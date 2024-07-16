Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / The Philips OneBlade is the only beard trimmer you’ll ever need, and now it’s on sale for Prime Day

NewsPrime DayDealsGroomingPhilips
News

The Philips OneBlade is the only beard trimmer you’ll ever need, and now it’s on sale for Prime Day

The Philips OneBlade is an indispensable addition to my personal grooming routine – now even better value thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Philips One Blade on a green gradient background

I’ve reviewed dozens of electric shavers, beard trimmers and body groomers in my time as a journalist, but the one device I use on a regular basis is the Philips OneBlade. If friends and family ask me to recommend the ultimate all-in-one device, I tell them to get a OneBlade every time.

Now the Philips OneBlade Original is even better value for Amazon Prime Day, with the internet giant discounting the trimmer from £40 to £30 – a saving of 25%.

So, what exactly makes the Philips OneBlade such an exceptional grooming tool and an indispensable addition to my personal grooming routine?

Firstly, the OneBlade combines the functions of a trimmer, shaver, and styler into one device. Its dual-sided blade moves at 200 times per second, trimming hair of any length while ensuring a close and comfortable shave.

Unlike traditional razors, it doesn’t shave too close to the skin, so I don’t get any nicks, cuts, or irritation either.

It can be used on both the face and body, with different comb attachments to achieve various lengths and styles. This flexibility makes it ideal for maintaining beards, stubble, and even body hair with ease.

The replaceable blades last up to four months (although, let’s be honest, I’ve used mine for longer without changing the blade and haven’t noticed any reduction in cutting ability).

It’s also easy to clean (it doesn’t get clogged up with beard hair) and is very easy to use.

I’ve found its compact size and cordless operation make it an ideal grooming tool when travelling, as well.

Philips OneBlade Original | was £40 | now £30 | save £10 at Amazon

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair with the Philips OneBlade. This hybrid styler replaces multiple steps and tools, with a dual-sided blade that can do anything. It’s compact, cordless, and waterproof, making it the perfect styler to travel with.

Buy Now

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’re highlighting the biggest savings around.

Check out the best Prime Day deals (US) and the best Prime Day deals (UK)

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech