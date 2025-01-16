The best phones we’ve reviewed in 2025

If you’re considering a phone upgrade, you’re in the right place. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one, but our comprehensive guide is here to help. We’ve carefully ranked our favourites below, focusing on the key aspects that matter most to users. Whether you’re eyeing a large-screen Android device or the latest iPhone flagship, we’ve rigorously reviewed the top smartphones on the market.

Our evaluation process is hands-on. We test every smartphone in real-world conditions to ensure it performs well in everyday life. This includes binge-watching series to assess battery life and capturing hundreds of photos to evaluate camera quality. We also push the graphics to the limit with the latest mobile games to measure processing power, and use our experience to rate display quality, design, durability, and software experience.

After this rigorous testing, only the best-performing handsets make it into our guide. Whether you’re after the fastest processor, the best camera system, or the longest battery life, our rankings are designed to help you find the perfect smartphone.

Best phone overall

1. Apple iPhone 16

Stuff Verdict A pleasing update to a winning formula that’s a much more appealing combo than spending more to go Pro. Pros Makes the Pro look poor value

The telephoto is very welcome

Great that Camera Control has made it to the standard model as well as the Pro

Long-lasting battery Cons We’d like some brighter colors please

No Apple Intelligence at launch

60Hz refresh rate is old news

Camera Control can be fiddly

Apple iPhone 16 specs Screen 6.1in 2556×1179 Super Retina XDR OLED HDR at 460ppi Processor Apple A18 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Software iOS 18 Cameras 48MP ƒ/1.6 main, 12MP ƒ/2.2 ultra wide rear; 12MP ƒ/1.9 front Battery 3561mAh Dimensions 148x72x7.8mm (5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in), 170g (6oz)

The iPhone 16 stands out as the iPhone to beat in 2024 – it’s the core model that delivers both a satisfying feature set and a more approachable price point compared to the Pro. While the Pro-exclusive 120Hz display is sorely missed, the iPhone 16 makes up for it with a crisp Super Retina OLED and an impressive telephoto camera, finally bringing a 2x zoom lens to the standard model. Camera Control, which lets you open and control the camera app with a customisable button, is a bit fiddly but adds flexibility.

Battery life is another win; thanks to the efficient A18 chip and a slightly larger battery, we’re comfortably getting through a full day, possibly even stretching to midday on day two. Software-wise, iOS 18 brings some slick, if incremental, updates. Customisation options for Control Center and lock screen controls feel like a fresh step forward, even though the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence hasn’t arrived yet – a feature we wish wasn’t tied to a future update.

Overall, the iPhone 16 is an enticing pick for anyone eyeing Apple’s latest. It packs essential upgrades while leaving some Pro exclusives untouched – but, frankly, this model already hits the sweet spot for price and performance. Unless you’re set on a high refresh rate or are sold on the yet-to-arrive AI features, this iPhone nails it. Apple’s strategic tweaks here make the iPhone 16 the clear value champ.

Best Android phone

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Stuff Verdict Another epic Samsung flagship. New materials and screen upgrades go a long way, while the AI additions are perfect for productivity. It’s no longer the best phone for photography, though. Pros Sets new Android toughness standards

Stellar performance and day-long battery

Genuinely useful on-device AI Cons Cameras haven’t progressed much in twelve months

Missed the boat for Qi2 charging

As expensive as non-folding flagships get

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs Screen 6.8in, 3088×1440 AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Software Android 14 with OneUI Cameras 200+12+10+50MP (rear), 12MP (front) Battery 5000mAh Dimensions 162x79x8.6mm, 232g

If you’re shopping for the ultimate Android experience, we believe the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands at the top of the tree. Clad in Gorilla Glass Armor and set in a titanium frame, it feels both premium and rugged in the hand. Its sizeable 6.8-inch AMOLED display is a treat for the eyes, and the switch from curved edges to a flat panel is a welcome change. That makes it a perfect match for the bundled S Pen stylus, enhancing productivity.

