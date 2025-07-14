I’ve found 18 of the best Prime Day deals that are still live today!

Last week was this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. I saw deals on thousands of items including electronics, video games, movies, toys, clothing, sporting goods and outdoor gear for patios, gardens and the like. The four-day sale came to a close at the end of last week, marking the end of most savings… but not all of them.

I’ve been scouring Amazon for the best Prime Day deals that are still live now that the sale is over, and have found 18 of them across every tech category to create one of the most comprehensive lists. But hurry – who knows how long these deals might stay live for.

LG C5 OLED 4K TV: $1197/£2300

LG’s C5 65-inch OLED 4K TV is a great pick for your living room wall. In fact, it’s one of the best TVs of 2025. We reviewed the 42-inch version and gave it a full five stars. It’s basically the flagships G5’s slightly more down-to-earth sibling. You get the same 4K upscaling, but a slightly less powerful AI-powered processor for a slightly lower price. This screen offers fantastic picture quality, engaging HDR images, and still gets decently bright.

Right now on Amazon US, a 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV is $1000 off – down to $1197 from the regular price of $2700. That’s roughly a 40% saving on a top-rated TV that’s only a few months old, making it an exceptional deal. Unfortunately, shoppers in the UK won’t find an identical Amazon deal right now, but can take advantage of a cashback promotion directly with LG.

iPhone 16e: $507/£494

Apple’s new budget iPhone was one of my most anticipated phones this year. A new design, updated display, the latest chipset from iPhone 16, and a new camera finally make this handset good value for money. In Apple’s camp, that is. Many users were still irked by a higher price than budget Android phones. But this Prime Day, Apple’s cheap iPhone just got even cheaper, and it’s better value than ever. Better yet, the deal is still live!

Right now, you can get a refurbished iPhone 16e for $507 from Amazon US and pick up a brand new iPhone 16e from Amazon UK for £494. That’s an 11% or 18% saving (respectively) from the regular price of $567/£599. Now that the handset is sub-500, it’s a much more compelling cheap phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: $920/£1099

While the top smartphones of the year have been impressive, Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge might have topped them out. The S25 Edge is a combination of the features of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra – but it’s super thin. It clocks in at 5.8mm thin, which makes it one of the slimmest phones you can currently buy. In our four star review, we declared that “thin is most definitely in” but were slightly disappointed about the battery life. If you’re looking to get in on the slim action, there’s never been a better time.

Amazon is still offering $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge after Prime Day. That discount brings the 512GB model down from its regular price of $1220 to $920 – which makes the phone much more compelling. In fact, it’s actually cheaper than the lower 256GB model! Those in the UK get a slightly smaller saving of £100, also on the 512GB model – bringing the price to £1099.

Pixel 9: $599/£549

Being the latest model, the Pixel 9 stands out with its refined design and premium build. But its also a great pick thanks to its impressive array of features that redefine what a smartphone can do. With a powerful Tensor G4 chip, a vibrant 6.3-inch OLED display, and a camera system that consistently impresses, it’s clear why Google’s latest flagship is a top contender in the premium smartphone arena.

Right now, the Pixel 9 with 45W charger is still available for £549 at Amazon UK, down from its original price of £799. That’s a tasty £150 saving on the Google flagship, which is a discount of 31%. It’s lower than the device’s previous lowest price, which was seen in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Over on Amazon US, you can score the latest Google smartphone for an identical $599. That’s a slightly smaller 25% reduction from the regular price of $799.

Nothing Phone 3a: £334

The Nothing Phone 3a packs flagship-like features into an affordable package. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120-Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 50-watt fast charging. Its unique design comes complete with LED Glyph lights and AI features like the Essential Key.

Right now, you can bag the Nothing Phone 3a for £334 from Amazon UK – that’s a 12% saving from the regular price of £379. Unfortunately, US shoppers miss out, since this handset isn’t technically on sale across the pond.

Apple iPad 10th-generation: $280/£329

This Touch ID iPad is designed as the new entry-level model (despite the 9th generation still being sold) and it runs on the A14 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 12 Pro series. There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360×1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple’s True Tone technology.

