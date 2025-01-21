Best gaming phone in 2025 for setting high scores

From budget bargains and mid-range marvels to fabulous flagships, foldable friends and the best smartphones on sale overall, contenders for the title of best gaming smartphone come in all shapes and sizes.

Mobile tech has come on in leaps and bounds recently, meaning you can play preposterously popular 3D titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile while on the move. Sorry, Doodle Jump and Angry Birds – your time has passed. As you can imagine, a bang-up gaming phone needs a processor capable of pushing performance to the max, more RAM than a desktop computer, and a dazzling display. There’s also no shortage of accessories that can take your mobile gaming to the next level.

Even with that knowledge, separating the best from the rest in a market this crowded is no easy feat. That’s why we’ve taken the liberty of spotlighting some of the very best gaming phones we’ve encountered on our travels. Are you ready, player one?

Quick list: what’s the best gaming phone?

The best smartphones for gaming you can buy today:

Best overall gaming phone 1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Stuff Verdict With prodigious performance and gamer-focused features, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is the undisputed king of its niche. You’ve got to be committed to take one over an all-rounder flagship, though. Pros Outrageously powerful and with an extensive gaming accessory range

Rapid refresh display and engaging audio

Subtle take on gamer-grade design, with distinctive two-colour matrix lights Cons Other flagships aren’t exactly slow in comparison

Cameras can’t compete with similarly-priced mainstream rivals

Pro Edition model remains eye-wateringly expensive Screen 6.78in, 2400×1080, 185Hz AMOLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory 16/24GB RAM Cameras 50MP + 13MP ultrawide + 32MP telephoto w/ 3x optical zoom rear

32MP front Storage 512GB/1TB on-board Operating system Android 15 Battery 5800mAh w/ 65W wired, 15W wireless charging Dimensions 164x77x8.9mm, 227g Asus’ top-tier Android gaming phone doesn’t actually look like one at first glance. The previous-gen release saw the firm majorly dial down the extreme styling used by older models with the aim of making it a more mainstream device, and that trend continued for 2024. The ROG Phone 9 Pro keeps its photography edge over just about any other gaming phone you’d care to mention. It’s performance that matters most, of course, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset guarantees epic frame rates in any game you’d care to name. Depending on spec there’s either 16 or 24GB of RAM, and as much as 1TB of storage, so you’ll be able to download hundreds of games from the Google Play Store without worrying too much about running out of space. The 6.78in screen takes the refresh rate all the way up to 185Hz, and it’s an AMOLED panel for vivid colours and excellent contrast. Air triggers built into the frame free your fingers from the touchscreen, too. If you opt for the top-tier ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition, there’s also an active cooling stand in the box; it plugs into the extra USB-C port halfway along the side of the phone to both support it on a table and, with its quietly whirring fan, dissipate some of the heat the phone produces and prevent it from slowing down. Read more: Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro review

Best iOS gaming phone 2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Stuff Verdict Not an update that makes you want to throw a party, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s power, camera and battery life are so good it’s hard to imagine anyone not being quietly impressed. Pros Ludicrously powerful

Impressive new camera smarts

Outstanding battery life Cons Unfinished software

Now even bigger and bulkier

Boring colours Screen 6.9in 2868×1320 OLED HDR at 460ppi CPU Apple A18 Pro Memory 8GB Cameras 48MP ƒ/1.78 main, 48MP ƒ/2.2 ultra wide, 12MP ƒ/2.8 telephoto (5× optical zoom in) rear; 12MP ƒ/1.9 front Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB on-board Operating system iOS 18 Battery 4685 mAh Dimensions 163×77.6×8.25mm (6.42×3.06×0.32in), 227g (7.99oz) The new iPhone is always the best iPhone, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the latest and greatest. It may be expensive, but if gaming on iPhones is your thing the Pro Max is the one to get. It’s not just the larger, brighter screen that makes this a must. It’s the A18 Pro processor, which you won’t find on the baseline iPhone 16. This extra power makes the phone much faster than the competition, meaning you’ll have better frame rates and have to wait less time as games load, and unlocks extra antialiasing modes so your games look smoother. There’s really more power in this phone than anyone really needs. But, after all, it’s the gamers who push their phones to the edge of their performance by demanding to play titles like Total War: Medieval 2 on the train. With an iPhone 16 Pro Max, that’s no problem. Read more: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review