Speaking of productivity, we appreciate the genuinely helpful on-device AI capabilities, which make multitasking smoother than ever. Performance is outstanding, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU running at speeds unmatched by any rival. The Ultra simply breezes through every app, task, and game we throw at it.

The top-spec S24 also features an overhauled zoom camera, with a higher pixel count sensor and 5x optical zoom that excels in low-light situations compared to last year’s model. While the 200MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x zoom remain unchanged, competitors have caught up, and in some cases, surpassed Samsung in picture quality. Still, the differences are minimal.

You’ll pay a premium to fit the S24 Ultra in your pocket, but if you’re willing to make that investment, we think your reward will be the best Android smartphone you can buy right now.

Best phone for photography

3. Google Pixel 9 Pro

Stuff Verdict With the Pixel 9 Pro you can finally get the best camera and display tech in a compact 6.3in size. It blends top-tier AI features with a stunning design and exceptional battery life. Pros Premium design and features in a smaller form

Outstanding camera system with AI editing

Seven years of software updates

Excellent on battery Cons Charging speeds still lag behind competitors

Expensive compared to previous Pixel models

Google Pixel 9 Pro specs Screen 6.3in, 1280×2856, 1-120Hz AMOLED Processor Google Tensor G4 RAM 16GB RAM Storage 128/256/512GB/1TB Software Android 14 Cameras 50MP + 48MP + 48MP (rear), 42MP (front) Battery 4700mAh w/ 27W wired, 21W wireless charging Dimensions 152.8x72x8.5mm, 199g

The Google Pixel 9 Pro sets a new standard for Pixel smartphones, offering cutting-edge tech wrapped in a new, more premium design. For those of us who’ve craved a smaller device without compromising on performance, this new Pro model is a game-changer, blending the best camera tech, AI smarts, and an exceptional battery, into the more compact 6.3in size.

The design is great, with straight edges, a matte glass back, and a new pill-shaped camera island that highlights Google’s focus on photography. It feels lovely in hand and is more durable than previous models, with IP68 water resistance and a refined colour palette.

The Actua display is a standout, offering incredible brightness and vibrant colours, even outperforming the iPhone 15 in direct sunlight. Paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, every swipe is buttery smooth. As expected, the camera system is top-tier, especially the upgraded 48MP ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses. AI-driven tools like Magic Editor make editing photos effortless, while new features like ‘Add Me’ let you appear in group shots post-capture.

However, charging speeds lag behind competitors, and it’s pricier than previous Pixel models. But with seven years of software updates, premium design, and AI-powered performance, we feel the Pixel 9 Pro is a worthy investment for those who want a compact yet powerful flagship smartphone. Google has truly stepped into the high-end space with this one.

Best phone display

4. OnePlus 12

Stuff Verdict A seriously compelling package thanks to the upgraded camera, powerful core specs and beautiful display. Pros Sony LYT-808 sensor superb

ProXDR display is epic

Premium performance Cons Price increase

Few colour options

Needs a 50W wireless charger

OnePlus 12 specs Screen 6.8in, 3168×1440 AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12/16GB Storage 128/256/512GB Software Android 14 with OxygenOS Cameras 50+64+48MP rear, 32MP front Battery 5000mAh w/ 100W wired, 50W wireless charging Dimensions 164x76x9mm, 220g

Delivering killer specs at a competitive price point, we think the OnePlus 12 hits another home run—though perhaps not quite as far out of the park this time, due to a price hike compared to last year’s model. Its all-screen frontage still fits the modern mould, and the tactile matte back adds a premium feel. The display itself is outstanding, with dynamic refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120Hz, ensuring smooth performance across the board.

