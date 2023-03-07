Best Kindle 2023: which Amazon e-reader is right for you?

The best Kindle in 2023 to buy for most people

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 11th gen)

The Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the definitive Kindle, with a classic design and feature set that should suit most people – especially as the 2021 model comes with a number of upgrades.

These are headlined by the addition of an adjustable warm light and USB-C charging while splashing out for the fancier Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets you more memory (32GB vs 8GB), wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, and comes without ads as standard.

Both still have a curvy soft-touch back like earlier Paperwhites, but they now offer a larger 6.8-inch display for significantly slimmed down bezels and a more refined overall look.

This is the Kindle avid readers should pick, as that screen is ultra-sharp at 300ppi, making text look every bit as sharp as it does on the physical page. It’s also where the Kindle line-up starts being able to go for a splash, with all versions of the Paperwhite being waterproof up to the IPX8 lab standard.

The best Kindle to buy when money is no object

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019, 10th gen)

Just like a good bubble bath, the Kindle Oasis is all about luxury and the latest version was released in 2019.

Its body trims down to a MacBook Air-like 3.4mm thin at one end, leaving the other end to act as a comfy handgrip. The screen has stretched to an even larger 7-inch size, so you can fit more words on a page. And as there’s no annoying Kindle logo on the front, it works for lefties and righties equally. Just flip it around.

It was the first Kindle to be given the full IPX8 waterproof treatment and features ambient light tech so you won’t have to keep tweaking the brightness, as well as page-turning buttons so your fingers can properly chillax. To accentuate all these totally unnecessary but absolute awesome features, there’s a lovely real leather case that fills in the wedge on the back.

Available in merlot, walnut and black, there’s something terribly classy about the Oasis wrapped in its formal wear, so this is also the Kindle design-conscious readers should probably plump for. Put simply, it’s the Aston Martin of e-readers. Buy it if you can.

The best Kindle to buy for notetakers

Amazon Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe is a brand new Kindle category for Amazon, thanks to its special ability — namely, a screen that’s capable of being doodled and written on, thanks to an included stylus Pen.

With a 10.2-inch, 300ppi display, it’s got all the clarity you need for comfortable reading, but it’s the stylus powers that really make it stand out. Promising to recreate the feeling of jotting down notes on actual pen and paper, it’s clearly aimed at serial notetakers and annotators. If you’re the type of person to jot down notes on work documents and revision material (or simply enjoy supplementing your reading with notes and reminders), then this is clearly the only Kindle device that should be top of your list.

The stylus itself can magnetically attach to the main body of the Scribe for easy storage, and it’s a passive affair too, which means it’ll never need charging. Huzzah! At just 5.8mm-thin, the Scribe is svelte enough to pop into even the slimmest of bags, and there’s also a dedicated notebook app for jotting down ideas and thoughts outside of actual books and documents.

It’s important to note that you’ve got the option for either a Basic or Premium Pen, with the former coming in at a bit cheaper. While they both have magnetic attachment powers, the Premium Pen also features a shortcut button, along with a handy dedicated eraser for faster editing. Ultimately, if you’re looking for the best Kindle in 2023 for taking notes, the Scribe is the best (and only) option.