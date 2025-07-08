I’m monitoring Prime Day deals, and these are my favourite offers

In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is back for 2025! It’s a day (well, actually four days this year) where Prime members get exclusive access to a boatload of special deals. Amazon has confirmed it’s coming back for 2025 on 8 July – so things are in full swing now. And I’m covering all the deals you can shop, after doing the past 20 Amazon sales.

Deals will be available on items including electronics, video games, movies, toys, clothing, sporting goods and outdoor gear for patios, gardens and the like. All items will qualify for one-day delivery. Amazon promises there will be “hundreds of thousands” of products on offer.

Prime Day is now in full swing, and there are plenty of deals to shop from. Surprisingly, there are quite a few Apple devices already discounted. But I’ve also spotted loads more across various categories of tech, and have picked out the best in both the US and UK for your shopping pleasure.

The best Prime Day deals so far

LG C5 OLED 4K TV: $1197

LG’s C5 65-inch OLED 4K TV is a great pick for your living room wall. In fact, it’s one of the best TVs of 2025. We reviewed the 42-inch version and gave it a full five stars. It’s basically the flagships G5’s slightly more down-to-earth sibling. You get the same 4K upscaling, but a slightly less powerful AI-powered processor for a slightly lower price. This screen offers fantastic picture quality, engaging HDR images, and still gets decently bright.

And this TV can be yours ahead of Prime Day for even less. Right now on Amazon US, the LG C5 OLED TV is $1000 off – down to $1197 from the regular price of $2700. That’s roughly a 40% saving on a top-rated TV that’s only a few months old, making it an exceptional deal. Unfortunately, those in the UK won’t find an identical Amazon deal right now, but can take advantage of a cashback promotion directly with LG.

Apple iPad 10th-generation: $299/£310

This Touch ID iPad is designed as the new entry-level model (despite the 9th generation still being sold) and it runs on the A14 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 12 Pro series. There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360×1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple’s True Tone technology.

Right now, you can score the cheapest Apple tablet for even less. It’s down to $299 on Amazon US – a decent saving of $50. Over on Amazon UK, it’s a less impressive £19 off – down to £310 from the usual price of £329.

Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): $829/£899

Apple’s MacBook Air has been refreshed with M4, and as a laptop, it’s the complete package. In fact, I’d go as far as calling it on of the best laptops you can buy. In our review, we said “the MacBook Air is still the everyday laptop to beat.” It scored a full five stars!

Right now, you can score the M4 MacBook Air for £899 on Amazon UK – a £100 saving from the regular price of £999. Over on Amazon US, you get an even better $170 off – bringing the price down to $829 from $999. Now these might not sound like the largest savings, but they’re insanely good for a laptop that barely launched 2 months ago.

The M4 chip brings a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. A new 12MP Center Stage camera makes video calls look better, while the laptop now supports up to two external 6K displays. As for ports, you’re getting MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple Watch Series 10: $299/£299

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s latest and most current model. You get 30% more display than the Series 6, while the wide-angle OLED display gives you better (and brighter) viewing angles. There are new colours on offer, headlined by Jet Black – just like the iPhone 7 series. The body is thinner than ever at 9.7mm, around 10% thinner than Series 9. Powering the Apple Watch Series 10 is a new chipset – the S10 processor. Sleep Apnea tracking is the flagship new health feature.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can grab it for even less. In fact, it’s the lowest I’ve seen the watch – including on Black Friday. Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the smartwatch $50 off – down from $399 to $299. It’s identically discounted in the UK as well – down from £399 to £299. This applies to the 42mm size without cellular connectivity.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $169/£119

If all you want are the fitness-tracking basics done well, the Forerunner 55 is an older running-skewed watch that delivers excellent bang for your buck. With loads of sports profiles, built-in heart rate and a 20-hour GPS battery life, it’s great for beginner runners. But it packs enough fitness feature firepower to cater for more serious milers who like to keep things simple, too.

In the weeks leading up to Prime Day, you can score it for even less. The best offer on the running watch is on Amazon UK, where you can save 34% on the watch. The price is down to £119 from the usual price of £180. Over on Amazon US, it’s also discounted – down from the regular price of $200 to $169. It’s not quite as much, but still a decent saving of $31.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $75/£92

Head in hands moments don’t come much bigger than realising you’ve lost your keys, but Apple came to save the day. AirTags are Apple’s answer to “Where did I put my [insert easily lost item here]?” Powered by the same technology that makes Apple Maps less of a nightmare, AirTags use Ultra Wideband tech. You get Precision Finding, which means your iPhone can lead you to your lost item with the accuracy of a homing pigeon.

Right now, you can bag £27 off a four-pack of Apple’s AirTag trackers – bringing the price from £119 to £92. Or, you can save $25 on the AirTag four-pack from Amazon US at $75. While buying in the multipack is the best value for money, even if you might not lose as many things as me.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $199/£189

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s top-tier AirPods are an excellent choice. We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review. We praised AirPods Pro 2 for noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation.

Right now, you can bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199 at Amazon US – that’s an excellent saving of $50 from the regular ticket of $249. Or on Amazon UK, you can score them for an even better £189, which is a decent £40 saving.

Beats Studio Pro: $250/£199

This cheaper pair of Apple over-ear headphones were launched in 2023 – two years after the AirPods Max. What’s more, they’re basically the same as AirPods Max inside – even capable of wired lossless audio, which AirPods Max aren’t. They offer USB-C charging, 40 hours of battery, and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking. Plus, you get improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware.

Right now, they’re down to $250 on Amazon US – $100 off the regular price. Over on Amazon UK, they’re a much better £199 – £151 off the regular price of £350. This isn’t the cheapest I’ve soon them, so I expect they’ll go down more as we approach Prime Day.