The trademark alert slider instantly marks it as a OnePlus device, while the Hasselblad branding on the distinctive circular camera bump hints at enhanced photography features. In our experience, the results are great in most conditions, with Pro and 12-bit RAW+ modes offering serious flexibility for photography enthusiasts. Low-light performance has also seen a noticeable improvement over last year.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 12 is predictably superb, handling everything we threw at it with ease. Battery life was impressively frugal during our tests, and when the 5000mAh cell did run out, the 100W SuperVooc charging had it back to full in just over half an hour. If you’re after a flagship bargain, we believe the OnePlus 12 comfortably undercuts every major big-screen rival.

Most innovative phone

5. Nothing Phone 2

Stuff Verdict This beautiful big-screen blower has unique style and plenty of substance. Rivals have it beat in one or two areas, but none have Phone 2’s charm. Pros Refines everything that Made Phone 1 so fun

Dependable performance and battery life Cons Rivals still hold the crown for photography

Not such great value in certain territories

Nothing Phone 2 specs Screen 6.7in, 2410×1080 OLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Software Android 13 Cameras 50MP+50MP (rear), 32MP (front) Battery 4700mAh Dimensions 162x76x8.6mm, 201g

Nothing has taken everything we loved about its debut smartphone and turned things up a notch. The glyph interface is smarter now, with more LEDs that provide better visual cues for countdown timers, incoming notifications, and even how long until your Uber arrives. The transparent design is also slicker, with slightly curved rear glass that feels more comfortable in the hand and a larger 6.7-inch screen that enhances the viewing experience.

Performance is very respectable for a mid-range phone, powered by last year’s flagship chip. While the camera hardware hasn’t seen significant upgrades, we still noticed improvements in image quality, both in daylight and nighttime settings. However, what truly stands out for us is NothingOS 2.0. It’s a fantastic take on Android, with a consistent and sleek design that prioritizes widgets and user-friendly interactions.

For the price, we find it to be a very tempting alternative to higher-end options like the Pixel 9 Pro or OnePlus 11. If you’re looking for a unique and polished smartphone experience, this one definitely makes a strong case for itself.

Best affordable phone

6. Google Pixel 8a

Stuff Verdict With similar hardware to its more expensive siblings, the Pixel 8a is the cheapest way to access Google’s AI smarts. With amazing photography skills, the Pixel 8a is the mid-range smartphone to beat. Pros Fantastic still images for a mid-range phone

Performance punches above its price bracket Cons Gemini AI chatbot not available in UK and Europe

Charging speeds remain behind rivals

Google Pixel 8a specs Screen 6.1in 1080 x 2400 OLED up to 120 Hz Processor Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Software Android 14 Cameras 64+13MP (rear), 13MP (front) Battery 4,492 mAh w/ 18W wired, 7.5W wireless charging Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm, 188 g

We’ve long been fans of Google’s affordable phones, and the Pixel 8a only continues that record. While not quite as wallet-friendly as previous generations, this is still as well-rounded a phone and as streamlined an Android experience as you’ll get for the cash. There’s none of the Nothing Phone 2’s snazzy lighting, but the composite shell does a stellar impression of the glass used by its premium cousins. You’re also getting pure Android 14, which the 8a’s Tensor G3 CPU (same as the Pixel 8 Pro) runs without a stutter.

Where the Pixel 8a really excels is in the photography stakes. With powerful algorithms in its arsenal, almost every image it captures is balanced, noise-free and packed with detail. There’s no telephoto, but autofocus is rapid, while the combination of high pixel count main camera and Night Sight smarts pull true-to-life stills from tricky late-night scenes.

The addition of luxuries like wireless charging and a 120Hz refresh rate, missing on the outgoing Pixel 7a, mean you’ll struggle to find a better all-round Android experience for less.

