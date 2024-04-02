Best GoPro 2024: GoPro action cameras reviewed and rated

In a world where viral action lurks around every corner, you need the best GoPro ready and waiting to record in all conditions. And if you’re shopping for a sturdy snapper, you can’t go wrong with one of these action cameras.

Handlebars, helmet or the harness of your hound: whatever you attach one to, GoPro action cameras can capture every leap, splash, climb and crash in crisp, stabilised clarity. Perfect for launching your career as a supermarket parkour star. Or enjoying your 15 seconds of fame as part of a YouTube fail compilation.

Holding out for a Hero? From cameras that can record stunningly steady 5K footage, to models that shoot in full 360 for maximum immersion, the list below covers the best GoPro action cams you can buy right now. We’ve tested each to the limit, so you know they’re hardy enough to survive an avocado avalanche in aisle three – and deliver the video evidence afterwards.

The best GoPro camera you can buy today:

1. GoPro Hero 12 Black

Stuff Verdict An iteration rather than a revelation, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is nevertheless a seriously powerful and intuitive action camera and the best you can buy Pros Crisp footage in bright scenes

Fantastic stabilization

Useful new features for pros Cons Noisy low light video

Battery life isn’t great

GoPro Hero 12 Black specs Maximum resolution 5.3K at 30fps Stills resolution 27MP Weight 154g Waterproof 10m Battery 1720mAh

The GoPro Hero 11 cemented its reputation as the ultimate action camera last year, while at the same time turning into a compact vlogging system and kid-proof family cam. The GoPro Hero 12 Black has built on that success by making it even easier to use. It packs largely the same internals as the Hero 11 Black, but now adds HDR video support and Bluetooth wireless mic recording in the mix ( allowing you to use your wireless earbuds as a mic).

The new features refine a very complete system, with class-leading stabilization, resolution, and stellar software. The upgraded audio and pro features make the 12 Black the most accessible action camera around.

Even though the thermals have been tamed to allow for longer clip lengths, and the UI has been given a visual touch-up too, there’s no ignoring that with almost identical hardware, photo and video quality are largely unchanged from last year (so, if you’re looking to save some money, opt for the Hero 11 Black below).

Read more: GoPro Hero 12 Black review

2. GoPro Hero 11 Black

Stuff Verdict An innovative, easy to use, powerful action camera that’s excellent for creators and adventurers alike Pros Impressive 360º horizon locking

8:7 is sensor supremely versatile Cons Battery life isn’t great

Struggles in low-light scenes

GoPro Hero 11 Black specs Maximum resolution 5.3K at 30fps Stills resolution 27MP Weight 153g Waterproof 10m Battery 1720mAh

The GoPro Hero 11 Black arrived with a new sensor making it a big upgrade over the chunky charcoal action cam that came before it. While it may look the same on the outside as those that have gone before, inside the imaging sensor is almost square. With an 8:7 aspect ratio, it’s capable of recording a file that can fit the sizes demanded by different social apps, including vertical video. It also has support for 10-bit video, 5.3K at 60fps and 4K slow-mo at 120fps. It’s a versatile camera.

Having the same external appearance as its predecessors means most existing accessories will work with the new camera, and it’s capable of descending 10m underwater without the need for an additional waterproof case.

It’s not cheap, and the low-light performance is still lacking, but if you can give it what it needs this is one of the best GoPros available right now.

•Read more: GoPro Hero 11 Black review

3. GoPro Hero 10 Black

Stuff Verdict With a nippy interface, high resolution and superb slow-mo skills, the slightly-older GoPro is still great Pros Lag-free interface

Fantastic slow-motion capture Cons Mediocre battery life

Low-light performance still not great

Quick specs Maximum resolution 5.3K at 30fps Stills resolution 23MP Weight 153g Waterproof 10m Battery 1720mAh

The 10 Black doesn’t break the mould: it’s still a little black box with screens front and rear, plus a lens housing that juts out. But under the hood, it’s got an engine that transforms the user experience.

GoPro’s GP2 processor powers an interface that’s nippier and more responsive than older models. It also boosts image processing performance, as well as giving the Hero 10 Black the ability to shoot 4K super slow-mo at 120fps.

Besides eerily effective HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilisation, GoPro’s updated Horizon Levelling proves a phenomenal party trick: it can keep the scene straight, even if you tilt it to 45 degrees.

Low-light results still aren’t the best and battery life borders on mediocre. But as a package, the Hero 10 Black is still a competent and polished GoPro action camera.

