I think the Kindle Colorsoft may finally be worth it thanks to this deal

Amazon’s Kindle line-up has dominated the e-reader market for years. But when I reviewed the Kindle Colorsoft at the end of last year, I was slightly disappointed. I said “For almost everyone, colour alone just won’t justify the £270 price.” But thanks to this deal in the Amazon Spring Sale, the colour e-reader might finally be worth buying.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Colorsoft for 20% off on Amazon US – that brings the price down from $280 to $225. There’s an almost identical deal on Amazon UK, where the e-reader is down from £270 to £220. With these savings, I’m more incline to recommend the Kindle Colorsoft, as it offers more value for money.

The Kindle Colorsoft looks, feels, and weighs almost exactly the same as the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite. The big difference here is, of course, the addition of colour. It’s not vibrant in the way an iPad or smartphone screen is, but is certainly a game-changer for certain types of content. Colours are soft and subdued rather than bright and punchy, keeping the aesthetic closer to traditional printed material like magazines.

The Kindle Colorsoft shares most of its features with the Paperwhite. That means wireless charging, 32GB of storage, and an official battery life of eight weeks based on a leisurely 30 minutes of reading per day at moderate brightness (more on this later). Wireless charging is a welcome convenience, though the charging process isn’t exactly quick.

