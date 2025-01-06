Best MoonSwatch watches in 2025 ranked

Ah, the MoonSwatch. It would be fair to say Swatch and Omega’s unexpected love-in didn’t get off to the best start. But fast-forward a couple of years from the sheer pandemonium this celestial collection sparked, and the MoonSwatch family is now a two-dozen-plus family of watches as varied as they are characterful. Ditch the Velcro strap in favour of a premium alternative and the Bioceramic Swatch can look properly up-market, too.

But which to choose? Some of the latest MoonSwatches are still tricky to buy, since they’re only stocked in a handful of Swatch stores across the UK, and they aren’t available online. That said, most models featured here are not limited-edition, so they should eventually be available in all Swatch shops where MoonSwatches are stocked.

We’re taken by the latest, greatest and trickiest to find, naturally, in the form of the two ‘Snoopy’ Moonphases models. But slimming the full collection down to just 10 was surprisingly tough, and in reality, we think all of these deliver plenty of bang for your buck, from the Omega-esque design to the functioning chronograph with tachymeter, and the easily-swapped straps that open up a whole new design potential for every model.

The best MoonSwatch models you can buy today:

1. MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – Full Moon

Stuff Verdict A bold look, Snoopy, a moonphase complication and a genuine link to Omega legend. What more could you want? Pros Stunning all-white design

Close tie to Omega history Cons Hard to find (for now)

Could be too loud for some

MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – Full Moon specs Movement Quartz chronograph with Moonphase indicator Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

Our favourite MoonSwatch is the Mission to The Moonphase – Full Moon. And yes, this is mostly because it’s got Snoopy on the dial. As well as being a lovable cartoon dog, Snoopy has ties to the NASA space programme, since the Silver Snoopy Award is given to astronauts who demonstrate an outstanding performance that leads to mission success. The Snoopy Award has also been recognised numerous times by special-edition Omega Speedmasters, so it’s fitting that the little guy gets to appear on a MoonSwatch too.

Setting it apart from other MoonSwatches is the moonphase complication, which features a lume-filled moon and stars that glow blue at night, along with the message, “I can’t sleep without a nightlight!”, from the Peanuts comic in which Snoopy stars.

We also like how the watch reminds us of the equally new (and equally scarce) white-dial Omega Speedmaster, while the all-white case and bezel opens up endless options for pairing the MoonSwatch with all manner of different straps, depending on your mood and outfit.

Although not strictly a limited-edition piece, this MoonSwatch is only available in a handful of Swatch stores at the time of writing – just eight in the UK, in fact, with five of those being in London. This could well change, and we hope it does because everyone deserves the right to pick up their own Snoopy Moonphase at retail price.

2. MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase

Stuff Verdict The most complex MoonSwatch yet, this model packs a moonphase and an ‘Earthphase’ complication into its lunar-grey dial. Pros Unique ‘Earthphase’ indicator

Oceans of Earth icon glow blue at night Cons Expensive (for a MoonSwatch)

Not yet available everywhere

MoonSwatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase specs Movement Quartz chronograph with moonphase and patented ‘Earthphase’ Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

The most complicated MoonSwatch yet is also one of our favourites. Arriving in the autumn of 2024 and not a limited-run model – although it could only be found in select Swatch stores at launch – the Mission to Earthphase shakes up the MoonSwatch look with a grainy textured grey dial, a moon phase complication and a unique ‘earth phase’ function.

Patented by Swatch, the Earth phase complication features oceans coated in UV ink that glows blue under UV light; the idea is that’s how the Earth looks when viewed from the Moon. It turns in the opposite direction to the moon phase dial, but takes the same 29.5 days to complete one rotation. Meanwhile, the moons of the moon phase dial use Super-LumiNova to flow white at night.

Below these sit a small seconds dial, while the chronograph second hand is controlled via push buttons on the case, like all other MoonSwatches. The hour markers, hour and minute hands, as well as the tip of the chronograph seconds hand, are all coated with light grey Super-LumiNova that glows green. Turn this model around and you’ll find the Moon on the battery cover, along with the footprint of NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The Mission to Earthphase has a 42 mm case with 3 bar of water resistance and comes with a black Velcro strap with contrasting light grey stitching. Priced at $325/£288 – a little more than most other models of MoonSwatch – the Mission to Earthphase is available in 11 Swatch stores across the UK.

3. MoonSwatch Mission to The Super Blue Moonphase

Stuff Verdict This MoonSwatch uniquely replaces the tachymetre with a pulsometer scale – plus it features a blue moonphase complication. Pros Unique bezel with pulsometer

Blue moonphase indicator Cons Pricier than the standard MoonSwatch

Secondhand only, no longer sold by Swatch

MoonSwatch Mission to The Super Blue Moonphase specs Movement Quartz chronograph with Moonphase indicator Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

As the old saying goes, the stars that shine twice as brightly, shine for half as long. We’ve no idea if that is true or not – ask Professor Brian Cox instead – but we do know that this particular MoonSwatch shone very briefly indeed. It was available to buy from select Swatch stores for just a few days, between 1 and 19 August 2024, in a move that celebrated the summer season and August’s blue moon.

