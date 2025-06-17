3 of the hottest new watches for summer 2025

Summer’s here, and the latest wave of watch releases is making a serious splash. Whether you’re heading for the coast, lounging poolside, or just want something that looks the part with short sleeves and a tan, these are some of the best watches to bring the heat in all the right ways.

Tudor kicks things off with a new take on the Black Bay 54, now dressed in a crisp “Lagoon Blue” that feels tailor-made for holiday escapes. Breitling follows with a fresh update to its Superocean Heritage line — sleeker, sharper, and effortlessly surf-ready. And Blancpain brings the Fifty Fathoms into new territory, unveiling a duo of 38mm Automatique models, one in a very playful shade of pink.

From heritage divers to refined elegance, these three watches are the kind of wrist candy summer was made for.

Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue”

Tudor’s hottest summer release comes with a cool splash of blue. The new Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” is a 37mm stunner with a sand-textured dial and mirror-polished bezel, designed to feel as relaxed as a barefoot walk across sun-warmed sand. With a compact case that nods to vintage dive watches and a blue that shifts subtly in the light, it’s as stylish on dry land as it is 200 metres underwater.

Inside, it’s powered by Tudor’s COSC-certified MT5400 movement, with a silicon balance spring and a 70-hour power reserve – enough to keep ticking through a long weekend away. On the outside, it adds a new five-link bracelet with polished centre links and the “T-fit” clasp for quick, easy adjustment.

The pinched-base “Snowflake” hands recall the 1954 original, while the ergonomic bezel edge draws inspiration from the legendary Oyster Prince Submariner 7922.

The Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” is available now for US$4,350 / £3,590.

Breitling Superocean Heritage

Breitling has given its most elegant sea watch a long-awaited refresh – the first since 2017 – and it’s a masterclass in subtle evolution. The new Superocean Heritage range sharpens the lines, updates the movement, and captures the spirit of summer with a nod to Hawaiian surf culture.

Across the new line-up, the standout story is refinement. The case profiles are slimmer, the dial layouts more balanced, and the range of sizes, from 36mm to 44mm, ensures there’s something for every wrist.

The introduction of Breitling’s new B31 manufacture calibre marks a major milestone – it’s the brand’s first in-house three-hand automatic, now available in the 40, 42, and 44mm models. The 42 mm chronograph retains the Calibre 01, while the 36mm version keeps the reliable Calibre 10.

Design updates include ceramic bezels for scratch resistance, mesh-metal or rubber bracelets with thinner, more integrated profiles, and clean, at-a-glance dials with symmetrical tone-on-tone subdials and a tucked-in date at six. A few models even add a pop of 18k red gold on the bezel.

The launch isn’t just about the watches, though. The brand has collaborated with surfing icon Kelly Slater on a special limited edition – the Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40 Kelly Slater. With a foliage-inspired dial (reminiscent of the Rolex Palm dials), Hawaiian motifs, and a personal note from Slater in the box. Only 500 will be made.

The Hawaii theme continues beyond the wrist, too. Breitling has teamed up with British eyewear legends Cutler and Gross on a new sunglasses line inspired by the Superocean Heritage range, incorporating design cues like the arrow-shaped hour hand and mesh textures. And if that’s not laid-back enough, there’s even a pair of Breitling x Havaianas flip-flops featuring tropical floral prints.

So what you’re looking at is more than just a watch refresh. It’s a lifestyle capsule built around sun, surf, and sea – perfect for summer.

The collection starts at US$5250 / £4400.

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 38mm

Finally, we have Blancpain’s legendary dive watch, the Fifty Fathoms. It just got its first-ever dedicated women’s model (although I’d argue 38mm is perfectly unisex) – and the pink version is a standout for summer.

Housed in a newly redesigned 38mm titanium case, it’s bold, playful, and every bit as capable as its larger siblings. The proportions aren’t just scaled down – they’ve been completely reworked for balance and comfort, giving this timepiece a strong identity of its own.

The star of the show is the radiant pink dégradé mother-of-pearl dial, shimmering beneath a domed sapphire bezel with a soft pink tint. It’s paired with a white fabric strap, accented by twin pink racing stripes that give the watch a sporty kick. It could easily be mistaken for a Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms collab.

Despite the delicate appearance, it’s still a proper diver, rated to 300 metres and powered by the calibre 1153 with a 100-hour power reserve.

Available now, priced at US$18,500 / £15,700.

Liked this? The MoonSwatch is finally available to buy online in the UK