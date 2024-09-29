The best Android games 2024 to play today

Sometimes you really do get what you pay for. There are loads of great free games on Android, but spend a little cash and you can enjoy some of the best mobile gaming around.

And when we say ‘a little bit’, we mean it. Most of the games covered here can be had for less than the price of a pint – and some are even free.

Also, this being Stuff, we’re all about the very best. We’ve actually played all these games – probably a bit too much, if truth be told – and so whether you’re into high-octane endless survival games, blasting aliens, or having your brains smashed out by maddeningly tough puzzles, there’s something in this list for you.

The best new Android game

Get an instant fix of fun with the Android game tickling our fancy right now.

Balatro

Play

More addictive than crack cocaine (or so I’m told), this deceptively pared-back deck builder reinterprets the simple game of poker into a head-scratching roguelite puzzler that’ll keep you playing long after your phone has thrown in the towel and begged you to activate its battery saver mode. Having torn up the PC, Mac and console world in early 2024, now it’s been squeezed down into mobile form. Good luck getting any work done once it’s installed.

Download Balatro ($9.99/£9.99)

Endless runners ALONE… Play Somewhere along the way, a great many games forgot how to be exciting. But ALONE… remembers those days of seat-of-the-pants roller-coaster gameplay, where a moment’s distraction spelled game over. Here, you’re piloting a tiny ship through deadly caverns at breakneck speed. Occasionally, alarms blare, to warn of incoming projectiles. All you have is your wits and reactions as your sliding finger directs the ship up and down, before it inevitably comes a cropper on the rocky face of one too many giant asteroids. There’s no depth here, but there doesn’t need to be — ALONE… has tons of replay value simply by virtue of being relentlessly thrilling, no matter how many times you play. Download ALONE… ($1.49/£1.19) PinOut Play Pinball reinvented as an endless runner of sorts, PinOut has you smash a ball ever onwards while a timer relentlessly counts down. The table is essentially a huge neon corridor, punctuated by ramps and flippers. Each section is a miniature table – a puzzle you must quickly grok, before making the perfect shot to send the ball to the next challenge. It’s immediate but tense. Bonuses and mini-games help replenish the timer, but a few duff shots can leave you struggling on entering later, tougher zones. For $2.99/£2.69, you can buy permanent checkpoint restarts; for free, you’ll have to play through to the end in a single sitting – a tall order, even for (virtual) pinball wizards. Download PinOut ($2.99/£2.69)

Summer Catchers Play Endless runners typically have you tap the screen to leap over hazards. Summer Catchers instead has the protagonist pack a bag full of power-ups that you trigger at opportune moments, for example to smash through walls or get a speed boost to escape a foe. With three slots available at any given time, this should be simple. It’s not. Split-second decision making infuses Summer Catchers with tension and excitement as you juggle your limited inventory and try very hard to not press the wrong buttons. Immediately, it’s clear helping the protagonist reach new lands won’t be easy – but you’ll want to try. Download Summer Catchers ($3.99/£3.99)

Arcade games

INKS

Play

Pinball is known for metal balls spanging about at absurd speed. INKS subverts the basic idea by transforming pinball into an almost serene, meditative experience.

Each simple table provides you with a few coloured targets. Hit them and paint explodes everywhere. Your ball’s subsequent journey is then detailed by way of arcing coloured lines. Strike all the targets and a final goal appears, to drop the ball into.

This in itself proves compelling. But optional shot targets give INKS an additional level, transforming the game into a puzzle as you figure out which tiny handful of precision shots completes a table – and then challenging you to execute your plan.

