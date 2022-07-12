Roku Streaming Stick 4K cheaper than ever for Prime Day at 40% off

There are some huge savings to be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Day this year – and some equally great smaller bargains, like this cheeky £20 off the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Head over to Amazon UK right now to save 40% on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Yep, it’s actually a pretty big bargain in its own right, with the nifty streamer now available for just £30, down a decent bottle of wine from its already quite affordable £50 RRP.

That’s exactly what we said in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, where we awarded this product a strong 4/5 star score and deemed it “excellent value for money”. It’s now even better value, of course! In fact, this is the cheapest it’s ever been available at Amazon UK, based on our price tracking.

For background, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a plug-and-play HDMI streaming stick that brings a wide array of entertainment and other content to your TV set. It offers pretty much all the main streaming apps you’d want in the UK, including iPlayer, NOW TV, ITV Hub, All 4, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Netflix and much more.

As its name indicates, 4K compatability is a major selling point, and it also offers support for the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards. A bundled remote comes complete with voice control capabilities, making it a great solution for anyone wanting all the entertainment without the bulk (or cost) of a full fat TV or streaming box.

A minor catch is that this deal is only available to Prime members, which is part of what makes Amazon Prime Day what it is. This potential annoyance is easily overcome, however, given how easy it is to get a 30-day FREE trial for Prime. You can cancel at any time, and if you decide to keep it, it’ll set you back £79 for the year or £7.99 a month.

Fancy even more bargains? We’ve got a comprehensive guide to all the best Prime Day deals you might want to check out.