After testing countless action cameras, these are the only 3 I recommend for every budget

Whether you’re about to climb a mountain or dive to the depths of the ocean, you’ll want the best action camera in your hand – or attached to some part of your body. These small, lightweight and highly survivable cameras are built specifically to go where even the camera phones can’t.

Mountable on helmets, surfboards, bikes, cars and more, action cameras can capture smooth, stable and cinematic footage in all kinds of situations. And their portability and wide-angle lenses make them ideal for on-the-hoof vlogging, too.

GoPro has long been the go-to brand in this category, becoming essentially synonymous with action cameras over the past decade. However, fierce competition from Chinese upstarts like DJI and Insta360 has given action cam buyers a much greater choice than they once had.

After in-depth and rigorous testing of all manner of action cameras, from cheap and basic to pricey and advanced, we’ve put together this guide to clue you in on which ones we’d recommend. No matter your budget, we’ve got an action camera for you.

Quick list: what’s the best action camera?

The best action cameras you can buy today:

Best action camera overall

1. DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro

Stuff Verdict A brilliant all-rounder that snatches GoPro’s action camera crown by virtue of real-world performance, brilliant build quality and superb features. Pros Waterproof to 20m

Good dynamic range and detail

Works with DJI’s wireless mics Cons Video resolution tops out at 4K

SuperNight mode doesn’t always impress

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro specs Sensor size 1/1.3in 40MP Video recording Up to 4K 120fps Storage 64GB (47GB available) plus microSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Waterproof rating 20m (60m with dive case) Dimensions including weight 70.5 x 44.2 x 32.8 mm / 146g

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro isn’t a revolution in raw specs, but it nails the fundamentals better than its rivals. It feels like DJI finally has an action camera that can go toe-to-toe with GoPro’s previously untouchable Hero series.

At just 146g, the Osmo Action 5 Pro is lightweight enough to mount on anything from a helmet to a handlebar, while still feeling solid. Its boxy body can shrug off dust and drops, and tempered glass covers the lens and the dual OLED screens. The bundled protective frame adds yet more peace of mind without bulking things up substantially. With a case-free dive depth of 20m (double what GoPro and Insta360’s rival models manage), it can also shrug off freezing conditions down to -20°C.

Mounting is refreshingly fuss-free, thanks to a quick-release magnet-and-clip system that plays nice with both DJI’s own accessories and GoPro mounts. Switching between setups mid-adventure takes seconds rather than minutes.

Inside you’ll find a new 1/1.3in sensor paired with DJI’s latest processor. The result is up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range, 40MP stills and video topping out at 4K 120fps. It won’t win bragging rights over GoPro’s 5.3K or Insta360’s 8K, but real-world performance always trumps spec sheet willy waving. Footage looks punchy and detailed in good light, with natural colour and effective stabilisation via RockSteady 3.0. Horizon levelling is impressive too, although 360º correction is capped at 1080p.

Battery life and storage are two of the Action 5 Pro’s biggest assets. The 1950mAh battery promises up to four hours of capture at 1080 30p or around two hours at 4K 60p – both claims borne out in my testing. Just as importantly, the camera won’t overheat during long recordings. On-board storage is a welcome addition too: 47GB is enough for 80 minutes of 4K 60p, and there’s a microSD slot if you need more.

Pair the Action 5 Pro with DJI’s Mic 2, Mic 3 or Mic Mini and you get something special: full 48kHz Bluetooth audio recording through a tiny wireless mic. It’s a brilliant setup for vlogging or voiceover work, and leagues better than relying on the built-in mic in breezy conditions. Add DJI’s magnetic mounts, selfie sticks and bike kits into the mix and you’ve got an ecosystem that feels just as versatile as GoPro’s.

Daylight video is where this camera shines. 4K 60p footage is crisp, smooth and vibrant, and the inclusion of 10-bit D-Log M and HLG profiles gives creators plenty of room to colour grade. Still images aren’t mind-blowing, but perfectly serviceable for social sharing. Low light is less convincing: DJI’s new SuperNight mode claims cleaner after-dark footage, but results are still quite noisy and soft. Better than most action cams, yes, but no match for a proper mirrorless camera.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro can’t topple GoPro on sheer specs, but in real-world use it’s arguably a more appealing package. It’s cheaper, hardier and lasts longer on a charge, while still delivering excellent 4K footage and class-leading audio options. Low-light performance and the lack of higher resolutions mean it won’t satisfy every pro, but for most adventurers, vloggers and weekend thrill-seekers, this is DJI’s best action cam yet – and a very tempting GoPro alternative.

Best cheap action camera

2. GoPro Hero

Stuff Verdict A serviceable budget action camera that fulfils its brief – but isn’t going to set any pulses racing. Pros Small, lightweight and simple

Solid battery life

Handy LCD touchscreen Cons Second-rate image quality

No mic input

Limited shooting modes

GoPro Hero specs Sensor size 1/2.8in 12MP Video recording 4K 30fps or 2.7K 60fps Storage microSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Waterproof rating 5m Dimensions including weight 56.6mm x 47.7mm x 29.4mm / 86g

GoPro’s Hero is the action camera equivalent of a budget airline – it’ll get you where you need to go, but don’t expect any frills along the way. At £199.99, it’s half the price of the Hero 13 Black flagship; it feels like it, too.

The Hero’s party trick is simplicity. With just three shooting modes (Video, Slo-Mo, Photo) and a menu so sparse it makes a monk’s cell look cluttered, this is about as basic as 4K action cameras get. But there’s something refreshingly honest about GoPro’s stripped-back approach, even if it does leave you wanting more.

