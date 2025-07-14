Stuff

The Babyliss X-Blade is a stylish rival to the Philips OneBlade

This Babyliss shaver and trimmer promises to effortlessly trim, shave, and edge facial hair with a smooth glide

I’ve used plenty of electric shavers and trimmers over the years, and am yet to find a sleek option that manages to do a good job. But the new Babyliss X-Blade looks like a stylish contender in the space currently dominated by the ever-present Philips OneBlade. This one’s part of Babyliss’s Super-X Metal Series, which looks every bit as slick as the name suggests.

The Babyliss X-Blad has clean lines, a minimalist design that actually belongs on your shelf, and a lightweight body that won’t drag down your hand mid-shave. It’s the kind of grooming kit you imagine a very well-put-together person would own. You can tell how slim it is because I thought it was an uber-fancy disposable at first.

What sets this apart, at least on paper, is its blade. This thing’s got a 0.2mm precision steel blade that’s sharp enough to leave a whisper of a shave while still claiming to keep your skin from turning into an angry tomato. And with a head that flexes 50 degrees, it apparently hugs your face closer than your nan at Christmas.

Battery life is decent too – up to 45 minutes from a three-hour charge, thanks to a lithium-ion battery. It’s waterproof, so you’re covered whether you dry shave or make a splash. And with four different comb guides, you can go from designer stubble to “I might actually grow this out” with minimal faff.

The Babyliss X-Blade is going for £80 and is available directly from the brand. You can also pick it up at third-party retailers like Boots, Argos and John Lewis. Replacement blades cost approximately £20. Unfortunately, there’s no US pricing as of yet.

Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