Best phone for creatives

7. Sony Xperia 1 VI

Stuff Verdict Another ‘best of Sony’ phone that benefits from going slightly more mainstream in a few key areas. The Sony Xperia 1 VI is a fantastic flagship that majors on battery life and entertainment. Pros New screen better competes with rivals

Strong performance and long battery life

Wonderfully capable rear cameras Cons No pro video mode at launch

Rivals still better for point-and-shoot photography – but only just

Longer software support would be nice at this price

Sony Xperia 1 V specs Screen 2340×1080 OLED w/ 120Hz, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Software Android 14 Cameras 48+12+12MP (rear), 12MP (front) Battery 5000mAh Dimensions 162x74x8.2mm, 192g

The Xperia 1 VI is as close to a ‘mainstream’ flagship as Sony’s mobile division has spat out in years. It swaps the super-skinny 21:9 screen and overkill 4K resolution of its predecessor for a wider 19.5:9 panel with a Full HD+ pixel count – but it’s absolutely not a downgrade, on account of the higher brightness and 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, which does wonders for battery life.

All the other Sony hallmarks remain, including a 3.5mm headphone port, microSD card slot (which you can get to without having to keep a SIM tray tool with you at all times) and front-firing stereo speakers that really pack a punch. The overall styling is as sharp as ever, too. Underneath, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does all the heavy lifting, and stays wonderfully cool in the process.

On the photography front, Sony has expanded the variable zoom telephoto lens’ range to 7x, helping it better compete with rivals that have 5x optical maximums. It can still handle rapid burst shooting in HDR, with plenty of manual options for serious snappers, but the auto mode has taken a welcome step up for people that prefer to just point-and-shoot. Video creators aren’t quite as well served at launch, though.

It’s a pricey handset, no doubt, but the Xperia 1 VI is easier to recommend to non-Sony fans than any previous iteration.

Best folding phones

8. OnePlus Open

Stuff Verdict A brilliant build, capable cameras and some of the best software for multitasking on a foldable phone. The OnePlus Open is the best book-style foldable around, and even costs less than big-name rivals Pros Fabulous build and a high hardware specification

Brand new camera tech Cons Digital zoom struggles in low light

Cost, obviously

OnePlus Open specs Screen 6.3in, 2484×1116 AMOLED w/ 120Hz (outer)

7.82in, 2440×2268 AMOLED w/ 120Hz (inner) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Software Android 13 w/ OxygenOS Cameras 48MP + 64MP + 48MP (rear), 32MP (cover), 20MP (inner) Battery 4805mAh Dimensions 153x143x5.8mm (unfolded), 153x73x11.7mm (folded), 245g

It’ll leave a bend in your bank balance, but OnePlus’ first foldable sets a new benchmark for the category. It’s as sturdy and stylish as you’d expect for the price, while only being barely heftier and thicker than a normal handset while folded.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is zippy in the extreme. Top-tier shooting skills come from a trio of clever cameras, with the lead sensor using an all-new stacked design developed by Sony for added low light chops. With colourful OLED tech and 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, the outer panel is as good as you’ll find on any flagship phone. Yet it’s the lesser of the two: the 7.82in screen inside is bright, smooth and vibrant, offering acres of space.

OnePlus has also pulled a blinder with its clever multitasking modes, which let you mix full-screen and split-screen apps with gesture swipes. It’s easily the best we’ve used on a foldable phone. The fact you can grab one for less than either Google Pixel Fold or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 only cements its five-star status.

Best discounted phone

9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Stuff Verdict Productivity that’s unrivalled in the Android world, some very capable cameras and plenty of performance. Superceded by the S24 Ultra now, but only just. Pros Fabulous build and a high hardware specification

Clever camera tech Cons Digital zoom struggles in low light

Cost, obviously

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen 6.8in 3088×1440 OLED w/ 120Hz, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core RAM 8/12GB RAM Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB on-board Software Android 13 w/ OneUI 5.1 Cameras 200MP, f/1.7 w/ PDAF, laser AF, OIS + 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide w/ PDAF +

10MP, f/2.4 telephoto w/ PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 10MP, f/2.2 telephoto w/ PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom rear.

12MP, f/2.2 front w/ PDAF Battery 5000mAh w/ 45W wired charging, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Dimensions 163x78x8.9mm, 234g

Sure, it might have been usurped by the newer Galaxy S24 Ultra above, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a cracking smartphone, especially when you take into account its current offers. If you can pick it up at a discounted price, you’re getting almost the same aesthetic and performance of the newer Galaxy S24, for less.