Download INKS ($2.99/£2.79)

Forget-Me-Not Play This one feels like someone mashed-up the best bits from classic arcade games and squeezed the result into your Android device. Your little square scoots about neon mazes, shooting, eating flowers, and trying to grab a key to unlock a hitherto hidden exit. Meanwhile, enemies periodically beam in and start wrecking the place. Some pursue you with all the determination of the most fervent Pac-Man ghost, but most of Forget-Me-Not’s denizens are perfectly content kicking seven shades out of each other. Games often involve trying to negotiate the destruction occurring all around you, grab lurking bonuses, and somehow escape intact. It’s breezy, intense and brilliant. Many titles evoke the feel and fun of retro games, but Forget-Me-Not is a rare example that equals the very best. With randomised mazes and several modes, it’ll keep any fan of old-school gaming grinning for weeks. Download Forget-Me-Not ($3.99/£3.59)

Drop Wizard Play Classic arcade games and slippy touchscreens rarely gel. But Drop Wizard has been cleverly reimagined for smartphones. The set-up echoes single-screen platform classics Bubble Bobble and Snow Bros, having you dart about, giving roaming enemies a kicking. The twist: this magician can’t stop running. The lack of full control or even a jump button initially confounds. But by limiting you to sprinting left and right, carefully timing leaps to blast magic upon landing, mastery depends on cracking each level’s choreography. It’s a pitch-perfect mix of old and new. Download Drop Wizard ($2.99/£2.99)

Giant Dancing Plushies Play Imagine a Godzilla movie. But instead of an angry giant lizard chaotically smashing up a city, the kaiju had style. And rhythm. And scruples. And was a stuffed toy. That’s Giant Dancing Plushies. You control the giant cuddly, stomping along to the beat in a surreal mash-up of rhythm action and real-time strategy. Because these cuddlies care, you can only stomp on bad guys shooting at you. And because they’re auditioning for Giant Plushy Strictly (probably), you need to move on the beat to get big points. Gain enough XP and you unlock new plushies, cities and combos, adding a dash of Street Fighter II to the mix. Ish. You’re bound to think it grin-inducing fun – unless you’re the monster. Download Giant Dancing Plushies ($3.99/£3.99)

Jumpgrid Play Carve off bits of Pac-Man and Frogger, shove them inside a shoebox, and then glue on the psychotic beating heart of Super Hexagon and that’s Jumpgrid. This game invites you to leap from point to point on a three-by-three grid, munching cubes, before disappearing into a wormhole. The snag is all the whirling shapes of death destined to smash your teeth out. This is a game of patterns. Like Super Hexagon, you will fail often and it will be all your fault for having digits that aren’t as dextrous as you’d imagined. But when you’re in the zone, there’s nothing quite like the thrillride of a solid run in Jumpgrid, as you dart around, nodding to the beat, one step ahead of pirouetting neon slices of doom. Download Jumpgrid ($2.99/£2.89)

pureya Play There are major WarioWare vibes on firing up pureya, which revels in hurling vibrant arcade titles your way for precisely ten seconds, before it has you play something else. Two massive arrow buttons are all you need to play, whether directing an eagle to not painfully fly into cliffs or having a ball bounce over cacti. The aim is to grab as many marbles across each 90-second nine-game roller-coaster, before lobbing them into a pachinko machine that awards prizes ranging from character clobber to entirely new games. As an added bonus, unlocked games can individually be played in endless mode. Barg. Download pureya ($3.99/£3.99)

Super Monsters Ate My Condo

Play

The idea of classic mobile games might seem laughable, but there are as many years between the time of writing and Condo’s original release as between Condo and The Sims. But like the best classic games on PC and console, Condo remains compelling – along with still being reassuringly bonkers.

At its core, it’s a colour-matching game – but you’re swiping colourful apartment block floors into the gaping maws of cartoon kaiju, while attempting to match groups of three in the main column. Manage those matches and you fashion metal floors that when fed to the beasts unleash oddball power-ups.

It’s all very strange and played at breakneck pace. Ideal fodder if you’ve a hankering for Jenga meets Bejeweled in fast-forward with more than a dash of lunacy.

Download Super Monsters Ate My Condo (free or $9.99/£7.99 IAP)

Shooting games

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Play

Usually, ‘20 minutes till dawn’ means grumbling about having woken up too early – and then getting more shut-eye. For this game’s hero, things are different. They’re stuck in a gloomy forest, with an endless horde of Lovecraftian monsters moving in for the kill.