And after Prime Day, you can score the cheapest Apple tablet for even less. It’s down to $280 on Amazon US – a decent saving of $69. Over on Amazon UK, it’s a less impressive £19 off – down to £310 from the usual price of £329.

Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): $849/£899

Apple’s MacBook Air has been refreshed with M4, and as a laptop, it’s the complete package. In fact, I’d go as far as calling it on of the best laptops you can buy. In our review, we said “the MacBook Air is still the everyday laptop to beat.” It scored a full five stars!

Right now, you can score the M4 MacBook Air for £899 on Amazon UK – a £100 saving from the regular price of £999. Over on Amazon US, you get an even better $150 off – bringing the price down to $849 from $999. Now these might not sound like the largest savings, but they’re insanely good for a laptop that barely launched 2 months ago.

The M4 chip brings a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. A new 12MP Center Stage camera makes video calls look better, while the laptop now supports up to two external 6K displays. As for ports, you’re getting MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $400/£499

We scored the Galaxy Watch Ultra a full five stars in our review. Its 47mm titanium case makes it tough and weather-resistant, although it’s bulkier than previous Galaxy Watches. We love its bold design, complete with a sharp AMOLED screen, bright 3000 nits display, and durability for outdoor use. However, it only offers a two-day battery life, which feels a bit short, especially compared to Garmin’s sport watches.

While this smartwatch excels in fitness tracking, offering accurate heart rate monitoring, dual-frequency GPS, and a multi-sports mode for triathletes, it lags in handling watersports – Apple’s Watch Ultra has the edge there.

Right now, you can score the Galaxy Watch Ultra for less than half price on Amazon US. The rugged smartwatch is 38% off, down to $400 from the usual price of $650. This Lightning deal only lasts for 24 hours, but may sell out sooner – so make sure to shop fast. UK shoppers get a slightly smaller discount, but no time limited. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a smaller but still decent £100 off – down to £499 from the regular price of £599. Note that only certain colours are reduced in these deals.

Apple Watch Series 10: $299/£350

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s latest and most current model. You get 30% more display than the Series 6, while the wide-angle OLED display gives you better (and brighter) viewing angles. There are new colours on offer, headlined by Jet Black – just like the iPhone 7 series. The body is thinner than ever at 9.7mm, around 10% thinner than Series 9. Powering the Apple Watch Series 10 is a new chipset – the S10 processor. Sleep Apnea tracking is the flagship new health feature.

After Prime Day, you can still grab it for less. In fact, it’s the lowest I’ve seen the watch – including on Black Friday. Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the smartwatch $70 off – down from $399 to $279. Unfortunately, the UK deal for this smartwatch has ended and it’s back to the regular price of £350.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $169/£122

If all you want are the fitness-tracking basics done well, the Forerunner 55 is an older running-skewed watch that delivers excellent bang for your buck. With loads of sports profiles, built-in heart rate and a 20-hour GPS battery life, it’s great for beginner runners. But it packs enough fitness feature firepower to cater for more serious milers who like to keep things simple, too.

In the days following Prime Day, you can score it for even less. The best offer on the running watch is on Amazon UK, where you can save 32% on the watch. The price is down to £122 from the usual price of £180. Over on Amazon US, it’s also discounted – down from the regular price of $200 to $169. It’s not quite as much, but still a decent saving of $31.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $149/£229

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s top-tier AirPods are an excellent choice. We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review. We praised AirPods Pro 2 for noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation.

Right now, you can still bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $149 at Amazon US – that’s an excellent saving of $100 from the regular ticket of $249. Unfortunately for UK shoppers, the earbuds are back to their regular price of £229.

Apple AirPods 4: $89

The 4th-gen AirPods finally have some of the top features from AirPods Pro, making Apple’s cheaper buds more enticing than ever, with two models to pick from. And thanks to this deal, they’re down to $89 on Amazon – a tasty 23% saving from the regular price. Note that’s for the version without noise cancellation. If you want noise cancellation, the pricier model is discounted by 17% on Amazon – now at $119.

Sonos Ace: $299/£269

Sonos’ Ace is the brand’s first foray into wireless headphones, and were a long time in the making. As you’d expect they integrate with your other Sonos gear (though only the Arc soundbar at present) and the updated smartphone companion app went down worse than a lead balloon with customers, but the firm is listening and changes are in the works.

