This $250 saving on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is my favourite early Prime Day deal

The Galaxy S25 Edge has barely been out for a month, and is already discounted by a huge $250 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

While the top smartphones of the year have been impressive, Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge might have topped them out. In our four star review, we declared that “thin is most definitely in” but were slightly disappointed about the battery life. If you’re looking to get in on the slim action, there’s never been a better time.

That’s because right now, Amazon is offering $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ahead of its Prime Day sales event. That discount brings the 512GB model down from its regular price of $1220 to $970 – which makes the phone much more compelling. In fact, it’s actually cheaper than the lower 256GB model! Better yet, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to score this saving, since it’s available for everyone. Unfortunately, those in the UK miss out on the savings, as there’s currently no offer on Amazon UK.

The S25 Edge is a combination of the features of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra – but it’s super thin. It clocks in at 5.8mm thin, which makes it one of the slimmest phones you can currently buy. It’s a fairly impressive 1.4mm thinner than the standard Galaxy S25 and 1.5mm thinner than the S25+. Samsung used a titanium frame, so the handset is strong but also very light at 163g. There is a risk for a “bendgate” style story to appear, but it’s less likely thanks to titanium. It remains IP68 rated, which is quite a feat.

On the front, it has a very standard 6.7in display which is capable of 2600 nits of peak brightness. Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 has just been announced with increased durability and makes its debut on the Galaxy S25 Edge. As with the other phones in the S25 series, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. In addition to 256 or 512GB of storage, there’s 12GB of RAM and it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. This phone doesn’t have the camera capabilities of the S25 Ultra, not least because there’s not enough room to fit the triple cam hardware in. Instead, you get a dual lens setup, with a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide.

But, the battery has a capacity of 3900mAh. There’s no getting away from the fact that form has been prioritied over function here. Samsung claims the phone will cope with 24 hours of video playback, but there’s no denying that battery life is the biggest drawback of the Galaxy S25 Edge. This device is perfect for someone who’s not price-sensitive (obviously), or who doesn’t want a larger and heavier S25 Ultra that weighs 60g or so more.

