here are the best Amazon device deals for Prime Day
Get an Amazon Echo Dot for $23/£22 this Prime Day
Amazon is currently offering a cracking Echo Dot deal both sides of the pond
Get up to $50/£40 off Apple AirPods with these top Prime Day deals
If you’ve been after a pair of Apple AirPods, there’s no better time, with brilliant savings across all the models
Get up to $70/£60 off the latest iPad 10th gen
All the different versions of Apple’s 10th generation iPad have had excellent price cuts for Amazon Prime Day
Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE prices slashed for Prime Day
While the percentages might not sound huge, this is almost £100 off some models.
Take off for 20% less with Autel’s Prime Day drone discounts
Land Autel’s folding drones for their lowest price ever
Save up to 40% on Instant Brands air fryers and pressure cookers this Prime Day
Up your kitchen game this Prime Day
Get a TV for as little as $150 for Amazon Prime Day
This Prime Day deal sees Amazon’s own brand smart TVs get massive discounts
Apple’s AirPods Max are still $100/£100 off in epic deal
Banging sound at a banging price
Nothing Ear 2 buds reduced by 20% this Prime Day
Listen up to a £20 saving on Nothing’s latest buds.
Get up to 55% off Amazon Fire tablets for Prime Day
Brilliant Amazon tablets for much less this Prime Day
Make every night movie night with these Xgimi projector Prime Day deals
From portable to professional, there’s something here for every film fan
Save 24% on Nuki’s Smart Lock 3.0 Pro during Prime Day
Secure your home with £60 off this smart lock.
Save up to 13% in this soaring iPad Air Prime Day deal
The savings on Apple’s previous generation iPad Air are not ones to miss – with almost £100 off.
Fitbit Charge 5 price slashed in Amazon Prime Day deals
Save over £55 while supplies last
Get 39% off the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with this Prime Day deal
Stealthier TicWatch E3 also gets a healthy 42% discount
Q Acoustics’ M20 power speakers have $125 off for Prime Day
With support for Bluetooth 5.0 and hi-res aptX HD as well as analog sources, you should be dancing
Save $150/£199 on iRobot Roomba with this dust-busting Prime Day deal
Suck up some savings
Score $249/£260 off Apple’s M1 MacBook Air this Prime Day
22% off this tasty M1-powered MacBook.
Save 34% on Bang & Olufsen’s Beolit 20 speaker this Prime Day
Bang out £170 of savings on this portable Bluetooth speaker.
Star Wars to succulents: the best Prime Day Lego deals
Lego sets that won’t set you back
Sage’s Bambino espresso machine is 40% for Prime Day
Sage yourself over £130 with this offer.
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Explore sounds off in Prime Day deal
A premium speaker at a Prime price
Score up to 45% off Tado smart thermostats with Prime Day deals
These deals are hot, hot, hot, with starter kits £90 off.
Save 39% on Breville’s One-Touch CoffeeHouse espresso machine this Prime Day
Espresso for less-o with this £85 saving.
Shutterbugs can save big on this Panasonic Lumix S5 II Prime Day deal
Full-frame system camera and kit lens get a large discount
Save on Arlo’s smart security gear this Prime Day
Discounted surveillance starting from under £100.
De’Longhi’s Magnifica espresso machine is 40% off for Prime Day
Brewing up £200 in savings on this bean-to-cup machine.
PC and console gamers can save 50% on Steelseries headsets
Prime day bargains also include mice and keyboards
Brush up to 70% off Oral-B’s smart toothbrushes this Prime Day
Save up to £155 on pearlier whites.
Go big with £200 off the 65in Sony X85L full array LED TV
Other Android-powered 4K models also discounted for Prime Day
Samsung has knocked over 50% off Galaxy Buds for Prime Day
Score a bargain across Samsung’s Galaxy Buds range, whatever your budget
Watch out! Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 up to 54% off in Prime Day sale
Watch out for this deal!
MSI’s not playing around with these Prime Day gaming laptop discounts
Up to 38% off the latest hardware, and mainstream models are reduced too
Listen up to 44% off Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones this Prime Day
That’s savings over £150 on this stellar set of wireless cans.
Save up to 33% on Google Chromecasts during Prime Day
Prices slashed on Google’s smart streamers.
This Witt pizza-making bundle will save you £110 on Prime Day
The bundle offers everything you need to make Italy’s finest food export from home
Score £124/$110 off Google’s Pixel Watch this Prime Day
Check the time on this 33% smartwatch discount.
Big Prime Day savings across Google’s Nest smart home tech range
Fill up your home nest with Nest’s smart home devices on offer this Amazon Prime Day, with savings up to 57%.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal: get two months for free this Prime Day
It’s like a literary Netflix: all-you-can-read ebooks and audiobooks for £7.99 a month – check out this Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal
The £150 Xbox Series S an unmissable Amazon Prime Day gaming deal
Get a Certified Refurbished Xbox Series X for under £150 for Amazon Prime Day
Kindle Oasis gets a huge price cut for Amazon Prime Day
Another great price drop on one of the shopping giant’s own Kindle e-readers
Get £80 off Bose’s QuietComfort 2 Earbuds in this Amazon Prime deal
Shhh! Noise-cancelling earphones for 23% off.
Save up to 60% on Ring video doorbells and security cams in Amazon’s Prime Day sale
Keep an eye on your front door for less with these discounted cams
Score £70 off Garmin’s Forerunner 255 running watch this Prime Day
Pavement pound along to this tidy 23% discount.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 might be Prime Day’s best Chromebook deal
Hybrid bargain joined by equally affordable Android tablets
Find 30% savings on Tile’s range of Bluetooth trackers
You look lost – take up to £16.50 off the price of Tile’s trackers.
Save £100 on the Ninja electric BBQ grill, smoker and air fryer this Amazon Prime Day
Find some sneaky savings this Prime Day
Save up to £120 on Therabody massage guns this Prime Day
Deals which hit the spot.
Bag up to 34% off Nanoleaf’s smart lighting during Prime Day
Switch on these discounts across Nanoleaf’s most popular products.
I own this Samsung Frame TV and I’d recommend you buy this Prime Day deal now
Save 30-percent on this stylish Frame TV over Amazon Prime Day
The Nothing Phone 1 is massively discounted for Prime Day
Just in time to join its bigger brother, which is being revealed soon
Save £1300 on LG’s 65-inch C2 4K OLED telly this Prime Day
See to it, you take advantage of this 48% discount.
Save over £100 on this PS5 and God of War Ragnarök Prime Day deal
Experience the end of the world for a bargain price
Save 53% on the LG A2 OLED 4K TV model this Prime Day
£680 worth of savings on this 4K OLED gogglebox.
Save up to 30% on Philips Hue smart lighting kits this Prime Day
An illuminating offer on kits and bundles.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates revealed: here’s when you can save
These dates are as we predicted so once again there will be 48 hours of deals