Fortunately, you’re armed – initially with a shotgun, but grab gems dropped by felled foes and you work your way through a levelling-up tree. Depending on your character, this might give you a fire-breathing dragon or knives you can lob around like a crazed ninja.

Whether you’ll make it till dawn is another matter. Even in the ten-minute mode, that’s a stretch. But 20 minutes provides enough tension and monsters to make you want to hide under the covers until the actual dawn appears.

Download 20 Minutes Till Dawn ($4.99/£4.69)

M.Duck

Play

There aren’t many games where we’d say the control system is a bit of a nightmare and consider that a recommendation of sorts. In fact, M.Duck might be the sole example, but its awkwardness transforms a single-screen gallery shooter into a relentlessly tense risk vs. reward blaster.

The premise involves the titular mallard climbing a tower to stop it shining a light on his pond at night. (The council never does anything about awful neighbours.) The thing is, you can’t move and shoot at the same time, and must therefore keep switching between ducking (oho!) out of the way of enemy fire and giving them a quacking salvo of your own.

Top stuff, not least with procedurally generated levels and upgrades that keep things fresh no matter how many times you play.

Download M.Duck ($1.99/£1.49)

Death Road to Canada Play Described by its creators as a ‘randomly generated road-trip action-RPG’, Death Road to Canada has the heart of an arena shooter. More often than not, your little gang of looters – aiming to get from Florida to the reportedly zombie-free Canada – find themselves surrounded, weaving between the bitey and sometimes surprisingly spry undead, occasionally shooting them in the face. It’s relentlessly intense, whether you’re trying to sneak about a city at sunrise, or find yourself in a survival-based siege. And even moments of respite are nervy affairs, as you tackle pages seemingly torn from a sadistic Choose Your Own Adventure book, where the wrong decision can leave the last of your party gouged to death by an angry moose. Download Dead Road to Canada ($9.99/£9.99)

holedown Play In holedown, you traverse your way towards planet cores by using projectiles that like nothing better than bouncing around while grinning inanely. As they boing about, the blocks they hit are gradually depleted, enabling you to dig further down. It’s a similar premise to a bunch of Android freebies, but holedown is a properly polished and premium effort. There are no ads, and no constant nudges to splash out on IAPs. Instead, there’s ongoing progression to reward your efforts; reaching a high-score is therefore down to your amazing aim (or flukey rebound shots) rather than digging deep into your wallet. Download holedown ($3.99/£3.39)

Jydge Play In the city of Edenbyrg, where the letter U has seemingly been made illegal, it’s time to send in the Jydge. This cybernetic law-enforcer isn’t so hot on wigs. Also, its gavel isn’t a tiny ceremonial hammer – it’s instead a massive firearm. The titular robot hero’s not terribly fussed about the whole ‘innocent until proven guilty’ thing either. Like Judge Dredd on auto-pilot, he blasts his way through top-down scenes, obliterating crims, freeing hostages that manage to avoid getting mown down in the crossfire, and ‘confiscating’ loot. It’s all a bit ‘leave your brain at home’, but this game’s neon larks are pulse-pounding fun. Download Jydge ($10.99/£8.49)

Puzzle and match games

Ghosts and Apples

Play

Kids: don’t poke around in old houses! At least, that appears to be the lesson here, when a youngling gets their soul trapped within a puppet and is tasked with capturing ghosts. It’s all quite jolly and Burtonesque, though, as you snare colourful ghosts and fling them at stacked columns of their cohorts.

In traditional match-game fashion, the aim is to get three in a row, which duly disappear. Only there are four stacks to manage and tight time limits – tricky. The result is an exhilarating pulse-pounding match title that’s easy to grasp but hugely challenging to master.

