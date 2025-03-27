I can’t believe Apple’s best MacBook is already discounted in Amazon’s sale

Apple’s MacBook Air has been refreshed with M4, and as a laptop, it’s the complete package. In fact, I’d go as far as calling it the best MacBook you can buy. In our review, we said “the MacBook Air is still the everyday laptop to beat.”

Which is why I can’t believe that it’s already discounted just a few weeks after launching. But it is! And you can pick up the new M4 MacBook Air for less in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Right now, you can score the M4 MacBook Air for £929 on Amazon UK – a £70 saving from the regular price of £999. Over on Amazon US, you get a slightly lower $50 off – bringing the price down to $949 from $999. Now these might not sound like large savings, but it’s pretty good for a laptop that launched 3 weeks ago.

The M4 chip brings a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. Apple reckons it’s up to twice as fast as the M1 model. It also features an improved Neural Engine that makes AI-based tasks run up to 3x quicker. Battery life is still impressive, stretching up to 18 hours – letting you last all day without reaching for the charger.

A new 12MP Center Stage camera makes video calls look better, while the laptop now supports up to two external 6K displays. As for ports, you’re getting MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is part of the re-design we saw with the M2 version a few years ago. Unfortunately, the nano-texture display option hasn’t made it to this laptop.

Apple actually added all of this performance to the MacBook Air, and then decided to launch it for $100/£100 less than the previous version. So already incredible value for money, this Amazon deal makes it a no-brainer.