Best cheap gaming phone 3. Nothing Phone 2 Stuff Verdict A beautiful big-screen blower with unique style and plenty of substance. Rivals have it beat in one or two areas, but none have Phone 2’s charm. Pros Refines everything that Made Phone 1 so fun

Dependable performance and battery life

Streamlined software puts a fresh spin on the Android home screen Cons Rivals still hold the crown for photography

Not such great value in certain territories Screen 6.7in, 2410×1080 OLED w/ 120Hz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core Memory 8/12GB RAM Cameras 50MP, f/1.9 w/ PDAF, OIS + 50MP, f/2.2 ultrawide w/autofocus rear

32MP, f/2.5 front Storage 128/256/512GB on-board Operating system Android 13 w/ NothingOS 2.0 UI Battery 4700mAh w/ wired, wireless charging Dimensions 162x76x8.6mm, 201g Phone 2 builds on what made Nothing’s first smartphone so unique, with more glyph lighting and a streamlined take on Android that might just be the best custom interface we’d used since the days of HTC Sense. It’s the larger 6.7in screen and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU that make it a top choice for gamers, though. It isn’t the very latest silicon, but a sensible display resolution means it doesn’t have to work overtime to play demanding titles, and is still potent enough to take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate. That panel looks the business, too, with ample brightness, HDR support and skinny bezels on all four sides. The 128GB model can be snapped up for $599/£599, but with no microSD card expansion, we’d recommend shelling out for the 256GB model. At $629/£629 it’s still a whole lot cheaper than a Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 or OnePlus 12. Read more: Nothing Phone 2 review

Best gaming camera phone 4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Stuff Verdict With the Pixel 9 Pro you can finally get the best camera and display tech in a compact 6.3in size. It blends top-tier AI features with a stunning design and exceptional battery life. Pros Premium design and features in a smaller form

Outstanding camera system with AI editing

Seven years of software updates Cons Charging speeds still lag behind competitors

Expensive compared to previous Pixel models Screen 6.3in, 1280×2856, 1-120Hz AMOLED CPU Tensor G4 Memory 16GB RAM Cameras 50MP, f/1.7 w/ dual pixel PDAF, OIS, laser AF +

48MP, f/2.8 periscope telephoto w/ 5x zoom, OIS, dual pixel PDAF +

48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide w/ dual pixel PDAF rear



42MP, f/2.2 w/ PDAF front Storage 128/256/512GB/1TB Operating system Android 14 Battery 4700mAh w/ 27W wired, 21W wireless charging Dimensions 152.8x72x8.5mm, 199g Google did a good job with the Pixel 7 and 8 series, but the Pixel 9, with its sleeker design, and faster and AI-assisted CPU, built upon those foundations to become an excellent gaming phone. The Pro version isn’t actually top of the range any more (that’ll be the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL), but at 6.3in screen, it’s a more portable powerhouse than many rivals. The new G4 Tensor chip is great at things like voice recognition and anything that requires crunching an algorithm. It’s no slouch for gaming, thanks to a decent helping of RAM, meaning performance is up there with other flagship phones. The 4700mAh battery will keep you playing all day if you need to. Best of all is the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s picture-taking capabilities. With a triple rear camera system and a 42 MP front camera , this is a photography powerhouse. The rear cameras include a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 48 MP telephoto camera. Want a gaming phone that can also take amazing pictures? This is the phone for you. Read more: Google Pixel 9 Pro review

Best small gaming phone

5. Samsung Galaxy S24

Stuff Verdict The Samsung Galaxy S24 embraces AI and gets some welcome hardware tweaks. It’s not an exciting generational upgrade, and won’t appeal to camera spec snobs, but will surely sell like hotcakes anyway Pros Streamlined design and slicker screen