Download Ghosts and Apples ($1.99/£1.69)

Baba Is You Play A sliding puzzle game? Yawn. But wait, because Baba Is You is brilliant. And it’s brilliant because it invites you to constantly break the game’s rules, which messes with your head. The rules are outlined on screen as blocks you can shove. Sentences create conditions and those conditions can upend the game. Can’t get to the win flag? Remove ‘Stop’ from the end of ‘Wall Is Stop’ and you can walk through walls. Easy! Only it isn’t, because Baba Is You counters your potential trickery by way of deviously complex puzzles that require serious brainpower and experimentation to overcome. Fortunately, the touchscreen controls are perfectly judged – as is the game as a whole, ensuring you’ll refuse to give in, even when ‘Player Is Stumped’. Download Baba Is You ($6.99/£5.06)

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension Play It’s not often you launch a game only for it to insist that there is no game, and that you should go and do something else instead. Having just spent a fiver, you might decide otherwise and start poking around. Via a deft mix of prodding, swiping and shaking your device, things start happening – weird things. To say precisely what these weird things are would erode the game’s surprises, which are frequent and grin-inducing. Suffice to say that a combination of a perfectly executed script, clever riffs on gaming, and genuinely smart puzzles, make for an Android classic that’s nothing short of unmissable. If you don’t buy and enjoy this one, There Is No Hope (for you). Download There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension ($4.99/£4.19)

Gorogoa Play Gorogoa is a game that messes with your head – and any sense of time and place you might assume would stay put in a four-by-four grid of animated comic book panels. That’s because these panels can be manipulated and overlaid, to create new pathways through a wordless story packed full of mystery and beauty. Naturally, this works best on a larger display, but even on a decent-sized Android blower, Gorogoa has the gaming chops to smack your brains in, massage your imagination, and in a few key set pieces, give your arcade smarts and dexterity a stern test. Top-notch stuff. Download Gorogoa ($4.99/£4.89)

Railroad Ink Challenge Play Board games bang on and are rarely fun to play alone. Railroad Ink Challenge is different, marrying brevity and a first-rate single-player challenge that’s endlessly replayable. Across seven rounds, you roll dice to select route pieces. These are duly connected to points at the edge of the board. By connecting roads and railway lines, you ramp up your score. The game’s further complicated by way of bonuses and special tiles like factories and universities. Your first few goes will meet with bafflement, but once it clicks, Railroad Ink Challenge is a board game puzzler you can squeeze into an odd five-minutes – but that can also keep you chuffed well into the wee small hours, trying to improve your high score. Download Railroad Ink Challenge ($3.99/£3.99)

unmemory Play For a game that starts off looking like a conventional illustrated book – albeit one with one long scrolling page per chapter – unmemory wryly plays with convention to the point it gives your brain whiplash. It all clicks when you hear a distant phone, realise you spotted one earlier, scroll upwards and answer it. At that point, you realise the entire scrolling pane is an interconnected net of puzzles – a narrative book-like spin on the room escape genre. It’s a game that gleefully thrives in the grey area between mediums, playing with the very nature of what narrative text, interactive puzzles and videogames can be. Download unmemory ($6.99/£5.99)

Adventure, story and sandbox games

The Room: Old Sins Play An engineer and his wife disappear, and their trail leads to a dusty, dark attic. You get a light working, shining it on an elaborate doll’s house. You glimpse a body in the gloom, but are then sucked inside the toy, which appears to be an impossible full-sized recreation of a mansion – and one teetering on the edge of a monstrous abyss. Packed full of puzzles and atmosphere, Old Sins echoes Myst, but without any of the tedious traipsing around. Instead, you dart from location to location, trying to unlock the mysteries of the objects you discover, in a tantalising, tactile and creepy slice of touchscreen horror. Download The Room: Old Sins ($4.99/£4.99)

