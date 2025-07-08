Reolink’s massive Prime Day discounts make smart home security more affordable than ever

Thinking it’s high time you beefed up your home security? Then this year’s Amazon Prime Day could be the perfect place to start – especially if you also like saving money. And if you’re anything like us, you most certainly do!

Running from now until July 11, top smart security brand Reolink is offering discounts of up to 41% on its cutting-edge gear. Whether you want effortless app control, crisp 4K video or wire-free setups powered by the sun, there’s something here for every kind of home – and every kind of user. Reolink is all about smart features made simple: think dual-lens tracking, panoramic views and colour night vision without the need for harsh spotlights.

With these Prime Day deals, you’ll be able to supersize your security for a song. Read on for a rundown of the discounts you’ll want to check out before they disappear.

TrackMix LTE with Solar Panel (was £339.99, now £199.99 – 41% saving)

Looking for full-scene coverage AND up-close clarity? TrackMix LTE nails the brief. With two lenses – one for wide shots, the other for zoomed-in tracking – it displays both angles on a split screen, ensuring you don’t miss a moment. No Wi-Fi? No power outlet? No problem. It connects via 4G, runs on battery and solar power, and can follow people or cars thanks to smart auto-tracking. Just set it up and let it do the work.

TrackMix PoE (was £159.99, now £111.99 – 30% saving)

Prefer a wired, high-performance setup instead? Then you need the TrackMix PoE. This 4K 8MP dual-lens camera again offers wide-angle and zoomed-in perspectives, displayed side-by-side on the screen. With smart auto-tracking, it follows people or vehicles as they move, while the 6x hybrid zoom enables a smooth transition between overview and close-up views without losing clarity. The 355° pan and 90° tilt add full-scene flexibility, and PoE (Power over Ethernet) simplifies setup, requiring only a single cable for power and data.

Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel (was £179.99, now £129.99 – 27% saving)

Your all-in-one cable-free camera for expansive, detailed home coverage, Argus 4 Pro delivers a 180° ultra-wide view in full 4K quality, stitching two images together for a seamless panoramic perspective. Thanks to its ColorX tech, it captures clear colour video at night – no floodlights required. It’s effortless to install, solar-powered and app-ready for instant alerts and remote viewing. It all adds up to a seriously smart upgrade for terraces, gardens or driveways.

Argus PT Ultra with Solar Panel (was £139.99, now £99.99 – 28% saving)

This outdoor camera can rotate through 355° and tilt through 140°, meaning a single unit can cover almost every angle. Combine that with razor-sharp 4K video, colour night vision and solar charging, and it adds up to one of the most versatile cameras around. Great for larger gardens, corners or anywhere you don’t want to run cables.

Video Doorbell WiFi (was £99.99, now £74.99 – 25% saving)

A quick, easy way to drag your front door into the 21st century. With 2K+ resolution, real-time alerts and two-way audio, this Wi-Fi-equipped video doorbell lets you see and talk to visitors from wherever you are. Whether you’re checking on a delivery or simply saying hi to the postie, it’s a smart and simple way to stay connected – and with no need to pay out a monthly subscription.

RLK8-800D4 4K PoE System (was £499.99, now £359.99 – 28% saving)

For complete coverage and rock-solid reliability, opt for Reolink’s professional-grade pick. The RLK8-800D4 kit comes with four 4K cameras and an 8-channel NVR able to record 24/7. Despite these capabilities, setup is super simple thanks to PoE (Power over Ethernet), while a roomy 2TB of onboard storage means no monthly fees or cloud dependency. Ideal for anyone securing a larger home, studio or workspace.

So, there you have it: some incredible Prime Day deals on incredible security tech. Whether you’re a DIY whizz looking to improve your home or just want to keep an eye on things while you’re away on holiday, Reolink has you covered. For more great smart home security products on Amazon, check out the Reolink store page.