AI integrations can be very useful

Powerful yet pocket friendly Cons Bested by rivals on camera quality

Exynos CPU not the best for battery life

Screen 6.2in FHD+ AMOLED w/ 1-120Hz LTPO, 2600nit brightness CPU Samsung Exynos 2400 For Galaxy (Europe)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (US) Memory 8GB RAM Cameras 50MP, f/1.8 main w/ dual pixel AF, OIS +

10MP, f/2.4 telephoto w/ 3x optical zoom,PDAF, OIS +

12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide rear



12MP, f/2.2 front w/ dual pixel AF Storage 128/256GB on-board Operating system Android 14 w/ OneUI 6.1 Battery 4000mAh w/ 25W wired, 15W wireless charging Dimensions 147x71x7.6mm, 167g

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have always been capable gamers, and the S24 picks up that mantle. The vanilla S24 makes this list because it’s the smallest of the bunch, and one of very few compact Android flagships still doing the rounds. That 6.2in screen is palm-friendly, yet packs in a colourful AMOLED panel with a better-than-Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that’s ideal for gaming.

Inside you’ll either find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or a Samsung-built Exynos 2400, depending on which side of the Atlantic you live on. Both are perfectly able to handle the latest titles at high frame rates, with ray tracing thrown in for good measure. 8GB of RAM is plenty, and there’s a handful of different storage options.

You give up a bit of battery capacity by going small, but this is still an all-day phone when you’re not hammering games. It has a fantastic set of cameras, too – maybe not the very best of all the phone world, but still up there with Apple and Google’s top efforts. Add in some effective AI-enhanced software and this is a superb all-rounder at a sensible price.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S24 review

What to consider when buying a gaming smartphone

So you’re looking to buy the best gaming smartphone but you don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, we’re here to breakdown everything you need to look out for…

Starting with the processor and GPU. These are very important – look for phones with the latest chipsets either from Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Apple etc. A powerful GPU is essential for handling high-end games, so ensure it comes equipped with a high-performing GPU like Adreno (Qualcomm) or Mali (MediaTek).

RAM and storage are also important. A minimum of 8GB of RAM in a smartphone is recommended for gaming, with higher-end models offering 12GB or even 16GB for smoother multitasking and gaming performance. In terms of storage, consider at least 128GB of internal space, as games are becoming increasingly large Of course, additional space is needed for all of your other apps and pictures etc). Expandable storage could be useful here.

The display is another key component. High refresh rates (90Hz, 120Hz, or even 144Hz) provide smoother visuals, while lower response times reduce lag and improve gaming responsiveness. A minimum of Full HD+ (1080p) resolution is recommended, though some high-end models offer QHD (1440p) displays for better clarity.

Want long play sessions without worrying about your phone dying? A larger battery (4000mAh or higher) ensures longer gaming sessions, while fast charging capabilities (at least 30W) allow for quick recharges.

Software and game optimization features are important too. Gaming modes or game optimization features that prioritize game apps, block notifications, and manage resources can enhance the overall experience.

If you’re playing multiplayer games, good connectivity is important. Ensure the phone supports the latest standards like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for lower latency and faster download speeds. If you use gaming accessories like controllers and headphones, look for the latest Bluetooth version.

Finally, the design and ergonomics of the phone are also important. A comfortable design is crucial for long gaming sessions, and some gaming phones feature additional shoulder buttons or touch-sensitive areas for enhanced control.

How we test gaming phones Testing the best gaming phones is about more than raw specs – it’s about real-world performance. We use these devices as regular users would, immersing ourselves in a variety of games to assess their capabilities. From visually demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile to indie puzzle games, we test how the phone handles graphics, frame rates, and load times. Beyond gaming, we evaluate the phone as a complete package. Is the camera good enough for crisp photos? Does the battery hold up during marathon sessions? Is the build sturdy and comfortable for extended use? We also check features like cooling systems, display quality, and audio clarity, which make or break a gaming experience.