Samorost 3 Play The mechanics of classic point-and-click adventures have transferred nicely to touchscreens, but the power in modern kit has enabled them to evolve in terms of artistry. Samorost 3 is a case in point: although it mostly involves pottering about, prodding the landscape, and figuring out where to use found objects, it’s the lush visuals and gorgeous soundtrack that prove hypnotic. The story involves a mad monk who’s smashed up planets with a mechanical hydra, and your little gnome must put things right. The tiny worlds deftly marry photography and hand-drawn elements, and are peppered with delightful moments. Our favourite: encouraging creatures by a crater to sing a song, to which the gnome fist-pumps the air as if enjoying the best club event in history. Download Samorost 3 ($6.99/£5.99)

Minit Play Minit is an adventure game in a hurry. It might look like something ejected from a ZX Spectrum, with a tile-based landscape you can meander about at will. But this game’s played against the clock – after 60 seconds, you abruptly expire. Fortunately, the weird little beaked protagonist keeps any collected goodies during each reincarnation. The game therefore finds you scooting about the map, chipping away at the wider quest during each minute of life. It can be tough. You’ll regularly threaten to hurl your phone into orbit when you inconveniently die approximately half a second before completing a puzzle. But then you’ll have another crack, determined to refine your route accordingly. Download Minit ($4.99/£4.19)

Oceanhorn Play People who moan smartphones aren’t good for console-style fare need Oceanhorn thrust into their mitts. Yes, there’s a whiff of Zelda about the islands of the Uncharted Seas, but you’ll forget all that when immersed in this epic arcade adventure. The story begins with your father’s disappearance. He’s left a letter, a notebook and a mysterious necklace. Before long, you’re getting all questy, duffing up aggressive wildlife, and pilfering bling like it’s going out of fashion For free, you get the first chapter, and can ensure the game works well on your device. A single IAP unlocks the rest. Download Oceanhorn (free download + $4.99/£4.99 IAP)

Love You to Bits Play This love-letter to classic point-and-clickers finds space explorer Kosmo trying to find bits of his robot girlfriend (don’t dwell on that part), which have been scattered throughout space. The locations he visits are wildly diverse, beautifully illustrated, and peppered with pop-culture references. There’s a cantina that could be in a galaxy far, far away; and one mudball you visit is populated by suspiciously intelligent apes. The gameplay admittedly tends towards ‘find the thing and drop it in the right place’ – it’s far less involved than the likes of Thimbleweed Park, say; but you’d have to have the metal heart of Kosmo’s android gal to not fall for this charming, beautifully realised adventure. Download Love You to Bits ($4.49/£3.79)

Platform games

Kombinera

Play

For once on mobile, Atari’s not reheating a decades-old game. Instead, Kombinera picks the best of old and new and mashes them into a platform puzzler that’d have you smashing joysticks to pieces if you played it on a VCS.

The aim is simple: direct the coloured balls so they all eventually merge. The snag: they all move at the same time. The bigger snag: they exist in a world that really wants the balls to be very dead indeed.

We’ve seen gripes about the touchscreen controls, but reckon Kombinera is perfectly playable on Android. You just need to take care – and be mindful it echoes one particular aspect of old games, in being extremely demanding. So, er, don’t smash your phone in lieu of that non-existent joystick, eh?

Download Kombinera ($7.99/£5.99)

Oddmar Play If ever there’s a game that proves you can have console-quality platforming larks on mobile, it’s Oddmar. The backstory involves the kidnapping of your tribe, and ingesting magic mushrooms to attain ‘special powers’ (uh-huh). Our beardy hero then sets out to save his kin. From the start, it’s clear this is something special. Pitch-perfect gestural controls (on-screen buttons are available for luddites) enable you to work your way through lush, varied scenery. An early Indiana Jones escape from a determined rolling boulder, and then frantically fleeing from a screen-high troll, are merely indicators of the brilliance in store throughout Oddmar’s entire length. In short: buy it. Download Oddmar (free download + $4.49/£3.39 IAP)