It was priced at $310/£270, but due to its scarcity second-hand prices have more than doubled. Although built just like any other Bioceramic MoonSwatch – and with a case colour similar to the widely available Mission to Neptune, the Mission to The Super Blue Moonphase stands out with its cream dial and blue moon phase complication.

It also stands apart from all other MoonSwatches because the tachymeter is replaced by a blue pulsometer scale with white markings. Originally designed for the healthcare profession, this scale lets the wearer measure a heart rate without having to calculate it. Simply find a pulse, then start the chronograph with the push button, count thirty heartbeats, and press again to stop, with the hand now pointing at the calculated heart rate.

Unlike the Mission to Neptune, the Super Blue Moonphase comes on a blue Velcro strap instead of black.

4. MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – New Moon

Stuff Verdict Another Snoopy special, this time in all-black. Limited availability for now, but not a limited edition, Swatch says. Pros Snoopy special

Stealthy take on the Omega original Cons Limited availability

Lacks the fun of other MoonSwatches

MoonSwatch Mission to The Moonphase – New Moon specs Movement Quartz chronograph with Moonphase indicator Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

New Moon is an all-black version of the white Snoopy MoonSwatch mentioned earlier. Arguably the stealthiest of all MoonSwatch models, the Mission to Moonphase – New Moon has a black case, dial, buttons, crown and strap, with black subdials too.

White markings throughout make for fantastic visibility, aided by glowing Super-LumiNova on the indexes, hour and minute hands, as well as the chronograph seconds hand.

As with the white model, cartoon dog Snoopy is shown lying on the two moons of the moon phase complication. Under UV light, a hidden quote from a Snoopy comic – “I can’t sleep without a night light!” glows bright blue among the stars of the moon phase dial.

This watch also stands out for having a white battery cover design to look like the moon, complete with Snoopy’s pawprint on the surface. Priced at $310/£270, this is not a limited-edition MoonSwatch, and is currently available (depending on stock levels) at more than a dozen Swatch stores across the UK.

5. MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune

Stuff Verdict Like the Super Blue Moonphase, but much easier to buy at RRP. Pros Striking blue colourway

Widely available, unlike the Super Blue Cons Reputation for skin staining (now fixed)

Not as special as the Moonphase, or Neptune Moonshine

MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

Our first suggestion from the original MoonSwatch collection is the bright blue Mission to Neptune. This has the same case as the limited-run Mission to Super Blue Moonphase, but with a mid-blue dial that matches the tachymeter, and a black Velcro strap with blue Swatch logo.

As with other standard MoonSwatches, the Mission to Neptune has very similar dimensions to the Omega Speedmaster. Made from Bioceramic (essentially a form of plastic), the MoonSwatch has a trio of recessed subdials for the chronograph movement, the iconic ‘dot over 90’ design detail on the tachymeter scale, and glowing Super-LumiNova for nighttime visibility. The watch has a 42 mm case that is 13.25 mm thick and with 3 bar of water resistance. The quartz movement is powered by a coin cell battery.

As with the rest of the standard MoonSwatch collection, the Mission to Neptune is available in more than a dozen Swatch stores across the UK, but cannot be bought from the watch company’s website.

6. MoonSwatch Mission to Pluto

Stuff Verdict A classy bit of burgundy and faux patina. Comes to life when paired with a matching strap. Pros Sophisticated colourway

Lends itself way to substitute straps Cons Let down by the standard Velcro strap

Mock-aged dial isn’t for everyone

MoonSwatch Mission to Pluto specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

We love the original, black Speedmaster. But what we also love about the MoonSwatch collection is how it injects some fun into the iconic watch with a broad palette of new colours – and how this opens the door for pairing the timepieces with different straps.

That’s why the Mission to Pluto has made our shortlist because the burgundy of its tachymeter and subdials looks fantastic when paired with a matching leather strap. Or, for a brighter look, try matching the watch with a creme strap that compliments the off-white dial instead. Either way, you’re onto a winner – and both options make for a good alternative to the grey Velcro strap included in the box.

We also like how the Omega and Swatch markings stand out against the pale dial of Mission to Pluto, and how the trio of colours are smartly framed by the light grey Bioceramic case.

Priced at $270/£240, the Mission to Pluto is widely available at Swatch shops.

7. MoonSwatch Mission to Jupiter

Stuff Verdict A pop of orange strikes a balance between playful and restrained. Pros Great colourway for accessorising with new straps

Easy to buy from most Swatch shops, finally… Cons Needs a strap with a splash of orange to really come alive

Sandy Dune movie vibes won’t be for everyone

MoonSwatch Mission to Jupiter specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

Here’s another MoonSwatch that looks fantastic when you get creative with a replacement strap. Ditch the black Velcro option in favour of something that picks out the bright orange of the hands and the ‘Tachymetre’ inscription.

You could even go for a fully orange strap if you’re feeling bold, or try a more muted strap, perhaps in dark blue, with orange stitching. We’ve even seen straps that match the dial and case on the outside, but have bright orange stitching and a matching interior. Getting playful with strap colours is one of the great joys of MoonSwatch ownership.

