The best Kindle deals of Amazon Prime Day could already be live

Amazon has a dropped a handful of its best Prime Day UK sales early this week – and few are better than these Kindle deals, which offer big savings on some of the finest e-readers around.

Kicking things off, you can save a huge £45 on the 32GB Paperwhite model. Amazon has slashed over 30% off its price, bringing it down to just £95 while supplies last. That’s for the ad-free version of the 2021 device, which normally costs £140 at its RRP.

Or, if you want the absolute best of the best, you can also save £45 on the luxe Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition – now available for just £135, a savings of 25% on its regular £175 RRP.

The Signature Edition adds wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light to the already impressive Paperwhite package, whilst also coming with 32 GB storage as standard.

These are great products and most recent Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review gave the device a perfect 5/5 star score, which means it’s one of the very best gadgets around.

We weren’t shy about our feelings for the Paperwhite either, saying quite simply: “The Kindle almost everyone should buy remains the Kindle almost everyone should buy.”

The Paperwhite is a fully waterproof device, so you don’t have to worry about dropping it in the bath or pool, as well as featuring a super-sharp 300ppi display.

Its battery will last for up to six weeks on a single charge, according to the manufacturer, while the extra storage on offer thanks to its 32GB capacity means even the most voracious readers won’t have to worry about downloading too many titles.

Whether you’re an avid reader yourself or there’s an important bookworm in you’re life, if you’re in the market for a Kindle e-reader, don’t miss these amazing deals.