Super Cat Tales 2 Play Like the excellent original, this adorable love letter to classic platformers looks like someone’s swapped out your Android device for a NES while you weren’t looking. It features a dinky cat scooting about, grabbing gold, avoiding monsters, and fending off an invasion of tin-pot aliens. The short levels are ideally suited to mobile play, as are the two-thumb controls. Instead of a horrible virtual D-pad, you prod the left or right of the screen, which is enough for dashing, leaps, wall jumps, cartoonish braking, and trundling along in massive yellow tanks you sometimes worryingly find dotted about the place. It takes a while to click, but when that happens this game approaches purr-fection. Download Super Cat Tales 2 (free or $4.99/£3.99 without ads)

Mushroom 11 Play Calling Mushroom 11 a platform game, while technically accurate, doesn’t get to the heart of it. In the glow of an irradiated wasteland, a self-multiplying blob of green gunk lurks. Touch one side of its mass and it’s burned away, quickly regrowing on the other side. Well done: you have discovered how to move. But that’s just the beginning, in a game that forces you to jump between simple puzzles (slice up the blob, have one bit flick a switch, so the remaining part can squeeze through a gap) to intense boss battles. It’s maddeningly difficult at times, although there are plenty of restart points. But Mushroom 11’s unconventional nature and touchscreen smarts nonetheless ensure it’s an essential purchase – especially for anyone bored of games featuring yet more humanoids leaping about and grabbing coins. Download Mushroom 11 ($4.99/£4.89)

GRIS Play Poor Gris has lost her voice and tumbled into a world of ruins, devoid of colour. It’s down to you to bring back what’s been lost. In terms of mechanics, GRIS is a pretty straightforward platform puzzler – explore; find objects to unlock barriers; continue. Where it wows is in its artistry. This game’s world feels like a work of art. It’s packed with intricate details and painterly wonder. Delicate animations and amusing incidents pepper your quest – as do occasionally harrowing events. The stirring score further heightens your emotions at all the right moments in this visually arresting mobile masterpiece. Download GRIS ($4.99/£4.19)

Strategy and word games

Dicey Dungeons

Play

This turn-based battler/dungeon-crawler manages to draw from both The Running Man and Yahtzee. (Really.) It features contestants turned into dice and forced to duff up enemies or die in a series of increasingly tough cartoonish dungeons.

The mechanics are easy to grasp yet tough to master. During each turn you throw dice and match their numbers with gear you carry in a small backpack and periodically swap out and upgrade. Bouts can be tense as your health is chipped away. Wins will have you fist-pump the air when you clock a cunning combo that wallops an opponent that until then was giving you a kicking.

It’s fantastic and makes more sense on mobile than a PC. The first dungeon alone will net you enough grins and value for the outlay – but after you crack that, there are dozens more to try.

Download Dicey Dungeons ($4.99/£4.19)

Townscaper

Play

With Townscaper, we’re right on the edge of whatever gaming is – but that’s a good place to be. In this town-building title, there are no real goals nor objectives. You’re limited only by a maximum area size rather than resources. Yet the entire thing is oddly compelling and objectively gorgeous.

As you tap the screen, little splashes indicate you dropping structures into an endless sea. How you add further blocks determines what appears, from tiny cottages to colossal towers and buildings.

If you demand high scores and achievements, Townscaper is best avoided. But if you delight in discovery and enjoy noodling around with building blocks, it’s unmissable.

Download Townscaper ($4.99/£4.49)

Alien: Isolation

Play

Like mother, like daughter? That’s the case in Alien: Isolation, which finds Amanda Ripley – daughter of Ellen – on a mission to solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance. Natch, said mission ends up with her running and hiding from a terrifying xenomorph, because, well, Alien.

If you know your games, you’ll recall this survival horror title rocked up on PC and consoles some years back. On Android, it’s full AAA fare, and includes seven DLCs, making for terrific value. You’ll need a powerful device to run the game though – and a strong stomach if you get caught one too many times.

