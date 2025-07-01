This VR upgrade addresses my three biggest issues with the Quest 3S

As big a fan I am of the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, there are a few things Meta’s virtual reality headsets just can’t seem to nail from the factory. Neither model is especially comfortable to wear for long play sessions, battery life isn’t all that great, and you’ve got to supply your own headphones. Three irks Kiwi Design has seemingly solved in one swoop with the $160/£140 K4 Duo.

The clue’s in the name, really. This “Audio head strap with battery” swaps the basic fabric headband for a much more substantial version complete with fixed arms, flip-down on ear headphones, and enough extra juice to extend your play time by an hour or two. Having previously been impressed by the firm’s H4 Boost Halo battery strap, I was keen to see if this could go one better.

Installation is as easy as undoing the Quest 3 or 3S’ loop-and-band headband and popping the plastic side plates off, then then reversing the process with the Kiwi Design upgrade. The fit was millimetre perfect on my pre-release unit and the shade of white was a perfect match to my Quest 3S. Then you just plug the stubby USB-C cable in on the left side to connect the headset and battery pack.

It uses the same strap style as the official Quest 3 one, rather than the H4’s halo-style design that keeps much of the headset’s weight (all 459g of it) off of your face. There’s a thick pleather cushion at the rear, though, and placing the battery at the back acts as a counterweight to more evenly distribute weight. A dial then tightens or loosens the arms for a secure fit.

I’ve been sold on halo-style headsets since trying the Sony PS VR 2, but have to say the Quest/Kiwi combo was still very comfortable to wear. Even after two hours of Batman: Arkham Shadow, my face and neck weren’t sore or stiff. The extra padding on the central head strap helps.

The integrated headphones are the reason to pick up a K4 Duo. I’d been using Soundcore VR P10 true wireless earphones, which have a passthrough USB-C dongle to connect to the Quest, but the stem-style design didn’t have the greatest fit, and the case was another thing I had to remember to keep charged between play sessions. With this headband, I just flip down the hinges and I’m good to go.

There’s loads of adjustment, with enough height, tilt and swivel to get a comfy fit. The foam earpiece covers are pretty thick, and I didn’t notice an uncomfortable amount of pressure from the hinges. Importantly for anyone that has to share a room with you, sound leakage is at an absolute minimum when volume is under 60%. Your audio will escape if you crank it higher, but nowhere near to the level of the Quest’s built-in speakers. I like that there’s a switch on the side to swap between earphones speakers, to save you from having to pull the USB cable.

Audio is on the money for a pair of on-ear headphones, with reasonably impactful bass to give Arizona Sunshine 2’s explosions and gunshots some oomph. Vocals and treble are clear for video content, too. My ears did get a little toasty on account of the foam, but not to a point I felt like taking a break.

As far as I can tell, Kiwi Design has stuck with the same battery setup as the H4 and K4. It could extend my play time by about two hours, depending on whether I was playing demanding games or using a lot of mixed reality. The headphones don’t really affect battery drain to any noticeable degree. The USB-C port at the rear can accept 45W refuelling, and supplies 25W to the Quest. Recharging both takes around two and a half hours.

If it weren’t for the subtle Kiwi Design logos on the central headband and rear cushion, I could easily picture the K4 Duo as an official Meta accessory. It’s amazing Meta doesn’t actually sell one, leaving you to either play with the built-in speakers or buy your own headphones. The more comfortable fit and extended battery life are the icing on the cake.

VR converts wanting to upgrade don’t need to have a ton of cash saved up, either. The K4 Duo will set you back $160 on Amazon, with a $20 coupon applicable at checkout, or £140 (with a similar 15% extra discount coupon). You can also buy direct from the Kiwi Design website. If you’re already invested in Quest 3 gaming, this is a really worthwhile upgrade.

Stuff Says… Far more comfortable than the stock headband, with a usefully longer battery life and practical built-in headphones. The Kiwi Design K4 Duo might be the most comprehensive upgrade Quest 3 and Quest 3S owners can make. Pros Built-in headphones are super convenient Battery boost great for long play sessions Cons Padded earphone cushions can leave your ears toasty No halo-style headband version – yet