The MoonSwatch is finally available to buy online… but only in these two countries

After years of hype and endless queues, fans of the MoonSwatch collection can finally breathe a sigh of relief… well, kind of.

Swatch has made the sought-after collaboration between itself and Omega available for online purchase, but only in the United States of America and China. For collectors and enthusiasts outside of these regions, the wait continues.

Online sales will only be available for the Mission on Earth, Mission to the Sun, Mission to the Moon, and Mission to Mars all priced at $270. Those hoping to get a Snoopy Mission to Moonphase or Neptune are still out of luck.

It’s a move that has been a long time in the making. The MoonSwatch launched to much fanfare in 2022 and exclusivity of in-store purchases led to long lines at brick-and-mortar Swatch stores, with many fans having to travel great distances, wait hours in line, or even miss out due to limited stock.

Two years and several new models later, including the popular Snoopy Mission to Moonphase, the demand for the MoonSwatch has waned ever so slightly, but there’s still no guarantee you’ll get the model you want when visiting a Swatch store.

Go to Swatch’s website and this is what you’ll be greeted by…

This latest move marks a significant shift in Swatch’s distribution strategy. The decision to allow online sales in the US and China makes a lot of sense. Both countries have vast populations spread over a large geographic area, with many people in these regions living far from physical Swatch stores. Online access is a highly practical solution, and one I’m surprised Swatch hasn’t implemented sooner.

What’s next for the MoonSwatch in other countries?

While this is great news for those in the US and China, MoonSwatch enthusiasts in other countries remain out of luck. In Europe, Asia, and elsewhere, many fans are still hoping that Swatch will extend online availability to their regions soon.

The decision to allow online sales in the US and China could be the start of a broader rollout, with more models and countries to come, but Swatch has yet to confirm any plans to expand the service. In the meantime, you’ll just need to be patient or travel to your local Swatch store.

In the US? Head over to Swatch’s website now to make your purchase.