These are still a fantastic listen, and they look the part too. Amazon US has the headphones reduced by 33% to $299 from the regular price of $449. Or on Amazon UK, you’ll find the Sonos Ace on sale for £269 when you order from Amazon. This £100 saving over RRP is a new low for the headphones, even beating last year’s Black Friday offer.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $75/£59

For those seeking a dedicated fitness tracker, Fitbits still remain one of the most popular options. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is known for its simplicity, reliability, and robust suite of fitness tracking features, including sleep analysis and continuous heart rate monitoring. It’s perfect for individuals looking to enhance their fitness journey without breaking the bank.

And right now, it’s cheaper than ever. On Amazon US, you’ll find it discounted to $75 – $25 off the regular price. Meanwhile in the UK, it’s down to £59 from £85 in an almost equal saving of £26. Plus, you get 6 months of Fitbit’s premium subscription thrown in for free.

GoPro Hero 13: $329/£282

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is a darling of adventurers, content creators, and action junkies alike. In fact, it might be the best GoPro to date. Its claim to fame? Swappable lenses that can turn your footage into anything from ultra-wide action-packed reels to macro-level marvels. The Hero 13 knows exactly which lens you’ve attached, optimising settings like a cinematographer in your pocket.

The GoPro Hero 13 is still $329 in the US after Prime Day, down from $430. Over in the UK, it’s yours for £282, a hefty drop from its £400 launch price. Both of these prices are lower than the camera reached on Black Friday or Amazon’s Spring Sale earlier this year.

Insta360 Ace Pro: $240/£227

Insta360’s Ace Pro camera is my favourite GoPro alternative. With a familiar rugged, waterproof design and a nifty 2.4-inch flip-up touchscreen, the Ace Pro feels like a natural fit for action cam enthusiasts. Its intuitive interface, reliable mobile app, and clever AI-assisted highlight reels add to the package, while image stabilisation through FlowState keeps things steady even when life isn’t. Battery life impresses too, outlasting a GoPro Hero 12 Black in 4K recording tests.

The mounting system, however, is a touch fussy and requires a careful hand unless you fancy seeing your pricey new gadget bounce off into oblivion.

Right now, you can nab the Insta360 Ace Pro on Amazon US for $240 – that’s a 47% saving on this excellent device. Despite being the previous generation, it’s still an excellent camera to buy. Over on Amazon UK, the action cam is discounted by a smaller 25% – down to £227 from the usual £300.

Ninja Double Stack XL: $220/£229

If you often need to prepare food quickly, then an air fryer is a must. The Ninja Double Stack XL appeals a great deal for this, letting you cook in two drawers at once. While that’s nothing new, the real draw (pun fully intended) comes in the fact that the fryers are stacked – so it takes up much less room on your counter. In fact, it still manages a huge 9.5L capacity for plenty of food.

The version on sale after Prime Day has copper handles as opposed to the usual silver, so looks pretty smart. It’s now £229, which is a great saving of £40 from the usual price of £269. Over on Amazon US, it’s discounted by an almost identical amount of $40 to $210.

Dreame L40 Ultra robot vacuum: $600/£750

Dreame’s L40 Ultra robot vac offers an incredibly powerful 11,000Pa Vormax suction. Its MopExtend RoboSwing technology reaches up to 4cm deep into corners and under furniture, while the innovative TriCut brush efficiently handles hair tangles. The all-in-one base station delivers true hands-free maintenance, self-emptying for up to 75 days and cleaning its own mops with 65°C hot water to maintain peak hygiene.

Using OmniDirt Detection Technology, the L40 Ultra identifies and tackles challenging messes like oil or sauce spills with targeted cleaning routines. The robot’s camera and five-channel colour sensing system ensure no dirt goes unnoticed, while its smart navigation creates detailed four-level maps for efficient route planning. You also get customisable cleaning modes for different rooms and voice control support via Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

Following Prime Day, this robot vacuum is an absolute steal! Over on Amazon US, it’s down by 60% from the regular price of $1500 to $600 – which is an excellent saving. Those in the UK can also grab the vacuum for less than its usual prime. On Amazon UK, the dust-sucker is down to £750 – which is a decent price for this machine.