These game-changing AR specs are over $100/£100 off for Prime Big Deal Days

AR glasses are here to stay, and they’re getting good. The main use? Consuming content. Apple’s Vision Pro does the best job at adding virtual elements to reality, but it’s a full-blown headset. My top pick for AR specs have got to be Xreal’s Air, especially paired with the new Beam Pro controller. And they’re cheaper than ever for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can get Xreal’s Air AR glasses for one of the cheapest prices ever. The first-gen specs are over $100 off to $197 during the sale from the RRP of $299 – that’s 34% off, which is a huge saving. Or on Amazon UK, they’re down from £339 to £239. This £100 discount is a tasty 29% worth of savings. Since Amazon only just started selling Xreal’s glasses, this couldn’t be better timing.

The Xreal Air AR glasses are all about delivering a massive virtual screen experience, minus the bulk. With a sleek and light design, they come packing a micro-OLED display that projects what feels like a 130-inch screen floating 4 metres away. They hook up to your devices via USB-C. They’ve got adjustable display modes like “Air Casting” and “Mirror” to suit your mood – whether you’re binging Netflix, cranking out some work, or diving into your favourite game. If you’re after AR glasses, this is a top Prime Day deal.

If you’d rather have Xreal‘s latest and greatest, the newer Air 2 Pro AR glasses are also reduced for Prime Big Deal Days. They’re down from $449 to $359 for Prime Big Deal Days – a saving of almost $100 at a 20% reduction. Or on Amazon UK, they’re down from £549 to £379, which is a bigger 31% discount that saves you £170.

The Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses cranks up the AR capabilities. While the first model is all about providing a giant virtual screen for casual viewing, the Air 2 Pro adds enhanced tracking, gesture controls, and a wider range of interactive AR features. This means you can now dive into immersive gaming or productivity tasks with more precision, thanks to its sharper visuals and brighter display. They’re also a great Prime sale pick, I’m sure you’ll agree.