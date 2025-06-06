I’ve found these amazing Prime Day deals a month early!

In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is back! It’s a day (well, more like 2-3 days now) where Prime members get exclusive access to a boatload of special deals. Amazon has confirmed it’s coming back for 2025 this July – and naturally we’ll be covering all the deals. We don’t quite know the exact dates just yet, but expect things to kick-off mid-July based on previous years.

Deals will be available on items including electronics, video games, movies, toys, clothing, sporting goods and outdoor gear for patios, gardens and the like. All items will qualify for one-day delivery. Amazon promises there will be “hundreds of thousands” of products on offer.

But while the savings event might not start for another month, there are still some Prime Day deals already live. Surprisingly, there are quite a few Apple devices already discounted. I’ve spotted loads more, and here are the best in both the US and UK.

Apple iPad 10th-generation: $299/£310

This Touch ID iPad is designed as the new entry-level model (despite the 9th generation still being sold) and it runs on the A14 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 12 Pro series. There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360×1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple’s True Tone technology.

Right now, you can score the cheapest Apple tablet for even less. It’s down to $299 on Amazon US – a decent saving of $50. Over on Amazon UK, it’s a less impressive £19 off – down to £310 from the usual price of £329.

Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): $849/£899

Apple’s MacBook Air has been refreshed with M4, and as a laptop, it’s the complete package. In fact, I’d go as far as calling it on of the best laptops you can buy. In our review, we said “the MacBook Air is still the everyday laptop to beat.” It scored a full five stars!

Right now, you can score the M4 MacBook Air for £899 on Amazon UK – a £100 saving from the regular price of £999. Over on Amazon US, you get an even better $150 off – bringing the price down to $849 from $999. Now these might not sound like the largest savings, but they’re insanely good for a laptop that barely launched 2 months ago.

The M4 chip brings a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. A new 12MP Center Stage camera makes video calls look better, while the laptop now supports up to two external 6K displays. As for ports, you’re getting MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple Watch Series 10: $299/£299

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s latest and most current model. You get 30% more display than the Series 6, while the wide-angle OLED display gives you better (and brighter) viewing angles. There are new colours on offer, headlined by Jet Black – just like the iPhone 7 series. The body is thinner than ever at 9.7mm, around 10% thinner than Series 9. Powering the Apple Watch Series 10 is a new chipset – the S10 processor. Sleep Apnea tracking is the flagship new health feature.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can grab it for even less. In fact, it’s the lowest I’ve seen the watch – including on Black Friday. Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the smartwatch $50 off – down from $399 to $299. It’s identically discounted in the UK as well – down from £399 to £299. This applies to the 42mm size without cellular connectivity.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $75/£92

Head in hands moments don’t come much bigger than realising you’ve lost your keys, but Apple came to save the day. AirTags are Apple’s answer to “Where did I put my [insert easily lost item here]?” Powered by the same technology that makes Apple Maps less of a nightmare, AirTags use Ultra Wideband tech. You get Precision Finding, which means your iPhone can lead you to your lost item with the accuracy of a homing pigeon.

Right now, you can bag £27 off a four-pack of Apple’s AirTag trackers – bringing the price from £119 to £92. Or, you can save $25 on the AirTag four-pack from Amazon US at $75. While buying in the multipack is the best value for money, even if you might not lose as many things as me.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $199/£189

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s top-tier AirPods are an excellent choice. We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review. We praised AirPods Pro 2 for noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation.

Right now, you can bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199 at Amazon US – that’s an excellent saving of $50 from the regular ticket of $249. Or on Amazon UK, you can score them for an even better £189, which is a decent £40 saving.

Beats Studio Pro: $250/£199

This cheaper pair of Apple over-ear headphones were launched in 2023 – two years after the AirPods Max. What’s more, they’re basically the same as AirPods Max inside – even capable of wired lossless audio, which AirPods Max aren’t. They offer USB-C charging, 40 hours of battery, and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking. Plus, you get improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware.

Right now, they’re down to $250 on Amazon US – $100 off the regular price. Over on Amazon UK, they’re a much better £199 – £151 off the regular price of £350. This isn’t the cheapest I’ve soon them, so I expect they’ll go down more as we approach Prime Day.

Marshall Tufton Bluetooth Speaker: $315

Marshall is extremely popular for Bluetooth speakers, and the Tufton is no exception. Right now, the speaker is discounted by $135 on Amazon US – down to $315 from the regular price of $450.

It comes in a moody Black and Brass colourway, which Marshall claims looks particularly fetching next to “modern industrial interiors” and against natural textures. The brass accents are a nice change from the standard finishes on speakers. It’s designed for in and outdoor use and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and 20-plus hours of rechargeable battery life. There’s even a rear-facing driver for extra oomph.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $80/£69

For those seeking a dedicated fitness tracker, Fitbits still remain one of the most popular options. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is known for its simplicity, reliability, and robust suite of fitness tracking features, including sleep analysis and continuous heart rate monitoring. It’s perfect for individuals looking to enhance their fitness journey without breaking the bank.

And right now, it’s cheaper than ever. On Amazon US, you’ll find it discounted to $80 – $20 off the regular price. Meanwhile in the UK, it’s down to £69 from £85 in an almost equal saving of £16.

Ninja Double Stack XL: $220/£229

If you often need to prepare food quickly, then an air fryer is a must. The Ninja Double Stack XL appeals a great deal for this, letting you cook in two drawers at once. While that’s nothing new, the real draw (pun fully intended) comes in the fact that the fryers are stacked – so it takes up much less room on your counter. In fact, it still manages a huge 9.5L capacity for plenty of food.

The version on sale ahead of Prime Day has copper handles as opposed to the usual silver, so looks pretty smart. It’s now £229, which is a great saving of £40 from the usual price of £269. Over on Amazon US, it’s discounted by a slightly lower amount of $30 to $220.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro: $150/£150

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light.

Right now, it’s discounted on Amazon UK – down to £150 from the regular price of £180. Plus, you can take an extra 5% off with promo code: G7FE4L72. Over on Amazon US, it’s down to $150 from the regular price of $200.

Some of these deals are likely to improve (go lower) as we get closer to Prime Day. But for others, this is the best price I’ve seen – including previous sales like Black Friday. This page will be updated as we get closer to Prime Day.