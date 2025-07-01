There’s a brand new Dyson Airwrap that’s so much more advanced than the original and here’s what it can do

Dyson’s latest launch for its ultra-premium haircare range is the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer – and this thing really can do it all.The 6-in-1 tool can replace several heated appliances and be used to dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth and volumise, all without heat damage.

It features the company’s most powerful hair care motor, the Hyperdymium 2, which spins up to 150,000rpm. In real-world terms this means you can expect a lot more air pressure. Indeed, it has twice as much air pressure according to Dyson, which will enable hair to be dried and styled in super quick time.

I was super impressed when I tested the Dyson Supersonic r – still the best hairdryer I’ve ever used – and now with the upgrade of the motor, it looks like the Airwrap Co-anda 2x will offer the same (or even better) drying experience, but with the option to use a a styler too. At £580 (around $799), it’s certainly an investment buy, but I can still see it being very popular indeed. It’s confirmed as coming to the UK, but it hasn’t been announced officially for the US as yet.

Using RFID-enabled attachments, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer will automatically adjust to the attachments you add, which makes styling a whole lot easier. I also like that when you connect to the MyDyson app, you can enjoy the one-touch i.d. curl technology, which is a curling sequence customised for your hair – again, good hair days made easy.

For all hair types

You can choose between Straight+Wavy and Curly+Coily sets when buying an Airwrap2x in the UK, both come with six attachments in a Dyson-designed presentation case. The Straight+Wavy set comes with 2x 30mm Co-anda curling barrel, 40mm Co-anda curling barrel, Anti-snag loop brush, Round volumising brush, AirSmooth attachment and Fast dryer. The Curly + Coily set comes with 2x 40mm Co-anda curling barrel, 40mm Co-anda curling barrel, Anti-snag loop brush, Tension comb, Wave+Curl diffuser and Fast dryer.

The Dyson Airwrap2x multi-styler and dryer will come in Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum colourways and I’ll bring you a full review as soon as I can.