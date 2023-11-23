The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are my favourite buds ever. Now they’re cheaper than ever

When it comes to AirPods vs the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, there’s really no competition in my eyes (or ears, more specifically). The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are my favourite earbuds of 2023, but you pay for the quality. There’s a decent saving to be made on them this Black Friday, though.

For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available to buy directly for $250/£260.

In our review, we were massively impressed with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds’ noise cancelling capabilities. We noted how a new ‘Immersion’ listening mode delivers outside silence with all-encompassing audio. “After taking the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on trains, planes and busy shopping streets, screaming babies included, neither the ANC nor the Immersive Audio experience falters,” we said at the time.

If you’re looking to pick up a new pair of buds but don’t want to spend over $250/£260, then you can still pick up a pair of Bose. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available for $200/£200.

The second-generation buds improve on the original in pretty much every single way imaginable. The buds offer great noise-cancellation, detailed sound and a comfortable fit.