Build quality remains typically GoPro – rugged, waterproof to 5m and small enough (at 86g) to forget it’s clipped to your kit. The fold-out mounting fingers slot straight into GoPro’s vast ecosystem of accessories, whilst the 1.76in touchscreen does its job without fuss. Battery life genuinely impresses too, delivering 80 minutes of 4K recording, or over 2.5 hours in power-saving mode.

Here’s where things get a bit grim, though. The 8-bit footage with 50Mbps maximum bitrate feels positively archaic compared to what we’re used to from modern action cameras. Image quality is disappointingly soft and lifeless, particularly in 1080p, whilst performance in low light takes a huge dive. The built-in mics struggle with wind noise, and there’s no external mic input to save the day.

Most annoyingly, GoPro’s HyperSmooth stabilisation can only be applied via the Quik app after recording, meaning extra faff when you just want smooth footage straight away. The non-removable battery also limits flexibility compared to pricier GoPro models.

For families wanting something simple to chuck at the kids, or existing GoPro users after a basic backup camera, the Hero makes sense. But with Insta360’s Go 3S offering superior portability, this feels like GoPro playing it slightly too safe.

Best small action camera

3. Insta360 Go Ultra

Stuff Verdict A generational leap in video quality makes this not just a great tiny action camera, but a great action camera full-stop. Pros Superb all-round image quality

Small enough to wear on pendant or hat

Good battery life Cons Not as small and light as previous Go models

Action Pod still not fully waterproof

No flat log colour profile

Insta360 Go Ultra specs Sensor size 1/1.28in 50MP Video recording Up to 4K 120fps / 2.7K 240fps Storage microSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C Waterproof rating 10m (Action Pod not waterproof) Dimensions including weight 46 x 45.7 x 18.3mm (Action Pod: 70.4 x 48.8 x 33.3mm) / 53g (162g including Action Pod)

Insta360’s Go cameras have long been the tiny titans of action filming, but there’s always been a catch: cramming all that tech into something thumb-sized meant compromising on picture quality. The Go Ultra finally fixes that, and the results are genuinely impressive.

The new camera sports a whopping 1/1.28in sensor (221% larger than the one on its Go 3S predecessor) paired with a 5nm AI chip for proper noise reduction. This translates to 4K 60fps recording, the ultra-sensitive PureVideo mode for low light and Active HDR that actually works. The image quality is superb, matching full-size action cameras whilst remaining pleasantly pocketable.

Of course, there’s a trade-off. The Go Ultra has adopted a square frame that’s bulkier than previous generations (53g versus 39g for the Go 3S), so you can’t quite stuff it into a toaster slot anymore. The minimum focus distance has also increased, so it’s not really ready for its extreme close-up.

Still, despite the size increase it remains remarkably wearable – whether clipped to a baseball cap or dangling from the included magnetic pendant, it’s far more comfortable than lugging about a chunky GoPro Hero Black.

The included Action Pod docking unit is a clever touch, providing a flip-up touchscreen, extra buttons, and enough additional battery life to extend recording time to 157 minutes. The standalone camera manages a respectable hour of 4K 30fps footage on its own, with impressively fast charging: from empty to 80% juice in just 12 minutes.

Battery life genuinely surprised me, as did the wider field of view compared to the restrictive Go 3S. Wind noise can still be problematic on blustery days, and there’s no flat log profile for serious colour grading, but these feel like minor quibbles.

At £389, the Go Ultra represents excellent value. It’s not quite as dinky as its predecessors, but the image quality leap transforms it from a fun novelty into a genuinely capable action camera. Nine times out of ten, this would be my pocket companion over a full-size alternative – and that’s saying something.

What to consider when buying an action camera

When buying an action camera, consider where and how you’ll use it. A mountain biking setup has different needs from a compact camera for travel vlogging or a rugged, waterproof model for diving adventures.

Image stabilisation is key, determining how smooth your footage looks during high-energy activities. For casual recording, basic stabilisation works fine; for extreme sports, look for more advanced systems like GoPro’s HyperSmooth or DJI’s RockSteady.

Resolution affects clarity. 4K at 60fps is the sweet spot for most users, delivering crisp detail for action sequences. If you only plan on capturing basic social media clips, 1080p may suffice, but 4K future-proofs your investment.

Frame rates affect motion capture. A higher fps enables silky slow-motion playback – 120fps at 4K is becoming standard for premium models, whilst budget cameras might max out at 60fps.

Check the size and weight, which are crucial factors when mounting on helmets, bikes, or wearing as a pendant. Ultra-compact options like Insta360’s Go series can fit almost anywhere, whilst larger models offer more features and better image quality.

Think about durability and weather resistance too. Basic water resistance handles light rain, whilst full waterproofing to 10m+ depth suits serious water sports. Shock resistance matters for high-impact activities.

Battery life influences shooting duration, with longer recording times essential for day-long adventures. Removable batteries add flexibility, letting you swap in fresh power packs during extended sessions.

Finally, look at connectivity and ecosystem. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable smartphone control and quick file transfers. Consider mounting accessories too: GoPro’s vast ecosystem, versus the newer systems from DJI and Insta360. Voice control, touchscreens, and companion app quality can make or break the user experience.

How we test action cameras We test action cameras in real-world conditions, in order to see how they perform beyond the spec sheet. Each model is tested for video and photo quality in different scenarios and conditions, mounted in various ways in order to assess image stabilisation, field of view, low light capabilities, audio performance and more. We also pay particular attention to each action camera’s size, weight, durability and its mounting options – all things that are particularly important for this type of camera. Finally, we compare performance, features, and value against rivals to determine if an action camera truly deserves a spot on our best-buy list. For more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, read our page on how we test products.