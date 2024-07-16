Stuff

Commuters, don’t sleep on these big Sony 1000XM5 discounts during Prime Day

A great deal for some excellent earbuds

Sony XM5 earphones Prime Day deal

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of in-ears to silence the outside world, there’s never been a better time to pick up Sony’s fantastic WF-1000XM5. Amazon UK customers can get a pair for 23% off during the Prime Day Sales, while Amazon US has discounted by an even more generous 24%.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 usually retail for £259, but are currently available for £200. In the US, they normally cost $300, but are on sale for $228 during Prime Day. Those are £59 and $72 saving respectively.

These true wireless earbuds are some of my favourite noise cancellers at any price, and this is the first time they’ve dipped below £200 in the UK. Expect Sony’s signature sound quality, some convincing spatial audio upmixing (if you like that sort of thing) and very respectable battery life.

I gave the WF-1000XM5 a full five stars in my review, saying “sound quality is a further step up from the already excellent XM4s, and the improved fit is fantastic”.

These are still as good as the firm’s noise-cancelling in-ears get, with Hi-Res Wireless support, IPX4 water resistance and up to 16 hours of playback using the charging case (which also supports wireless top-ups).

Perhaps you prefer over-ear headphones instead? No problem: Sony also has you covered this Prime Day, with the equally stunning WH-1000XM5 headphones also discounted. UK shoppers can expect to pay £260, a 31% saving from the full £379 retail price. In the US, a 25% reduction sees the price drop from $400 to $298.

New 30mm carbon fibre composite drivers deliver even greater clarity than Sony’s previous effort, which was already beautifully balanced. Noise cancelling has taken a step up, and auto-detect your environment to stay effective when moving between loud and quiet locations. For frequent flyers, I’d consider them a must-buy.

