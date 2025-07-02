My favourite iPad is $100 off in this early Prime Day deal

The iPad mini might be small in stature, but the latest model packs a mighty punch. In fact, it’s my favourite iPad (and one of the best iPads you can buy) thanks to its portability.

Apple’s pint-sized powerhouse comes with refreshed internals and a design that makes it as pocketable as it is practical. And its even more of a steal with this Amazon deal ahead of the mega Prime Day sale.

During Amazon’s Spring Sale, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is discounted by $100 from $499 to $399 – that’s a rather excellent 20% saving on this top-rated tablet. On Amazon UK, there’s a much smaller discount of £30 – taking the small tablet down from £499 to £469. I suspect the UK discount will grow when Prime Day actually hits, so British shoppers should hold off for the time being.

At its core, the iPad mini 7 now packs the A17 Pro chip – the same powerhouse found in the iPhone 15 Pro. Compared to the A15 chip in the previous model, the jump in performance is substantial. Day-to-day tasks like browsing Safari with dozens of tabs open, switching between apps, and handling emails feel snappier than ever.

Design-wise, Apple hasn’t messed with the winning formula. The iPad mini 7 retains the sleek, Air-inspired aesthetic – an all-screen front, flat edges, and Touch ID integrated into the power button. At just 293g (Wi-Fi model), it’s absurdly light and compact, slipping easily into a jacket pocket or a small bag. It’s still the best iPad for one-handed use, whether reading in bed, annotating PDFs on the go, or using it as a high-tech clipboard in meetings.

Connectivity has stepped up as well. Wi-Fi 6E ensures blazing-fast browsing and streaming, while the optional 5G model is great for those who need ultra-portable internet. The USB-C port remains, offering fast charging and seamless accessory compatibility, making the iPad mini even more versatile.