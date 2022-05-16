Black Friday 2022: here’s where we’ll have all the best Black Friday tech deals in one place
Get the skinny on the year's biggest shopping bonanza - Black Friday. Here's where we'll curate all the best Black Friday tech deals for you
Here’s where we’ll cover all the best Black Friday tech deals when Black Friday rolls around – with none of the tat that you get on some other sites.
This page is our battle station of sorts. Here we’ll link out to all kinds of deals about gaming, phones, TVs, and computing. There’s always something that’ll give your home setup a serious upgrade.
As we get towards Black Friday, just scroll down to check out the latest tech deals and keep your eyes peeled as we will be continually updating this page come November time!
- Check out the latest deals at Amazon UK
- Check out the latest John Lewis deals
- Check out the eBay deals
- Get the latest Argos deals
- Get the latest Carphone Warehouse deals
- Get the latest Curry deals
- Get the latest Game deals
- Get the latest Samsung deals
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday has become the biggest shopping event of the year, with many discounted prices on offer for some of the hottest items on the market. It originally started in America to follow the Thanksgiving holiday, but thanks to Amazon, it made its way over to the UK and beyond. Now it’s spread to some of the biggest retailers, with Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos and Game offering up some big savings during the onslaught of deals.
Black Friday 2022 takes place on 25 November.
How do I get best the deals?
Knowing your market will go a long way to helping you secure the best deal. If you’re after something in particular, doing some research to see which retailers stock the item in question will help you land the best deal.
While Amazon will have a wide variety of deals, many retailers will now offer up discounts, so don’t just stick to the same places every time or you could miss out on bigger savings. Using price comparison sites is a very helpful way of making sure you’re getting the best deal you can bag yourself.
PriceSpy can do a lot of the groundwork for you. By simply typing in what you’re after, it will pull up a list of all the retailers and their price tags for you and make sure you’re getting the best deal.
It can also be worth downloading some apps to help get even more savings during the big shopping event. Coupon apps like Honey are a great way of landing yourself some huge savings for online retailers.
Doing some prep work by creating a wishlist on Amazon or elsewhere of the items you want the most will help you keep your priorities in check and enable you to stay focused on finding the best deals for those goodies.
Subscribing to retailers’ newsletters and following their social channels is also a good way of keeping track of upcoming deals, and it’s very useful if you’re after something those retailers stock.
Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday falls on the Monday which immediately follows Black Friday, so this year it’ll be the 28 November. It’s essentially just an extension of the Black Friday event with more deals and offers. Think of it as a way of keeping the discount party going for as long as possible.
These were the best Black Friday tech deals from last year
Get £50 off Apple AirPods Pro with this top Amazon deal
It doesn’t get much sweeter than this
These Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals are still going strong at Currys
Save up to £75 today
Sony’s WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ears are a steal at £99
The XM3s sound punchy – and they’re available at a knockout price
These are the best Sonos deals still live today
Save on the new Sonos Beam 2 and Sonos Roam
The Garmin deals we’d actually buy ourselves before Cyber Monday ends
Prices still slashed – but not for much longer
£140 off a MacBook Pro M1 tops Amazon’s Cyber Monday laptop deals
MacBook Air M1 also gets tasty price cut
These Microsoft Surface deals are destined to sell out this Cyber Monday
Go grab yourself a bargain fast
Cyber Monday 2021: All the best deals and where to find them
Save yourself a load of cash on top tech
Clean up with these superb iRobot Roomba deals – save up to £300
The deals include three of iRobot’s top robot cleaners
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is an Android treat for just £145 this Black Friday
Get a cheeky £25 off an already great value phone
Apple Watch Black Friday deals? Head to Currys for a tasty £30 off
Apple Watch Series 3 on offer now
This Shark upright vacuum cleaner has a huge price drop for Black Friday
There’s a price crash on selected Shark vacs for the next few days
Best eBay Black Friday Deals 2021: Nintendo Switch, iPhones, Dyson and more
Bag a bargain with our guide
Tado smart heating kit up to 50% off in these red hot Black Friday deals
Save at Amazon now – and on heating bills for evermore
Apple AirPods 2 price slashed to £99 for Black Friday
Bag a top deal on the AirPods (2nd generation)
WD_BLACK Game Drives have over 30% off, compatible with PC, Xbox X|S and PS5
Store your games on the go – for less!
Save 30% on the latest Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Give us a ring sometime
Save more than £150 on a Dyson vacuum with this dust-busting Black Friday deal
This discount sucks
Get two months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free
It’s like a literary Netflix: all-you-can-read ebooks and audiobooks for £7.99 a month
Soundcore’s noise-cancelling wireless earphones are just £70 for Black Friday
Affordable wireless audio from Anker
Nolii’s offering a huge 25% saving on its modular smartphone accessories
Recharge for Black Friday
Q Acoustics Active 200 have a whopping £500 off for Black Friday
These five-star speakers are a force to be reckoned with
Roku’s Express 4K streaming stick gets even cheaper in blockbuster Black Friday deal
Priced to fight the (Amazon) Fire
Grab the 55in OLED805 or 48in Philips OLED806 for £999
Upgrade your living room for less this Black Friday
Lifx is offering a massive 55% discount on its Wi-Fi smart bulb twin-pack
Light up Black Friday while you can
GoPro goes big with Hero 10 Black Friday camera discounts
Heroic action cam deals
New 2021 Apple iPad Pro gets tasty Black Friday price drop
Take a bite out of this bargain
The best Fitbit deals this Black Friday include up to £100 off at Amazon
Sprint on over to a great bargain today
Where can I find tech deals?
Plenty of stores have tech deals to discover during the Black Friday Bonanza. It’s worth making note of where you can find some great offers before shopping frenzy begins.
Amazon
It goes without saying that Amazon will have big savings on its own-brand products, but it’ll also have plenty of other tech deals to serve up.
John Lewis
The store has a wide catalogue of products. From headphones to tablets, TVs and electrical appliances, there’s plenty of tech joy to be had. John Lewis is worth taking stock of because it offers added care for home appliances, TVs and electricals.
Ebay
Never one to stay out of price reductions, Ebay is set to offer savings on smartphones, small appliances, laptops, vaccums and much more.
Argos
Many offerings will be on the cards at Argos, and it could be worth signing up to its newsletter to ensure you don’t miss out on any deals.
Carphone Warehouse
If you’re after a smartphone, Carphone Warehouse is a great place to land yourself a great deal both online and in store.
Currys
Lots of tech deals can be had at Currys . The site even has a Black Friday survival guide to get you prepared for all the savings that lie ahead.
Game
With a lot of software deals and some hardware bundles for PS4, Xbox One and the Switch, gamers everywhere should venture over to Game. The bricks and mortar store also has offers you won’t find online, so if you fancy joining the shopping bustle, it could be worth popping to a store.
Samsung
With some of the hottest TVs and smartphones on the market right now, Samsung always has top deals on offer for Black Friday.
Anything else I need to know?
If you’re feeling brave enough to venture out and join the shopping crowds, it’s worth noting that some bricks and mortar stores will offer deals you can’t find online. In recent years, some stores have served up different deals in store compared to online.
It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re witnessing a colossal price drop, but RRP prices can be manipulated by retailers, so focus on the price and pop onto a price comparison site to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Amazon always has big reductions and if you’ve been holding out getting your hands on some Alexa-powered tech like the Amazon Echo, Amazon’s smart home range will likely be getting the discounted price treatment.
Black Friday is always a winner if you’re after a new TV too. If you’ve yet to upgrade to 4K, it’s worth holding out until the sales hit.
Shop smart and good luck!