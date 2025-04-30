I can’t wait for bargains galore in Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 – here’s what we know so far

Amazon turns Prime Day is back! It’s a day (yes) where Prime members (got it) get exclusive access to a boatload of special deals. Amazon has confirmed it’s coming back for 2025 this July – and naturally we’ll be covering all the deals. We don’t quite know the exact dates just yet, but expect things to kick-off mid-July based on previous years.

Deals will be available on items including electronics, video games, movies, toys, clothing, sporting goods and outdoor gear for patios, gardens and the like. All items will qualify for one-day delivery. Amazon promises there will be “hundreds of thousands” of products on offer.

The caveat, of course, is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can easily get a 30-day free trial for Prime if you’ve never used it before. After the trial, it’ll set you back $139 for the year, or $14.99 a month, but you can cancel the trial at any time, of course. In the UK, it’ll set you back £95 for the year, or £8.99 a month. It offers quite a bit in return: the aforementioned free one-day delivery on thousands of items; access to Prime Video and more.

Most of the time, you can find up to 50% off selected Ring cameras and doorbells while you can also get up to 45% on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series smart TVs. You can already get three months free Music Unlimited or Audible.

As I mentioned, we don’t know exactly when Prime Day will take place in July yet. It’ll most likely be over a couple of days within the window of 10-25 July. In previous years, Amazon held the savings event in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

Here’s where we’ll track all the Prime Day US deals and all the UK Prime Day deals