The rest of this MoonSwatch is just like all the others, which means a 42 mm Bioceramic case, 3 bar of water resistance, a battery-powered quartz chronograph movement and a price of $270/£240.

8. MoonSwatch Mission to Mars

Stuff Verdict Not only does this MoonSwatch shout louder than most, but its colourway is steeped in Omega nostalgia. Pros Tribute to the Omega Alaska Project Speedmaster

Easier to buy than the white Snoopy edition Cons White strap can feel like overkill

Won’t suit every outfit

MoonSwatch Mission to Mars specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

The Mission to Mars is unusual because it’s part of the standard MoonSewatch collection, yet has close ties to a pair of very special Omega watches. Firstly, the playful spacecraft shape of the hands of the two upper subdials is a nod to the Omega Speedmaster Alaska II, a watch from the year 2000 that uses the same hand shape and was made to mark 30 years since NASA’s Alaska Project, a voyage to the dark side of the moon.

This Mission to Mars also harls back to the Speedmaster Alaska Project from 2008, thanks to its red and white colourway, and particularly the bright white strap with the red Swatch logo.

The bright red case is bold, even by MoonWatch standards, but as ever you can swap out the strap for something more subtle. Since this is part of the standard MoonWatch collection, Mission to Mars is priced at $270/£240 and stocked in over a dozen Swatch stores across the country.

9. MoonSwatch Mission to Uranus

Stuff Verdict Is Tiffany Blue still cool? We think it is, especially when there’s a MoonSwatch involved. Pros Striking unisex colourway

Perfect watch for a bright summer outfit Cons Not for everyone

Benefits from a strap swap

MoonSwatch Mission to Uranus specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

When the MoonSwatch landed back in 2022 the watch world was still very much in love with Tiffany Blue. Everyone from Rolex to Christopher Ward brought out watches with dials close to the iconic blue/green hue. With the Mission to Uranus, it was Swatch’s turn to join the party – and as a result, this quickly became one of the most sought-after models, with prices booming on the secondhand market.

Now things have calmed down, you can pick up the $270/£240 Mission to Uranus from all the usual Swatch stores that stock the MoonSwatch collection. It’s arguably one of the boldest MoonSwatches around, thanks not only to the case and dial riffing on Tiffany Blue, but also how the white tachymeter and matching Velcro strap keep the brightness turned up to 11.

Consider a darker blue strap to tone things down a little, or fully embrace the original and go for a white leather or fabric number to keep the party going.

10. MoonSwatch Mission to Venus

Stuff Verdict If Barbie owned a MoonSwatch, it’d be this one. Bright and bold, but with just enough restraint to play it cool. Pros Eye-catching colourway

More tasteful than you’d think Cons Let down by the sub-par strap

Could benefit from being smaller

MoonSwatch Mission to Venus specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Case thickness 13.75 mm Weight 29 g

Finally, another big splash of colour in the form of the pink Mission to Venus. Apart from the very obvious colour of the case, bezel and hands, this MoonSwatch stands out from the rest of the collection thanks to the diamond-like detailing around the three subdials. Other details include a pink ‘S’ in the MoonSwatch logo, and a dial that is best described as a soft pinkish-peach colour.

A non-limited model available in a range of Swatch stores for $270/£240, the Mission to Venus has the same 42 mm Bioceramic case as all other variants and comes with a white Velcro strap.

As ever with the MoonSwatch range, the watch benefits massively from a strap swap; we recommend a darker pink to tone the watch down a little or lean right into the pink theme and go for a strap that matches the case. There are plenty of options out there to make this MoonSwatch your own.

What to look for when buying a MoonSwatch

Buying a MoonSwatch ain’t what it used to be – and we mean that in a good way. Mostly. After almost a year of stock shortages following the launch back in March 2022, it’s now possible to walk into a Swatch shop and pick up almost any MoonSwatch you fancy.

But that only extends to the original set of 12 watches. Limited-run examples like the Super Blue Moonphase highlighted above, and all of the Mission to The Moon models with gold-plated second hands, are now only available on the (highly-inflated) secondhand market.

Other examples, like the two Snoopy Mission to the Moonphase models, aren’t limited-edition, but can currently only be bought from a handful of shops nationally. If you want a Snoopy, you’ll have to head to one of those eight Swatch stores and hope they have some in stock – just like the bad old days when the collection first landed almost three years ago.

We recommend you keep an eye on Swatch’s social media channels, as that’s where limited-run MoonSwatches are announced, often just a day or so before they arrive in-store. Get lucky (by arriving early and queuing, of course), and you might bag yourself a very rare Swatch, like the Mission to Super Blue Moonphase.

Will this situation change?

It’s hard to say, especially since Swatch still doesn’t sell any models of MoonSwatch online. For limited-run models it’s still a case of visiting your local shop and hoping for the best, or paying a hefty premium on the used market.

Moving forward, we’d love to see the MoonSwatch even more widely available, especially online for watch fans who don’t live near a Swatch shop. Finally, we’d love to see Swatch expand the winning MoonSwatch formula to other Omega models, like the Seamaster.

