Black Friday 2022: here’s where we’ll have all the best Black Friday tech deals in one place

Here’s where we’ll cover all the best Black Friday tech deals when Black Friday rolls around – with none of the tat that you get on some other sites.

This page is our battle station of sorts. Here we’ll link out to all kinds of deals about gaming, phones, TVs, and computing. There’s always something that’ll give your home setup a serious upgrade.

As we get towards Black Friday, just scroll down to check out the latest tech deals and keep your eyes peeled as we will be continually updating this page come November time!

What is Black Friday? Black Friday has become the biggest shopping event of the year, with many discounted prices on offer for some of the hottest items on the market. It originally started in America to follow the Thanksgiving holiday, but thanks to Amazon, it made its way over to the UK and beyond. Now it’s spread to some of the biggest retailers, with Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos and Game offering up some big savings during the onslaught of deals. Black Friday 2022 takes place on 25 November.

How do I get best the deals? Knowing your market will go a long way to helping you secure the best deal. If you’re after something in particular, doing some research to see which retailers stock the item in question will help you land the best deal. While Amazon will have a wide variety of deals, many retailers will now offer up discounts, so don’t just stick to the same places every time or you could miss out on bigger savings. Using price comparison sites is a very helpful way of making sure you’re getting the best deal you can bag yourself. PriceSpy can do a lot of the groundwork for you. By simply typing in what you’re after, it will pull up a list of all the retailers and their price tags for you and make sure you’re getting the best deal. It can also be worth downloading some apps to help get even more savings during the big shopping event. Coupon apps like Honey are a great way of landing yourself some huge savings for online retailers. Doing some prep work by creating a wishlist on Amazon or elsewhere of the items you want the most will help you keep your priorities in check and enable you to stay focused on finding the best deals for those goodies. Subscribing to retailers’ newsletters and following their social channels is also a good way of keeping track of upcoming deals, and it’s very useful if you’re after something those retailers stock.

Cyber Monday Cyber Monday falls on the Monday which immediately follows Black Friday, so this year it’ll be the 28 November. It’s essentially just an extension of the Black Friday event with more deals and offers. Think of it as a way of keeping the discount party going for as long as possible.

Where can I find tech deals?

Plenty of stores have tech deals to discover during the Black Friday Bonanza. It’s worth making note of where you can find some great offers before shopping frenzy begins.

Amazon

It goes without saying that Amazon will have big savings on its own-brand products, but it’ll also have plenty of other tech deals to serve up.

John Lewis

The store has a wide catalogue of products. From headphones to tablets, TVs and electrical appliances, there’s plenty of tech joy to be had. John Lewis is worth taking stock of because it offers added care for home appliances, TVs and electricals.

Ebay

Never one to stay out of price reductions, Ebay is set to offer savings on smartphones, small appliances, laptops, vaccums and much more.

Argos

Many offerings will be on the cards at Argos, and it could be worth signing up to its newsletter to ensure you don’t miss out on any deals.

Carphone Warehouse

If you’re after a smartphone, Carphone Warehouse is a great place to land yourself a great deal both online and in store.

Currys

Lots of tech deals can be had at Currys . The site even has a Black Friday survival guide to get you prepared for all the savings that lie ahead.

Game

With a lot of software deals and some hardware bundles for PS4, Xbox One and the Switch, gamers everywhere should venture over to Game. The bricks and mortar store also has offers you won’t find online, so if you fancy joining the shopping bustle, it could be worth popping to a store.

Samsung

With some of the hottest TVs and smartphones on the market right now, Samsung always has top deals on offer for Black Friday.

Anything else I need to know? If you’re feeling brave enough to venture out and join the shopping crowds, it’s worth noting that some bricks and mortar stores will offer deals you can’t find online. In recent years, some stores have served up different deals in store compared to online. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re witnessing a colossal price drop, but RRP prices can be manipulated by retailers, so focus on the price and pop onto a price comparison site to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Amazon always has big reductions and if you’ve been holding out getting your hands on some Alexa-powered tech like the Amazon Echo, Amazon’s smart home range will likely be getting the discounted price treatment. Black Friday is always a winner if you’re after a new TV too. If you’ve yet to upgrade to 4K, it’s worth holding out until the sales hit. Shop smart and good luck!