Here’s what the Stuff team are buying this Prime Day from Amazon UK

Have you ever wondered what Stuff’s team of tech experts are buying? Well, this article is for you, as we’ll be telling you exactly what we’re picking up this Prime Day. We present a varied selection, from smartphones to TVs, and headphones to smart doorbells. So, if you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, here is some inspiration on what to buy in the sale.

Dan Grabham: Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer

I often need to prepare food quickly and so an air fryer is a must. The Ninja Double Stack XL appeals a great deal for this and the version on sale for Prime Day has copper handles as opposed to the usual silver. It’s now £209, which is a great saving of 22%.

In terms of other Prime Day tech deals, there are some absolutely cracking PC laptop deals around. I think the best I’ve seen is probably this Asus Vivobook OLED laptop with 1TB of SSD storage – now under £500.

And if you’re looking for a basic laptop for a child, try the HP Stream 14. It’s not a new laptop and neither is it a performance king, but it’s a mere £150 for a full Windows 11 laptop. Can’t argue with that.

Tom Morgan-Freelander: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

I’ve recently moved into a new house, and quickly regretted telling my landlord I had no use for the TV mount they’d been using in the bedroom. After moving my furniture in, it was clear that wall is crying out for a nice big screen. I couldn’t find anything with as tempting a money-per-inch ratio as Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series, which is a whopping 40% discounted for Prime Day.

The 50in version costs just £300, down from the usual £500 asking price. In the US? It’s even cheaper at $280. That’s practically pennies for a 4K display with HDR 10 support, a slick smart TV interface and a remote that can activate Alexa from across the room. I’m looking forward to nightly Netflix binges from bed, and catching up on my YouTube Watch Later list before getting up at the weekends.

I’ve paired it with a Bontec tilting wall bracket that’s also had its price slashed down to just £17.

Connor Jewiss: iPad Air (2022)

I don’t really use an iPad all that much. In fact, I’m still rocking an 8th-gen iPad. For some reason I’ve never seen the need. But this year, I’ve found myself travelling more, and keen for a bigger screen I can watch content on (that isn’t my MacBook). So what better device than an iPad? And with huge savings for Prime Day, it’s enough to get me to upgrade to a new device.

The regular Wi-Fi device is down to £479 rather than £669 – a tasty 28% off. Or if you need the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, you can save £220 with this deal that brings the price from £849 to £629.

Spencer Hart: Ring Automotive Ultraboost 1000A jump starter

I recently returned to my car after a weekend away and found the battery completely dead. I have no idea why, as nothing had been left on, but now I feel like I can’t trust it, which is not ideal when you’re out and about. How is this related to Amazon Prime Day? Well, I decided to purchase the Ring Automotive Ultraboost 1000A jump starter to keep in my boot. It’s compact, powerful enough to jump-start a 5L petrol or 2L diesel engine, and can even charge a smartphone in a pinch. The RRP is £90, but it’s currently available for £72 thanks to a 20% Prime Day discount.

In addition to the Ring Ultraboost, I’ve taken advantage of Prime Day to stock up on a few essentials. I grabbed a pack of Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean electric toothbrush heads at a 54% discount, Philips OneBlade heads at a 33% discount, and a 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card for just £16.

Rachael Sharpe: Amazon Echo Dot Kids

I’ve been wanting to get my son the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids for a while now and as it’s now £30 rather than £65, I couldn’t resist. With the summer holidays almost upon us, he’ll be able to ask Alexa some of his complicated questions about Pokémon and the solar system. I’m looking forward to putting him in charge of his own music choices too!