Admittedly, it’s not slathered in titanium. And its zoom game is slightly weaker. But apart from that, it’s still plenty powerful, and comes with a cavalcade of S Pen smarts for productivity fiends to lose themselves in. If you’re not fussed about Samsung’s new AI, and zoom smarts, then the Galaxy S23 absolutely will not disappoint — especially when you take its current deals into account.

How to choose the best smartphone for you

In order to buy the best smartphone for your needs, there are several important factors to consider. Luckily, Stuff’s smartphone experts are here to help you compare options and make a final decision.

The first big decision you’ll have to make is choosing between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems. Both have their own interface, features, and app ecosystem, so if you have a preference or existing devices with potential compatibility issues, then it’s best to stick with what you’re already familiar with.

One of the next things you’ll need to do is set a budget. Smartphones vary widely in price, from as little as $300/£200 to over $1200/£1000. Once you’ve decided on a budget you’ll be able to narrow down potential candidates from our best cheap phone guide, best mid-range smartphone guide, and the best premium phones (this guide).

Once you’ve decided on an operating system and budget, then it’s time to consider things like size, resolution, and quality of the display. If you prefer a more compact phone then you can read Stuff’s guide to the best small phones, or you might prefer a bigger screen which is better for watching videos and reading.

The performance of your smartphone will largely depend on how much you spend, but you should look for a phone with a decent amount of processing power, RAM, and storage capacity (of course, we’ll help you avoid any underpowered phones). This ensures smooth a multitasking experience, and fast app loading.

On a similar note, check the battery capacity and read about the battery life tests in our phone reviews to assess how long the phone typically lasts. You should also look for smartphones with fast charging and wireless charging options, as both of these are very useful.

While all smartphones are pretty good at taking pictures nowadays, if you’re really into taking pictures, then you’ll want one of the best smartphones for photography.

And, finally, if you’re a hardcore gamer, then you should consider one of the best smartphones for gaming. These push performance to the max to take your mobile gaming to the next level.

What is the difference between a mobile phone and a smartphone?

A mobile phone typically refers to any portable device used for telecommunications. It’s capable of making and receiving calls and text messages. It’s a broad term that encompasses, but in today’s language, generally refers to basic feature phones (or ‘dumb’ phones) with limited functionalities.

On the other hand, a smartphone offers advanced computing capabilities and connectivity alongside basic telephony. Smartphones typically have a touchscreen, advanced operating systems (like iOS or Android), and can run apps. They include features like internet access, email, social media, GPS, a camera, and multimedia capabilities.

In essence, while all smartphones are mobile phones, not all mobile phones are smartphones.

How we test the best smartphones We have used and reviewed every smartphone on this list, so you can trust us when it comes to recommending the best phone to buy. Our extensive hands-on experience with countless devices ensures that we provide reliable and well-informed recommendations. Each phone has been thoroughly tested to ensure it meets the high standards we set for performance, usability, and overall value. We usually spend a week or longer reviewing phones, immersing ourselves in their daily use to thoroughly evaluate all of the software features, build quality, and performance. This extended period allows us to experience the phone as an average user would, identifying both strengths and weaknesses that may not be immediately apparent. Our testing process is designed to uncover how well the phone performs under various conditions, ensuring our reviews are not just surface-level observations but deep, meaningful analyses. Our reviews are very comprehensive, covering every single aspect of a smartphone, including battery life, quality of the display, and camera performance. We rigorously test battery longevity under different usage scenarios to provide an accurate picture of real-world endurance. The display is evaluated for brightness, colour accuracy, and resolution to determine its quality. Camera testing includes various lighting conditions and scenarios to assess image and video quality. By thoroughly examining these crucial elements, we aim to give you a complete understanding of each phone’s capabilities, helping you make an informed purchasing decision. For more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, read our page on how we test products.