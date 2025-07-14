The Babyliss X-Blade is a stylish rival to the Philips OneBlade

I’ve used plenty of electric shavers and trimmers over the years, and am yet to find a sleek option that manages to do a good job. But the new Babyliss X-Blade looks like a stylish contender in the space currently dominated by the ever-present Philips OneBlade. This one’s part of Babyliss’s Super-X Metal Series, which looks every bit as slick as the name suggests.

The Babyliss X-Blad has clean lines, a minimalist design that actually belongs on your shelf, and a lightweight body that won’t drag down your hand mid-shave. It’s the kind of grooming kit you imagine a very well-put-together person would own. You can tell how slim it is because I thought it was an uber-fancy disposable at first.

What sets this apart, at least on paper, is its blade. This thing’s got a 0.2mm precision steel blade that’s sharp enough to leave a whisper of a shave while still claiming to keep your skin from turning into an angry tomato. And with a head that flexes 50 degrees, it apparently hugs your face closer than your nan at Christmas.

Battery life is decent too – up to 45 minutes from a three-hour charge, thanks to a lithium-ion battery. It’s waterproof, so you’re covered whether you dry shave or make a splash. And with four different comb guides, you can go from designer stubble to “I might actually grow this out” with minimal faff.

The Babyliss X-Blade is going for £80 and is available directly from the brand. You can also pick it up at third-party retailers like Boots, Argos and John Lewis. Replacement blades cost approximately £20. Unfortunately, there’s no US pricing as of yet.