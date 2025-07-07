My favourite GoPro alternative is almost 50% off for Prime Day

GoPro is probably the best known brand for action cameras. But Insta360 has become one of the most consistent specialist camera manufacturers of the past few years, serving up hit after hit when it comes to 360-degree cameras, tiny cameras and slightly bigger cameras you put on top of your monitor.

The brand’s GoPro alternative, the Ace Pro, scored an impressive four stars out of five in our review. It did an excellent job at filming, even in low light. And thanks to Prime Day, the action camera is more of a steal than ever.

Right now, you can nab the Insta360 Ace Pro on Amazon US for $240 – that’s a 47% saving on this excellent device. Despite being the previous generation, it’s still an excellent camera to buy.

With a familiar rugged, waterproof design and a nifty 2.4-inch flip-up touchscreen, the Ace Pro feels like a natural fit for action cam enthusiasts. Its intuitive interface, reliable mobile app, and clever AI-assisted highlight reels add to the package, while image stabilisation through FlowState keeps things steady even when life isn’t. Battery life impresses too, outlasting a GoPro Hero 12 Black in 4K recording tests. The mounting system, however, is a touch fussy and requires a careful hand unless you fancy seeing your pricey new gadget bounce off into oblivion.

When it comes to image quality, the Ace Pro shines brightest in low light. Its PureShot video mode, paired with a decent sensor and AI tech, delivers some of the best night-time footage seen from a standard action cam. Daylight video quality is solid but not revolutionary, and the lack of 10-bit recording feels like a miss for those who like to tweak their footage after the fact. Photos are, frankly, fine – nothing that’ll beat your smartphone, but good enough for the odd snap.

Other Insta360 Prime Day deals

Sadly, those in the UK don’t get access to this deal, but can bag the newer Ace Pro 2 with an extra battery for £340 instead of £410. The newer camera comes with an upgraded dual‑AI chip architecture alongside a new 1/1.3″ 8K sensor co‑engineered with Leica. It also features a larger, brighter 2.5‑inch flip touchscreen, improved audio via a built‑in wind guard, reverse‑charging, endurance mode, and 39‑ft waterproofing in one compact package. It’s a pretty great upgrade over the first-generation.

If you don’t need quite so much power and want to maximise savings, the regular Insta360 Ace action camera is also on offer. On Amazon US, you can score the action camera for $200 – down 47% from its regular price. The regular Ace opts for a smaller 1/2‑inch sensor (versus the Pro’s 1/1.3″ sensor) and its max video resolution to 6K/30fps.

Of course, Insta360 is perhaps best-known for its 360-degree cameras. While the newest X5 model might have just released, the previous-generation X4 camera is reduced for Prime Day. On Amazon US, you can grab the 360 cam for $350 – a 30% discount over its regular ticket price. Or on Amazon UK, you’ll find the camera for £350 instead of £426 – also a great deal.

The Insta360 X4 can shoot 8K 360º video and snap 72MP 360º photos – the first of its kind from the brand. Like its predecessors, it uses dual ultra-wide lenses to capture everything around you, stitching the footage together for immersive 360º content or easily cropped flat clips. While 8K recording maxes out at 30fps, smoother 5.7K/60fps or 4K/100fps slow-mo options are on tap, and there’s even a single-lens mode for more GoPro-style shooting.