Marshall Tufton Bluetooth Speaker: $315

Marshall is extremely popular for Bluetooth speakers, and the Tufton is no exception. Right now, the speaker is discounted by $135 on Amazon US – down to $315 from the regular price of $450.

It comes in a moody Black and Brass colourway, which Marshall claims looks particularly fetching next to “modern industrial interiors” and against natural textures. The brass accents are a nice change from the standard finishes on speakers. It’s designed for in and outdoor use and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and 20-plus hours of rechargeable battery life. There’s even a rear-facing driver for extra oomph.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $80/£69

For those seeking a dedicated fitness tracker, Fitbits still remain one of the most popular options. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is known for its simplicity, reliability, and robust suite of fitness tracking features, including sleep analysis and continuous heart rate monitoring. It’s perfect for individuals looking to enhance their fitness journey without breaking the bank.

And right now, it’s cheaper than ever. On Amazon US, you’ll find it discounted to $80 – $20 off the regular price. Meanwhile in the UK, it’s down to £69 from £85 in an almost equal saving of £16.

Ninja Double Stack XL: $220/£229

If you often need to prepare food quickly, then an air fryer is a must. The Ninja Double Stack XL appeals a great deal for this, letting you cook in two drawers at once. While that’s nothing new, the real draw (pun fully intended) comes in the fact that the fryers are stacked – so it takes up much less room on your counter. In fact, it still manages a huge 9.5L capacity for plenty of food.

The version on sale ahead of Prime Day has copper handles as opposed to the usual silver, so looks pretty smart. It’s now £229, which is a great saving of £40 from the usual price of £269. Over on Amazon US, it’s discounted by a slightly lower amount of $30 to $220.

Dreame L40 Ultra robot vacuum: $600/£750

Dreame’s L40 Ultra robot vac offers an incredibly powerful 11,000Pa Vormax suction. Its MopExtend RoboSwing technology reaches up to 4cm deep into corners and under furniture, while the innovative TriCut brush efficiently handles hair tangles. The all-in-one base station delivers true hands-free maintenance, self-emptying for up to 75 days and even cleaning its own mops with 65°C hot water to maintain peak hygiene.

Using OmniDirt Detection Technology, the L40 Ultra identifies and tackles challenging messes like oil or sauce spills with targeted cleaning routines. The robot’s camera and five-channel colour sensing system ensure no dirt goes unnoticed, while its smart navigation creates detailed four-level maps for efficient route planning. You also get customisable cleaning modes for different rooms and voice control support via Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

And ahead of Prime Day, this robot vacuum is an absolute steal! Over on Amazon US, it’s down by 60% from the regular price of $1500 to $600 – which is an excellent saving. Those in the UK can also grab the vacuum for less than its usual prime. On Amazon UK, the dust-sucker is down to £750 – which is a decent price for this machine.

Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum: $350/£249

Dyson’s V8 Plus cordless vac is a great go-to weapon against household grime, delivering strong suction and a whole lot of convenience. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and comes with a few handy attachments, including a crevice tool and motorised cleaner head. It’s not Dyson’s latest or most powerful, but it still punches well above its weight for small flats.

And right now, you can score this vacuum for even less ahead of Prime Day. On Amazon US, it’s reduced by 26% from $470 to $350 – which is a tasty saving of $120. And over on Amazon UK, it’s even cheaper. You can grab the cordless vac for £249 instead of the usual ticket of £330 – a decent saving of £81.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: $50/£80

Ring’s new Battery Video Doorbell promises to give you a better look at your visitors. It’s all thanks to a new Head-to-Toe HD video feature, borrowed from the Pro options. Ring has given this doorbell a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view that’ll let you catch everything. It’s a 66% taller view than what you got with the old model, which makes it handy for checking out deliveries on your doorstep – if you’ve shelled out for the Ring Protect subscription, of course.

Alongside the taller view, you get Colour Night Vision, Customisable Motion Zones, real-time alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk. And if you’ve opted into the Ring Protect subscription, you’ll get Smart Alerts, Rich Notifications with photo previews, and cloud storage for up to 180 days.

And right now, you can pick up the doorbell for even less ahead of Amazon’s major sale. Amazon US has the best saving, where the Ring Battery Doorbell is reduced from $100 to $50 – an excellent half price deal. On Amazon UK, it’s down to £80 instead of £100 – which isn’t the best saving, and I expect Amazon to drop the price even more after Prime Day starts on 8 July.

Blink Outdoor Camera 4 (3-pack): $100

Improving upon my favourite security cam (the Blink 3), the new 4th-gen camera offers even smarter features, while still keeping things affordable. I’d go as far as saying the latest Blink makes it harder to justify splashing out on pricier alternatives. The big upgrade here is on-device Person Detection – solving the problem of distinguishing between a suspicious character and animals in your garden.

Beyond the brains, there’s solid brawn too: upgraded motion detection with dual zones, a much wider field-of-view, and improved low light performance so your night footage. While you’ll need a subscription for Person Detection, everything else is available without one.

And there’s never been a better time to nab the few months old Blink Outdoor Camera 4. Ahead of Prime Day, you can score a 3-pack from Amazon US for $100 – that’s 62% off the regular price of $260, and brings the multipack down to roughly the price of one camera at its launch price. Unfortunately, those in the UK miss out on the savings for now and can only bag it at the regular price of £190.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro: $150/£150

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light.

Right now, it’s discounted on Amazon UK – down to £150 from the regular price of £180. Plus, you can take an extra 5% off with promo code: G7FE4L72. Over on Amazon US, it’s down to $150 from the regular price of $200.

Some of these deals are likely to improve (go lower) as we get closer to Prime Day. But for others, this is the best price I’ve seen – including previous sales like Black Friday. This page will be updated as we get closer to Prime Day.