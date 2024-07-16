The Philips OneBlade is the only beard trimmer you’ll ever need, and now it’s on sale for Prime Day

I’ve reviewed dozens of electric shavers, beard trimmers and body groomers in my time as a journalist, but the one device I use on a regular basis is the Philips OneBlade. If friends and family ask me to recommend the ultimate all-in-one device, I tell them to get a OneBlade every time.

Now the Philips OneBlade Original is even better value for Amazon Prime Day, with the internet giant discounting the trimmer from £40 to £30 – a saving of 25%.

So, what exactly makes the Philips OneBlade such an exceptional grooming tool and an indispensable addition to my personal grooming routine?

Firstly, the OneBlade combines the functions of a trimmer, shaver, and styler into one device. Its dual-sided blade moves at 200 times per second, trimming hair of any length while ensuring a close and comfortable shave.

Unlike traditional razors, it doesn’t shave too close to the skin, so I don’t get any nicks, cuts, or irritation either.

It can be used on both the face and body, with different comb attachments to achieve various lengths and styles. This flexibility makes it ideal for maintaining beards, stubble, and even body hair with ease.

The replaceable blades last up to four months (although, let’s be honest, I’ve used mine for longer without changing the blade and haven’t noticed any reduction in cutting ability).

It’s also easy to clean (it doesn’t get clogged up with beard hair) and is very easy to use.

I’ve found its compact size and cordless operation make it an ideal grooming tool when travelling, as well.

Philips OneBlade Original | was £40 | now £30 | save £10 at Amazon Trim, edge and shave any length of hair with the Philips OneBlade. This hybrid styler replaces multiple steps and tools, with a dual-sided blade that can do anything. It’s compact, cordless, and waterproof, making it the perfect styler to travel with. Buy Now