• Read more: GoPro Hero 10 Black review

4. GoPro Hero 9 Black

Stuff Verdict A feature-rich 5K fiend that remains a very capable action camera – and better value than before Pros Better battery despite two screens

Sharp and stable 5K video Cons Overheats after 30 minutes of 5K capture

Slightly narrower field of view than Hero8 Black

GoPro Hero 9 Black specs Maximum resolution 5K at 30fps Stills resolution 23MP Weight 158g Waterproof 10m Battery 1720mAh

Since usurped by the Hero 10 Black above, the last-gen GoPro remains a capable 5K action cam. Equipped with the same 23.6MP sensor as its successor, it can record detailed 5K footage at 30fps – although 4K video is limited to 60fps, so you’ll need to drop to 2.7K for proper 120fps slow-mo.

The first GoPro to feature a full-colour front display – handy for framing on the go – the Hero 9 Black also features a full complement of software tricks: besides Horizon Levelling and HyperSmooth Boost across all modes, HindSight allows you to save footage from up to 30 seconds before pressing record.

Although it’s marginally larger than the Hero 8 Black that came before it, the Hero 9 Black actually captures a slightly narrower field of view. But stump up for the optional Max Lens Mod and you can shoot with a 155˚ FOV at up to 2.7K resolution.

It can overheat during lengthy 5K recordings, but a firmware fix has at least addressed issues with auto exposure and touchscreen lag. With prices significantly reduced, the Hero 9 Black is well worth considering if you don’t need 4K slow-mo.

• Read more: GoPro Hero 9 Black review

5. GoPro Hero 8 Black

Stuff Verdict No longer at the cutting edge, easy mounting and a comprehensive feature set mean the Hero 8 Black remains a solid 4K option for those on a budget Pros Convenient mounting

Incredibly stable footage Cons Very good, not fantastic photos

Still poor lowlight performance

Quick specs Maximum resolution 4K at 60fps Stills resolution 12MP Weight 126g Waterproof 10m Battery 1220mAh

Arguably the best bang-for-buck GoPro you can buy right now, the GoPro Hero 8 Black hits the sweet spot between affordable and feature-packed. It can’t record 5K footage, but 4K at 60fps will be more than enough for most people (especially if you’re sharing to social).

Battery life is solid at around 50 mins, while the fold-out feet make it easy to attach to all manner of mounts. HyperSmooth 2.0 image stabilisation isn’t the latest, but remains impressive in 2022, while modes like TimeWarp 2.0 add welcome creativity to the mix – as does easy smartphone connectivity.

The front display serves as a monochrome info panel – rather than a full-colour preview – and the rear screen could be bigger. That said, the touch interface is responsive enough and the whole package feels reassuringly well-built.

At 12MP, the sensor resolution is pretty much half what you get from more recent GoPro cameras. Despite that, video quality is still very good in the right lighting conditions. Low-light performance is poorer, but that’s an acceptable compromise given the heavily discounted price of this former flagship.

• Read more: GoPro Hero 8 Black review

6. GoPro Max

Stuff Verdict It’s not the toughest nor the sharpest, but the GoPro Max is hard to beat if you need ultimate editing flexibility after the fact Pros Easy to edit 360-degree video

Decent audio capture Cons 16:9 video caps out at 2.6K

Seam lines noticeable

Quick specs Maximum resolution 5.6K at 30fps Stills resolution 16.6MP Weight 154g Waterproof 5m Battery 1600mAh

Action doesn’t always happen right in front of you. Luckily, the GoPro Max captures absolutely everything: using a pair of lenses pointing in opposite directions, this all-seeing camera records in full 360. It also doubles up as a 2.7K action cam, features six microphones for directional stereo audio and can work as a handy vlogging tool with the 1.7in touchscreen facing you.

Despite the twin-lens setup, the design and interface will be familiar to anyone who’s used a GoPro before – although it’s not quite as rugged as its siblings. It’s only waterproof to 5m and the lenses aren’t as scratch-resistant (and the protective lens guards can impact quality).

The Max shoots 360 footage at 5.6K, which can be easily cropped down to a watchable 720p. Detail is stronger in the centre of each lens, but colours are rich enough and video generally proves impressively steady.

Stitching lines are sometimes noticeable and the Max won’t match any of the Hero cams in this list for flat-frame results. But if it’s absolute versatility and editing flexibility you’re after, it’s tough to beat.

• Read more: GoPro Max review

Is a GoPro Subscription worth it? Planning to buy direct from GoPro? You’d be daft not to tick the Subscription box at checkout: it gives you an instant discount of up to £100/$100 on the cost of GoPro’s latest action cameras – for no additional fee. A GoPro Subscription also unlocks automatic upload and unlimited cloud backup of your video clips, as well as all the premium features in GoPro’s Quik editing app – plus free camera replacements (subject to Ts & Cs). Whether it’s worth paying £50/$50 to renew your membership after a year will depend on how much use you get out of those extra perks.