Download Alien: Isolation ($10.99/£9.99)

Civilization VI Play No proper games on mobile? Civ VI blasts that notion to smithereens – assuming you’ve researched the relevant tech, of course. Yep, this is the full PC classic on your phone, having you take over the world in a turn-based manner. As ever, you can opt to build your empire and defeat your foes through sending your people to the stars, or just through giving everyone else a thorough kicking. This is deep stuff, mind, with loads to do, details to dig into, and expansions to splurge on. You get 60 turns for free, and then must pay to unlock the main game. There are regular sales, note, and so this full-fat strategy classic often costs as little as as tenner. Download Civilization VI (free + IAP)

Crying Suns Play Think things have gone wrong in the real world? That’s nothing compared to Crying Suns, which has just suffered societal collapse on an intergalactic level. Fortunately, you’re around to try and set things right. With more than a whiff of FTL about its mix of busywork, strategy and kicking enemy faces off, Crying Suns has you Picard it up in your spaceship, making all the important decisions about management, exploration and real-time tactical pew-pew battles. Where Crying Sun differentiates itself from its contemporaries is in its strong sense of narrative. Each run is different, but played across a chapter-based set-up that becomes increasingly familiar. Yet rather than a smattering of repetition becoming tedious, it instead helps you further understand what caused the disaster at the game’s heart – and devise strategies to emerge victorious. Download Crying Suns ($8.99/£7.99)

Racing and sports games

Retro Goal

Play

Want console-style footie thrills? You’d best find a console, then. But if you’ve a hankering for a kickabout on your Android phone or tablet, Retro Goal’s top of the league – and that’s because it realises you’re playing on a tablet.

The side-on action resembles FIFA filtered through a SNES. But the controls are modern, having you tap and swipe your way to victory, the action even handily slowing down Matrix-style at key moments to help you pull off amazing moves and cracking shots.

Don’t get sucked into disposable IAP – you won’t need it. Instead, be canny with spending and slowly build your squad. Play well and, after a few seasons, even Man City will look like comparative minnows.

Download Retro Goal (free + IAP)

GRID Autosport Play Fed up of rubbish freemium tat clogging up your phone? Wish you could actually get some proper AAA fare on your device? Here’s your chance. GRID Autosport brings to Android the entirety of the PC and console hit – and all for just a tenner. You get 100 cars, 100 circuits, and more customisation options than you can shake a greasy wrench at. This isn’t an arcade fest. You actually have to learn to drive the car to have a fighting chance of success. But that just makes that first chequered flag all the more rewarding. In the meantime, you can thrill at the speed and gawp at the graphics, idly wondering if someone has sneakily stuffed an entire PC inside your blower. Download Grid Autosport ($9.99/£8.99)

Asphalt 9 Play There are two ways to approach racing games: you can recreate ‘reality’ by crafting a ‘simulation’ and making the tracks very grey; or you can go crazy. Asphalt takes the latter route. In this unhinged nitro-fest, you belt along at breakneck speeds, regularly catapulting your car into the air in a manner totally unacceptable under your insurance plan. And you don’t even need to steer. Although you can go traditional for controls, Asphalt by default pulls a Super Mario Run, urging you to swipe and prod to time actions (jumps; nitros; drifts), while the game itself points you in the right direction. It shouldn’t work. It really does. Only avoid if you’re grumpy, old, and hate breezy arcade lawks. Download Asphalt 9 (free + IAP)

Touchgrind BMX 2 Play Most trials games have you trying to coax a rider along lumpy side-scrolling circuits – without landing them on their head. Touchgrind BMX 2, though, pretty much puts you in the saddle. The viewpoint is from above your bike, and you use two digits to, respectively, control the handlebars and seat. When your bike’s hurled into the air (which happens frequently), you perform a dazzling airborne choreography by way of flicks and swipes. At least you do after a while. At first, Touchgrind BMX 2 is crash city; but commit the stunts and tracks to memory, and this cracker will cement itself in your brain as a wheelie good Android title. Download Touchgrind BMX 2 (free + IAP)

